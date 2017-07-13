Man City, United to wear special shirts in Houston

When Manchester City and Manchester United meet in the first Manchester Derby held outside of Europe, there will be a special gesture to their home.
Both clubs will wear jerseys with a “worker bee” logo to signify victims of the deadly blast at Manchester Arena in May. According to Manchester United, the bee has been a symbol of Manchester since the 19th century.
The match will be held in Houston in a week, on Thursday July 20.
The clubs will then auction off the jerseys from the game to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.
From the BBC:
City chief executive Mr Soriano said: “The worker bee symbolises everything that makes Manchester such a special city and our players will wear it on their shirts with immense pride, as a demonstration of solidarity with the Manchester community.”
Ed Woodward, executive chairman of United, said the city of Manchester has shown “great strength and unity” since the attack and shown the world “how special this city really is.”
It’s a very cool gesture from both clubs, one that will certainly inspire fans to bid heavy on shirts worn by their Manchester heroes.
The Gold Cup’s Group C sees its top match of the tournament on Thursday, as Mexico and Jamaica meet at Sports Authority Field in Denver.
That’s a rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup Final, and the second match of the evening, as El Salvador and Curacao meet at 8 p.m. ET in both sides’ best chance for a win and a shot at the quarterfinals.
Jamaica beat Curacao 2-0 in the opener, with MLS vets Romario Williams and Darren Mattocks scoring for the Reggae Boyz.
Mexico beat El Salvador 3-1 despite being level at 1 after 10 minutes of their opener. Like the United States, El Tri has brought a B team to this tournament.
Arsenal has put it in writing: Barcelona cannot keep recruiting Gunners right back Hector Bellerin.
The 22-year-old came up at Barca before moving to Arsenal in 2011, and has made 114 appearances for Arsenal’s senior team in addition to a loan stint at Watford.
Bellerin was a member of the 2015-16 Premier League Team of the Season, though his follow-up season was anything but ideal.
Arsenal reportedly told Bellerin to forget about a Barcelona move earlier this summer, and took several steps to stop Bellerin’s desires cold.
From Marca.com:
Following the U-21 European Championships, Bellerin spoke to Wenger on a couple of occasions about the interest from Barca and that he would like a move but the Frenchman said that he had to stay and fulfill his contract that he had renewed a few months earlier.
Will the right back accept Arsenal’s decision?
Nathaniel Chalobah tired of waiting for his breakthrough at Chelsea, and will join Marco Silva’s blossoming roster at Watford.
The London Evening Standard says the deal is for around $7 million, and that Chalobah turned down a deal to stay at Chelsea despite earning a Premier League winners’ medal for Antonio Conte last season.
The England youth international will finish his Chelsea career with just 15 appearances, all this season, despite joining the team’s youth set-up in 2005.
Chalobah, 22, had loan stints at Watford in addition to Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Reading, and most recently Napoli.
Watford completed the purchases of Will Hughes and Tom Cleverley, and also signed unattached players Kiko Femenia, Daniel Bachmann, Harvey Bradbury, and Sam Howes.
He’s the sort of prospect worth the cheap sum and the project of watching whether he’ll bloom firmly planted at one club.
Sunderland have added two attackers in a bid to return directly to the Premier League.
One will be quite familiar to many soccer fans, as Aiden McGeady comes from Everton having spent time with Celtic and Spartak Moscow.
The 31-year-old Irishman scored eight goals on loan for new Sunderland boss Simon Grayson while at Preston North End last season. He has 90 caps and five goals for the Republic of Ireland.
The other attacker is a bit more of an unknown despite having seven Premier League goals to his name, the last coming in 2011 at Everton.. James Vaughan had a career season after dropping down to League One last season, where he scored 24 times in 37 matches.
The Black Cats have now added four players, all with connections to Everton (Earlier this window Sunderland added Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway on loan from the Merseyside set). That’s a bit ironic given that longtime Toffees boss David Moyes left Sunderland this offseason.