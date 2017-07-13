Man City, United to wear special shirts in Houston

When Manchester City and Manchester United meet in the first Manchester Derby held outside of Europe, there will be a special gesture to their home.
Both clubs will wear jerseys with a “worker bee” logo to signify victims of the deadly blast at Manchester Arena in May. According to Manchester United, the bee has been a symbol of Manchester since the 19th century.
The match will be held in Houston in a week, on Thursday July 20.
The clubs will then auction off the jerseys from the game to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.
From the BBC:
City chief executive Mr Soriano said: “The worker bee symbolises everything that makes Manchester such a special city and our players will wear it on their shirts with immense pride, as a demonstration of solidarity with the Manchester community.”
Ed Woodward, executive chairman of United, said the city of Manchester has shown “great strength and unity” since the attack and shown the world “how special this city really is.”
It’s a very cool gesture from both clubs, one that will certainly inspire fans to bid heavy on shirts worn by their Manchester heroes.
Leicester’s fall from Premier League champions to mid-table side certainly didn’t help their case for keeping Riyad Mahrez.
Now, the Algeria international is on the minds of another big-time club that looks to fill a void on the wing.
According to Goal, Serie A side Roma is preparing a bid of $40 million for the Leicester winger, who moved to the King Power Stadium in 2014.
Mahrez, 26, has had significant interest from several major European clubs, including Barcelona and Arsenal, both of whom made big pushes for the speedy attacker last summer.
With Mohamed Salah moving on to Liverpool this transfer window, Roma will be looking to plug the hole left by the Egyptian, and Mahrez would be a logical fit for a number of reasons.
On top of the fact that he is a natural replacement out on the wing, Mahrez is openly seeking Champions League soccer in the future, which Roma would be able to offer immediately in 2017/18 after finishing runners’ up in Serie A a season ago.
The greatest hurdle for Roma or any side interested in the Leicester attacker will be the price tag set forth by the Foxes. Leicester is said to be seeking nearly $63 million, a stark difference between what Roma initially offered.
We already know three of the four teams that will represent the field for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals, and now we know the scenarios of where the matches will be played.
The San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting KC and New York Red Bulls all booked their places into the final four this week after advancing past the quarterfinals in their respective matches, while Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will battle it out at a later date after their fixture was postponed due to inclement weather.
Miami and Cincinnati represent Division II leagues NASL and USL, respectively.
The Earthquakes and Sporting KC will meet at Avaya Stadium on August 9, while the Red Bulls will travel to the winner of Miami FC vs. FC Cincy on the same day.
From there, Sporting KC drew the highest priority of hosting the final. Simply put, if Sporting KC wins its match against the Quakes, Peter Vermes’ side will go on to host the title match on September 20.
The Red Bulls drew the second-highest priority, while Miami FC/Cincy were picked third and the Earthquakes were last — meaning they would be on the road regardless of which club they draw in the final.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely won’t feature for a club again this calendar year after suffering a devastating knee injury, but the Sweden star is still in high-demand.
After lighting up the Premier League in 2016/17 with Manchester United, Ibrahimovic is looking for his next journey after being released from the club at the conclusion of the campaign.
However, could Mourinho and the Red Devils be in play once more for Zlatan?
Sky Sports is reporting that the Portuguese boss hasn’t ruled out giving the 35-year-old striker another contract despite recently spending big bucks on Romelu Lukaku.
A return to Old Trafford next season doesn’t seem to make much sense from a United perspective, particularly given the type of money that Ibrahimovic commands, but the combination of Lukaku and the Swede would undoubtedly be the best in the PL and possibly the world if the latter can remain healthy.
Another destination that has been discussed for some time now is the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
The Galaxy are said to be seeking another high-profile name in the build up to the 2018 season, and that the five-time MLS Cup winners could potentially make Ibrahimovic the league’s highest-paid player ever.
Reports out of England suggest the Galaxy could offer Zlatan over $7.7 million, which would exceed Kaka’s $7.1 million contract with Orlando City.
Ibra recently told journalists in Manchester — where he is rehabbing his injured knee — that “There will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge.”
There’s going to be a few weeks to sit on which team will round out the field of four in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals.
Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will decide that spot on August 2 after the two clubs had to postpone their match on Thursday night due to inclement weather.
Miami — winners of the NASL Spring Season in 2017 — will host the USL side from Riccardo Silva Stadium, with the victor earning the chance to take on the New York Red Bulls in the semifinals.
The Richmond Kickers were the last non-MLS side to reach the Open Cup semifinals, while the Rochester Rhinos (USL) are the last club to win the competition from outside the ranks of MLS in 1999.