FOLLOW LIVE: Mexico, Jamaica headline Gold Cup doubleheader

The Gold Cup’s Group C sees its top match of the tournament on Thursday, as Mexico and Jamaica meet at Sports Authority Field in Denver.
That’s a rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup Final, and the second match of the evening, as El Salvador and Curacao meet at 8 p.m. ET in both sides’ best chance for a win and a shot at the quarterfinals.
Jamaica beat Curacao 2-0 in the opener, with MLS vets Romario Williams and Darren Mattocks scoring for the Reggae Boyz.
Mexico beat El Salvador 3-1 despite being level at 1 after 10 minutes of their opener. Like the United States, El Tri has brought a B team to this tournament.
Arsenal has put it in writing: Barcelona cannot keep recruiting Gunners right back Hector Bellerin.
The 22-year-old came up at Barca before moving to Arsenal in 2011, and has made 114 appearances for Arsenal’s senior team in addition to a loan stint at Watford.
Bellerin was a member of the 2015-16 Premier League Team of the Season, though his follow-up season was anything but ideal.
Arsenal reportedly told Bellerin to forget about a Barcelona move earlier this summer, and took several steps to stop Bellerin’s desires cold.
From Marca.com:
Following the U-21 European Championships, Bellerin spoke to Wenger on a couple of occasions about the interest from Barca and that he would like a move but the Frenchman said that he had to stay and fulfill his contract that he had renewed a few months earlier.
Will the right back accept Arsenal’s decision?
Nathaniel Chalobah tired of waiting for his breakthrough at Chelsea, and will join Marco Silva’s blossoming roster at Watford.
The London Evening Standard says the deal is for around $7 million, and that Chalobah turned down a deal to stay at Chelsea despite earning a Premier League winners’ medal for Antonio Conte last season.
The England youth international will finish his Chelsea career with just 15 appearances, all this season, despite joining the team’s youth set-up in 2005.
Chalobah, 22, had loan stints at Watford in addition to Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Reading, and most recently Napoli.
Watford completed the purchases of Will Hughes and Tom Cleverley, and also signed unattached players Kiko Femenia, Daniel Bachmann, Harvey Bradbury, and Sam Howes.
He’s the sort of prospect worth the cheap sum and the project of watching whether he’ll bloom firmly planted at one club.
Sunderland have added two attackers in a bid to return directly to the Premier League.
One will be quite familiar to many soccer fans, as Aiden McGeady comes from Everton having spent time with Celtic and Spartak Moscow.
The 31-year-old Irishman scored eight goals on loan for new Sunderland boss Simon Grayson while at Preston North End last season. He has 90 caps and five goals for the Republic of Ireland.
The other attacker is a bit more of an unknown despite having seven Premier League goals to his name, the last coming in 2011 at Everton.. James Vaughan had a career season after dropping down to League One last season, where he scored 24 times in 37 matches.
The Black Cats have now added four players, all with connections to Everton (Earlier this window Sunderland added Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway on loan from the Merseyside set). That’s a bit ironic given that longtime Toffees boss David Moyes left Sunderland this offseason.
Barcelona’s summer has been relatively quiet on the transfer front, though inking Lionel Messi to a contract extension carries a lot of weight.
Thursday changed that, in part, as Barca added one for now and the future in Portuguese full back Nelson Semedo (pending a medical).
“Nelsinho” was the ninth-top performer in Portugal’s top flight with Benfica last season.
The 23-year-old has six caps for Portugal, and played in the Confederations Cup though he was not on the nation’s EURO winning side.
Semedo has 65 senior appearances for Benfica with three goals and 12 assists. He was linked to Premier League side Newcastle United earlier this summer.