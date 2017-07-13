Man City, United to wear special shirts in Houston

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

When Manchester City and Manchester United meet in the first Manchester Derby held outside of Europe, there will be a special gesture to their home.

Both clubs will wear jerseys with a “worker bee” logo to signify victims of the deadly blast at Manchester Arena in May. According to Manchester United, the bee has been a symbol of Manchester since the 19th century.

The match will be held in Houston in a week, on Thursday July 20.

The clubs will then auction off the jerseys from the game to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

From the BBC:

City chief executive Mr Soriano said: “The worker bee symbolises everything that makes Manchester such a special city and our players will wear it on their shirts with immense pride, as a demonstration of solidarity with the Manchester community.” Ed Woodward, executive chairman of United, said the city of Manchester has shown “great strength and unity” since the attack and shown the world “how special this city really is.”

It’s a very cool gesture from both clubs, one that will certainly inspire fans to bid heavy on shirts worn by their Manchester heroes.

