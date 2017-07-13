More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Wayne Rooney scores stunner in second Everton debut

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Look familiar? He’s done this a few times for Everton before…

Wayne Rooney is back on the bike for the Toffees and it took him just 34 minutes to score a stunner on his second Everton debut.

The 31-year-old, who signed from Manchester United on Sunday to return to his boyhood club 13 years after leaving Goodison Park for Old Trafford, scored a stunner from long-range in Everton’s friendly against Kenyan side Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday.

Take a look at the video below to see Rooney bend in the beauty, his first goal back in a Toffees shirt.

It’s only preseason, but goals like this will do his confidence no harm at all as the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England looks to finish his career on a high with the team he loves.

Man United named most valuable team in the world

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

Manchester United are sitting atop the soccer world once again.

At least, in terms of financial value… Sorry, Jose, you still have quite a bit of work to do at Old Trafford on the pitch.

Off the pitch the Red Devils were named the most valuable soccer team on the planet by Forbes Magazine, as they moved ahead of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid with Man United worth an estimated $3.69 billion.

That’s an 11 percent increase, the biggest rise in the top 10, on last year and they’re the third most valuable sports team overall.

The NFL dominated the top 50 list with 29 teams included as the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team on the planet at $4.2 billion and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees came in second at $3.7 billion.

Below is a look at the top 10 overall sports teams with teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA and the soccer world all making the top 50 and seven soccer teams were in the top 50.

Four Premier League teams made the list with Manchester City at 35th with a value of $2.083 million, Arsenal in 43rd at $1.93 billion and Chelsea in 45th at $1.84 billion. Bayern Munich were the only other soccer team to make the top 50 at 15th with a value of $2.71 billion.

Forbes’ top 10 most valuable teams

1. Dallas Cowboys – $4.2 billion
2. New York Yankees – $3.7 billion
3. Manchester United – $3.69 billion
4. Barcelona – $3.64 billion
5. Real Madrid – $3.58 billion
6. New England Patriots – $3.4 billion
7. New York Knicks – $3.3 billion
8. New York Giants – $3.1 billion
9. San Francisco 49ers – $3 billion
10. Los Angeles Lakers – $3 billion

15. Bayern Munich – $2.71 billion
35. Manchester City – $2.083 million
43. Arsenal – $1.93 billion
45. Chelsea – $1.84 billion

Reports say Man City close in on deals for Walker, Mendy

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

Manchester City are said to be close to signing Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy with Pep Guardiola about to spend $120 million on a new right and left back.

City need these two additions badly, but that’s a lot of cash.

Multiple reports state that Walker, 27, has agreed to join Man City from Tottenham Hotspur in a $65 million deal (that would make him the joint most-expensive defender in history) with the England international set to have a medical later this week and then jet off with City on their preseason tour of the U.S. next week. After losing out on Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain signing Walker was a priority for City.

As for Mendy, the 22-year-old French international has an incredible engine and his displays last season in the UEFA Champions League have convinced City to spend over $55 million with reports stating City and Monaco are close to an agreement and Mendy could be a City player early next week.

Now, we all know defense was the main issue for City last season and quite frankly it’s been that way for the last five seasons.

After letting Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy leave this summer, Guardiola badly needed full backs and although he has overpaid for them, just like he did for goalkeeper Ederson earlier this summer, he’s got what he wanted.

Walker will provide pace and power from the right back slot and City finally seem to have broken Daniel Levy’s resolved as Spurs’ chairman has played this perfectly. At the end of last season Walker fell out with Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran Trippier impressed as he slotted into the team, so know Spurs already have a replacement for Walker and they’re getting $65 million.

Mendy is the latest in the mass exodus from AS Monaco as the French champions have also sold Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva to Man City earlier this summer for $55 million and are set to lose Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea while Arsenal are chasing Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe seems destined for Real Madrid.

Back to City though, and if they complete this double swoop it will be a huge upgrade on their defense from last season as ageing full backs struggled to cope with the extra demands placed on them by Guardiola, and a shaky central defense didn’t help matters with John Stones struggling and Vincent Kompany only able to play the second half of the season when he returned from injury.

Balance is everything for Guardiola and with two attack-minded full backs he now has that. Just like he did at Barcelona with Dani Alves, Maxwell and Eric Abidal, he has full backs who can keep the ball and join the attack but are also quick enough to recover and keep a solid defensive shape after a turnover.

Walker and Mendy will basically play as wing backs for City and will be asked to move inside with the ball, something Walker isn’t too comfortable doing but he has everything else needed to excel at the Etihad Stadium.

Yes, they overpaid, like they usually do for defenders, but City have addressed their needs perfectly just as their preseason kicks up a few notches with the small matter of playing both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the U.S. over the next two weeks.

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko close to completing Chelsea move

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Sky Sports is reporting that Chelsea have finally agreed a fee of $51.7 million with AS Monaco for defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old destroyed has been linked with a move to Chelsea for much of the past month but he required minor knee surgery after helping Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season, hence the delay.

Per the report, Bakayoko will have his medical later this week at Chelsea before completing the long-awaited move.

Manchester United were said to be interested in Bakayoko, but Chelsea were the frontrunners all along and in connection with Bakayoko’s imminent arrival it is believed Nemanja Matic could leave Chelsea and head to Manchester United but relations between the two clubs are strained after United beat Chelsea to the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

What can Chelsea’s fans expect from Bakayoko?

He’s a pure defensive midfielder who will shield the defense but it also capable of pressing high and making surging runs from central midfield. A good comparison already playing in the Premier League would be Victor Wanyama.

Bakayoko isn’t a flashy player but like N'Golo Kante, who he will likely line up alongside, the French international does the simple things extremely well and he’ll add an extra steel to Antonio Conte‘s midfield.

Following goalkeeper Willy Caballero arriving on a free transfer and center back Antonio Rudiger coming in for $43.9 million, Bakayoko will bolster Chelsea’s midfield options with youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned out to Crystal Palace and Nathaniel Chalobah set to join Watford.

It will be intriguing to see how Cesc Fabregas slots into this Chelsea midfield but there’s no doubting Conte will go with a 3-4-3 once again as he prefers two strong defensive midfielders in the center of midfield. Kante and Bakayoko will provide just that.

Ajax confirm player who collapsed has “serious and permanent brain damage”

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has suffered “serious and permanent brain damage” after collapsing in a preseason friendly last week.

Nouri, 20, collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game against Werder Bremen in Austria last Saturday and after doctors in Innsbruck woke him up from an induced coma the severity of his situation became clear.

The Dutch giants released the following statement on Nouri’s condition.

“Ajax are deeply saddened by the news that Appie Nouri has been diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time.”

Nouri played 15 times for Ajax’s first team last season with the Dutch youth international destined for big things.

The promising midfielder made his first team debut at the start of the 2016-17 season and won the Player of the Year award for Holland’s second-tier after he excelled for Jong Ajax, their storied reserve team who often produce some of the best players in Europe.