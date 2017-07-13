Enner Valencia heads back to Liga MX; Gignac available?

Most of the running tests are out of the way and now managers and players are getting down to business.
The preseason games ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign are about to come thick and fast.
Below is a look at the games for all 20 Premier League games this weekend and next (with the results of the opening preseason games also listed for each club) with plenty of teams playing at least two games as their preparations are cranked up a few notches, with plenty more games on the way in late July and early August.
Bonus: Manchester United, Manchester City, Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur will all play in the USA in the coming days.
Arsenal
12 July: Sydney FC 0-2 Arsenal – Recap & video
15 July v Western Sydney Wanderers, ANZ Stadium, Sydney Details
19 July v Bayern Munich (Shanghai Stadium) International Champions Cup Details
22 July v Chelsea (Bird’s Nest Stadium, Beijing) Details
Bournemouth
15 July v Estoril Praia, Stadium Municipal, Marbella Details
22 July v Portsmouth, Fratton Park, Portsmouth Details
Brighton
14 July v Fortuna Dusseldorf, Sportplatz St Ulrich, Austria Details
22 July v Crawley Town, Checkatrade.com Stadium, Crawley
Burnley
14 July v Shamrock Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Details
22 July v Kidderminster Harriers Details
22 July v Alfreton Town Details
Chelsea
22 July v Arsenal, Bird’s Nest Stadium, Beijing Details
Crystal Palace
15 July v Maidstone United, Gallagher Stadium, Maidstone Details
19 July v Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v West Brom/Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
Everton
13 July: Gor Mahia FC 1-2 Everton – Video & recap
19 July v FC Twente, SV De Lutte, Overijssel Details
22 July v KRC Genk, Luminus Arena, Genk Details
Huddersfield Town
12 July: Accrington Stanley 0-1 Huddersfield
16 July v Bury, Gigg Lane Details
22 July v Barnsley, Oakwell, Barnsley Details
Leicester City
19 July v West Brom, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v Crystal Palace/Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
Liverpool
12 July: Tranmere Rovers 0-4 Liverpool
14 July v Wigan Athletic, DW Stadium, Wigan Details
19 July v Crystal Palace, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v West Brom/Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
Manchester City
20 July v Manchester United, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup) Details
Manchester United
15 July v LA Galaxy, Stubhub Centre, Los Angeles Details
17 July v Real Salt Lake, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah Details
20 July v Manchester City, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup) Details
Newcastle United
14 July v Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh Details
22 July v Preston North End, Deepdale, Preston Details
Southampton
15 July v St Gallen, Goldach, Swwitzerland
22 July v Brentford, Griffin Park, Brentford Details
Stoke City
10 July: Neuchatel Xamax 0-1 Stoke City
12 July: Young Boys Bern 2-2 Stoke City (Stoke win 3-4 on pens)
15 July v AS Monaco, Neutral venue, Martigny, Switzerland Details
22 July v Amiens, Stade de la Licorne Details
Swansea City
12 July: Barnet 1-0 Swansea City
15 July v Philadelphia Union, Philadelphia, US Details
19 July v Richmond Kickers, Richmond, US Details
22 July v North Carolina, Sahlen’s Stadium, US Details
Tottenham Hotspur
22 July v Paris Saint-Germain, Camping World Stadium, Orlando (International Champions Cup) Details
Watford
15 July v AFC Wimbledon, Cherry Red Records Stadium, Kingston Upon Thames Details
18 July v Viktoria Plzen, TBC, Austria Details
22 July v SD Eibar, TBC, Austria Details
West Bromwich Albion
19 July v Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v Crystal Palace/Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
West Ham United
No games in next 10 days, first preseason friendly on July 28
28 July v Werder Bremen, Osterwald Stadion, Schneverdingen (Betway Cup) Details