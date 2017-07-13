FOLLOW LIVE: Mexico, Jamaica headline Gold Cup doubleheader

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Gold Cup’s Group C sees its top match of the tournament on Thursday, as Mexico and Jamaica meet at Sports Authority Field in Denver.

That’s a rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup Final, and the second match of the evening, as El Salvador and Curacao meet at 8 p.m. ET in both sides’ best chance for a win and a shot at the quarterfinals.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

Jamaica beat Curacao 2-0 in the opener, with MLS vets Romario Williams and Darren Mattocks scoring for the Reggae Boyz.

Mexico beat El Salvador 3-1 despite being level at 1 after 10 minutes of their opener. Like the United States, El Tri has brought a B team to this tournament.

Follow @NicholasMendola