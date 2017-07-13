More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/Arsenal

Lacazette scores on debut as Arsenal beat Sydney

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Arsenal beat Sydney FC 2-0 on Thursday in their opening game of preseason.

[ MORE: Ozil urges Sanchez to stay

Arsene Wenger gave plenty of youngsters a run out but it was veteran Per Mertesacker who hooked home cleverly early on to give the Gunners the lead.

Several youngsters impressed including Reiss Nelson with his silky runs forward and Cohen Bramall impressing down the left flank.

Danny Welbeck had a penalty kick saved earlier in the second half by Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne who had an outstanding game in front of the packed crowd of 80,432 at ANZ Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette — Arsenal’s record signing who arrived from Lyon for $68.1 million this summer — then jumped off the subs bench, along with a whole host of others, with just over 20 minutes to go and the French international did not take long to score his first goal for the Gunners.

After a surging run from Alex Iwobi, Lacazette slotted home calmly to make it 2-0 as the Gunners cruised to victory in a lively encounter.

Watch Lacazette’s opener below as Arsenal will play Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday before heading to China to play Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on their way back to the UK.

Sigurdsson out of Swansea’s US tour as Everton move nears

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s exit from Swansea City now seems inevitable and one of the biggest moves of the summer is well and truly on.

[ MORE: Chelsea’s next star striker? ]

Sigurdsson, 27, has been left out of Swansea’s squad for their preseason trip to the USA with the club making an announcement Thursday following constant speculation over his future in South Wales.

It has been widely reported that Everton will now come in with an improved bid for the player after their initial bid of $51.7 million was reportedly turned down.

Here’s the statement from the Swans on Sigurdsson.

“We can confirm that Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with the squad for our pre-season tour of the USA. Having played vs. Barnet last night, Gylfi did not feel in the right frame of mind to travel due to the current uncertainty over his future.”

The Swans are said to want $65 million for Sigurdsson and their manager Paul Clement spoke after the 1-0 friendly defeat at Barnet on Wednesday, saying that there was “strong interest” in Sigurdsson and that they “are not sure whether he is going to be here for this season.”

Sigurdsson’s output in a poor Swansea side was remarkable in 2016-17 with the Icelandic international scoring nine goals and grabbing 13 assists to keep the Swans in the PL. His silky crosses and key passes in the final third have teams lining up to try and sign him.

It is believed both Leicester City and Everton have already had bids turned down by Swansea this summer and although they do not want to sell Sigurdsson the situation now seems to have spiraled out of control.

If Everton do sign Sigurdsson then it would surely mark Ross Barkley‘s exit from Goodison Park as Ronald Koeman continues to be ruthless in the transfer market and rebuild his squad.

Despite selling top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for $96.5 million, Koeman has added Davy Klassen, Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez in the attacking area of the pitch, while Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Cuco Martina have all arrived to strengthen their defense.

Everton’s total spend for this summer will soar past $180 million if Sigurdsson does arrive and owner Farhad Moshiri will have kept his promise about spending big to try and turn the Toffees into a top four outfit. Sigurdsson would be one of the final pieces of the jigsaw for Koeman who is hoping to cope with the loss of Lukaku by having several attackers chip in with “10-15 goals” this season.

For Swansea, this would be a big blow in Clement’s plans for the new season and it means they will have lost three key players who helped keep them up last season with Jack Cork signing for Burnley, Sigurdsson on the way out and Fernando Llorente struggling to be fit for the start of the season after suffering a broken arm over the summer.

Morris brace saves USMNT in 3-2 win over Martinique

AP Photo/John Raoux
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT

Jordan Morris snapped out of his slump in a big way, bagging his third and fourth USMNT goals in a 3-2 win over game Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.

Kevin Parsemain and Johan Audel scored Martinique’s goals.

The USMNT joins Panama on four points atop Group B, with Martinique third with three points and Nicaragua fourth with zero.

