Man United named most valuable team in the world

Manchester United are sitting atop the soccer world once again.
At least, in terms of financial value… Sorry, Jose, you still have quite a bit of work to do at Old Trafford on the pitch.
Off the pitch the Red Devils were named the most valuable soccer team on the planet by Forbes Magazine, as they moved ahead of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid with Man United worth an estimated $3.69 billion.
That’s an 11 percent increase, the biggest rise in the top 10, on last year and they’re the third most valuable sports team overall.
The NFL dominated the top 50 list with 29 teams included as the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team on the planet at $4.2 billion and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees came in second at $3.7 billion.
Below is a look at the top 10 overall sports teams with teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA and the soccer world all making the top 50 and seven soccer teams were in the top 50.
Four Premier League teams made the list with Manchester City at 35th with a value of $2.083 million, Arsenal in 43rd at $1.93 billion and Chelsea in 45th at $1.84 billion. Bayern Munich were the only other soccer team to make the top 50 at 15th with a value of $2.71 billion.
Forbes’ top 10 most valuable teams
1. Dallas Cowboys – $4.2 billion
2. New York Yankees – $3.7 billion
3. Manchester United – $3.69 billion
4. Barcelona – $3.64 billion
5. Real Madrid – $3.58 billion
6. New England Patriots – $3.4 billion
7. New York Knicks – $3.3 billion
8. New York Giants – $3.1 billion
9. San Francisco 49ers – $3 billion
10. Los Angeles Lakers – $3 billion
15. Bayern Munich – $2.71 billion
35. Manchester City – $2.083 million
43. Arsenal – $1.93 billion
45. Chelsea – $1.84 billion
