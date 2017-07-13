Lacazette scores on debut as Arsenal beat Sydney

Arsenal beat Sydney FC 2-0 on Thursday in their opening game of preseason.
[ MORE: Ozil urges Sanchez to stay ]
Arsene Wenger gave plenty of youngsters a run out but it was veteran Per Mertesacker who hooked home cleverly early on to give the Gunners the lead.
Several youngsters impressed including Reiss Nelson with his silky runs forward and Cohen Bramall impressing down the left flank.
Danny Welbeck had a penalty kick saved earlier in the second half by Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne who had an outstanding game in front of the packed crowd of 80,432 at ANZ Stadium.
Alexandre Lacazette — Arsenal’s record signing who arrived from Lyon for $68.1 million this summer — then jumped off the subs bench, along with a whole host of others, with just over 20 minutes to go and the French international did not take long to score his first goal for the Gunners.
After a surging run from Alex Iwobi, Lacazette slotted home calmly to make it 2-0 as the Gunners cruised to victory in a lively encounter.
Watch Lacazette’s opener below as Arsenal will play Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday before heading to China to play Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on their way back to the UK.