It was not a banner night for the U.S., but at least it carried entertainment.

[ MORE: USMNT player ratings ]

While the Yanks weren’t exactly troubled in the first half, they looked almost even money to give up the game’s first goal if not for Brad Guzan heroics late in the first half. Those worried about the Yanks’ depth were feeling justified.

Paul Arriola looked set to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead within minutes of halftime, only to be denied by Les Matinino backstop Kevin Olimpa.

If you had Gonzalez in the 53rd minute as the first goal against Martinique, congrats.

Arriola had another prime chance stopped, and then lashed the shot on goal that rebounded to Gonzalez for the opener.

[ MORE: Nicaragua 1-2 Panama ]

Morris then scored a rare left-footed goal, snapping out of a slump for club and country when he turned Eric Lichaj‘s pass in front of a lethargic Olimpa. It was another play started by Arriola.

The 2-0 lead wouldn’t last long, as former Seattle Sounders man Kevin Parsemain snapped a 20-yard shot beyond Guzan, who was slow to get low.

But Morris scored a far better goal to make it 3-2, belting a shot to the left of a diving Olimpa to make it five goals in 22 minutes.

Player ratings from the USMNT’s 3-2 win over Martinique

AP Photo/John Raoux)
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT

It wasn’t decisive and nearly fell apart, but the United States men’s national team emerged with all three points from its second match of the 2017 Gold Cup.

[ RECAP: USMNT 3-2 Martinique ]

Bruce Arena changed eight of his 11 starters for the match. Some thrived, some middled, and some struggled.

Starting XI

Brad Guzan — 6 — Strong first half, but needs to stop the first Martinique goal. He’s being measured against his predecessors.

Justin Morrow — 5 — Would like to see him again with the nerves out of system.

Omar Gonzalez — 7 — One of his better nights in a U.S. kit. Scored the opener in a gritty and instinctive way, and did not misplay any of his 23 passes.

Matt Hedges — 5 — Outran and out-of-position in the buildup to Martinique’s equalizer. Otherwise, just fine.

Eric Lichaj — 7 — Deserves to be in the discussion for Russia 2018, should they qualify, and proved it on Wednesday.

Cristian Roldan — 6 — A bit out of position but not overwhelmed on his debut. Composure wasn’t a problem, but performance was.

Kellyn Acosta (Off 62′) — 6 — He remains a big part of the USMNT’s future, but it’s hard to say he’s built on a strong performance against Ghana.

Paul Arriola (Off 73′) — 7 — Was missing the requisite finish but has made a definite argument to get more looks from Arena.

Gyasi Zardes — 5 — Gets credit for an assist on Morris’s second, but his industry was betrayed by his touch more often than not.

Juan Agudelo (Off 86′) — 6 — Brighter than his compatriots in the first half, his work out left in the second was significant.

Jordan Morris — 8 — His dogged work was rewarded with a pair of goals in a performance which will hopefully snap him out of a long funk for club and country.

Subs

Alejandro Bedoya (On 62′) — 6 — Helped set up second goal.

Chris Pontius (On 73′) — 6 — Not a bad shift.

Dax McCarty (On 86′) — N/A

FIFA whistleblower Chuck Blazer dead at 72

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

Chuck Blazer, the American soccer executive beset by controversy and illness in his final years, has died at the age of 72.

Blazer is credited with turning CONCACAF into a respected confederation, and helped start the Gold Cup, but is perhaps best known now for turning whistleblower on his FIFA compatriots when confronted with his own illegal activities.

[ MORE: USMNT 3-2 Martinique | Player ratings ]

He was given a lifetime ban from FIFA after admitting he took bribes.

Here’s what Bruce Arena had to say about Blazer after the U.S. defeated Martinique 3-2, according to the Associated Press:

“I’ve known Chuck for a lot of years. He did a lot for the sport. Sorry about all the issues regarding FIFA, but he was a good man,” U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena said. “He helped the sport in the United States.”