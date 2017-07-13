Sigurdsson out of Swansea’s U.S. tour as Everton move nears

Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s exit from Swansea City now seems inevitable and one of the biggest moves of the summer is well and truly on.

Sigurdsson, 27, has been left out of Swansea’s squad for their preseason trip to the USA with the club making an announcement Thursday following constant speculation over his future in South Wales.

It has been widely reported that Everton will now come in with an improved bid for the player after their initial bid of $51.7 million was reportedly turned down.

Here’s the statement from the Swans on Sigurdsson.

“We can confirm that Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with the squad for our pre-season tour of the USA. Having played vs. Barnet last night, Gylfi did not feel in the right frame of mind to travel due to the current uncertainty over his future.”

The Swans are said to want $65 million for Sigurdsson and their manager Paul Clement spoke after the 1-0 friendly defeat at Barnet on Wednesday, saying that there was “strong interest” in Sigurdsson and that they “are not sure whether he is going to be here for this season.”

Sigurdsson’s output in a poor Swansea side was remarkable in 2016-17 with the Icelandic international scoring nine goals and grabbing 13 assists to keep the Swans in the PL. His silky crosses and key passes in the final third have teams lining up to try and sign him.

It is believed both Leicester City and Everton have already had bids turned down by Swansea this summer and although they do not want to sell Sigurdsson the situation now seems to have spiraled out of control.

If Everton do sign Sigurdsson then it would surely mark Ross Barkley‘s exit from Goodison Park as Ronald Koeman continues to be ruthless in the transfer market and rebuild his squad.

Despite selling top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for $96.5 million, Koeman has added Davy Klassen, Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez in the attacking area of the pitch, while Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford have arrived to strengthen their defense.

Everton’s total spend for this summer will soar past $180 million if Sigurdsson does arrive and owner Farhad Moshiri will have kept his promise about spending big to try and turn the Toffees into a top four outfit. Sigurdsson would be one of the final pieces of the jigsaw for Koeman who is hoping to cope with the loss of Lukaku by having several attackers chip in with “10-15 goals” this season.

For Swansea, this would be a big blow in Clement’s plans for the new season and it means they will have lost three key players who helped keep them up last season with Jack Cork signing for Burnley, Sigurdsson on the way out and Fernando Llorente struggling to be fit for the start of the season after suffering a broken arm over the summer.

