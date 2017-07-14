More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
A closer look at the Gold Cup standings

By Daniel KarellJul 14, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Through two matches at the Gold Cup, results have mostly gone as expected, with the United States and Mexico at the top of their groups along with Costa Rica in a tie with Canada for first place.

All four nations have a win and a draw to their names through the first two games, with plenty on the line in the final matches of the group stage.

In Group A, Honduras, participants of the last two World Cups, sit only one point behind the leaders and could force its way into the knockout round with a win over Canada in its next match.

It’s a similar situation in groups B and C.

In Group B, Martinique lost by a goal to the U.S. but can advance to the next round with a win over Panama in it’s last game. And in Group C, El Salvador, which lost to Mexico but beat Curacao, can advance with a win over Jamaica.

There’s plenty of more drama to unfold as the group stage reaches its conclusion in the 2017 Gold Cup. Here’s a look at the current standings below and the final matches of the group stage.

Home Team Away Team Total
Group A G W D L W D L W D L Gf Ga +/- Pts
1 Canada 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 5 3 2 4
2 Costa Rica 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
3 Honduras 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 2 3
4 F. Guiana 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0
Group B G W D L W D L W D L Gf Ga +/- Pts
1 United States 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 3 1 4
2 Panama 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 2 1 4
3 Martinique 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 3 1 3
4 Nicaragua 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0
Group C G W D L W D L W D L Gf Ga +/- Pts
1 Mexico 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 1 2 4
2 Jamaica 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 2 4
3 El Salvador 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 3 0 3
4 Curaçao 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Group A

Friday, July 14 – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

7:30 p.m. – Costa Rica vs. French Guiana

10 p.m. – Canada vs. Honduras

Group B

Saturday, July 15 – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

4:30 p.m. – Panama vs. Martinique

7 p.m. – Nicaragua vs. United States

Group C

Sunday, July 16 – Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

6 p.m. – Jamaica vs. El Salvador

8:30 p.m. – Curacao vs. Mexico

Manchester City sign Walker in reported record transfer

By Daniel KarellJul 14, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

Never shy to splash the cash, Manchester City has reportedly spent enough to break a new transfer record.

The club announced Friday the signing of England international right back Kyle Walker on a five-year contract, reportedly joining for more than $65 million, with another $4 million in add-on fees. If the add-on fees are paid, Walker would be the most-expensive transfer for a defender, breaking Chelsea’s record that it spent on David Luiz in 2016.

Walker was rumored to be on his way out of Tottenham at the end of the last Premier League season and with Bakary Sagna and Gael Clichy both departing Man City, Pep Guardiola‘s side was in need of new fullbacks.

The move appears to make sense for both sides. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino appeared to prefer Kieran Trippier over Walker in the second half of last season and with the influx of cash, Pochettino can use that money to improve his squad.

Meanwhile, Guardiola adds an international right back who can play in a back four or potentially as a right wing back in a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, and Walker is also a home-grown player, which helps Man City for UEFA Champions League squad registration purposes.

Transfer Rumor Wrap: Barcelona resigns Deulofeu, Milan spending spree continues

By Daniel KarellJul 14, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT

Gerard Deulofeu is heading home.

Barcelona announced it had re-signed the 23-year-old Spanish winger early Friday, two weeks after exercising his buy-back clause after he was sold to Everton in 2015. According to the BBC, the buy-back clause is worth $13.75 million.

The Catalonian club signed Deulofeu to a two-year contract and Deulofeu is already taking part in preseason training with the club.

Since leaving Barcelona in 2013, Deulofeu has played for Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan, where he finished last season, making 16 starts and scoring four times. Overall with Everton Deulofeu made 62 Premier League appearances with five goals and 11 assists. But he found himself out of coach Ronald Koeman‘s plans heading into this season, opening the door for a return to Barcelona.

For Barcelona, Deulofeu likely wasn’t their first choice to sign this summer but bringing in a homegrown winger who can impact the game off the bench is never a bad idea, especially at a cut-rate price.

Here’s a look at more transfer news from around the Premier League and Europe

CAS cuts FIFA ban of World Cup bids inspector

Associated PressJul 14, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport has cleared former 2018-2022 World Cup bids inspector Harold Mayne-Nicholls to return to football duty.

CAS says its panel cut the Chilean official’s three-year ban by FIFA to two years on appeal for a conflict of interest in seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives.

Mayne-Nicholls’s ban has expired because it started on July 3, 2015.

The court overturned a charge of unethically accepting benefits, saying two years is the “appropriate and proportionate penalty.”

In 2010, FIFA appointed Mayne-Nicholls, then president of Chile’s soccer federation, to lead a six-member team evaluating the nine World Cup bid candidates. Qatar won the 2022 contest.

Mayne-Nicholls was a potential FIFA presidential election contender when his ethics case was opened in 2014.

CONCACAF rules French Guiana draw a forfeit, bans Malouda

By Daniel KarellJul 14, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

CONCACAF came out with a strong response early Friday morning to French Guiana’s decision to break the rules and play Florent Malouda Tuesday evening in the Gold Cup.

The CONCACAF disciplinary committee announced that the match between French Guiana and Honduras, which finished as a scoreless draw on the night, would be forfeited by French Guiana, awarding Honduras a 3-0 result.

In addition, French Guiana was fined an undisclosed amount and the 37-year-old Malouda was assessed a two-match stadium ban.

“As a consequence of fielding Florent Malouda, who was confirmed by the Disciplinary Committee to be ineligible to play in the Gold Cup 2017 according to the applicable regulations, the Disciplinary Committee has levied sanctions and fines against the French Guiana Football League (LGF) and has suspended the player ruled ineligible,” CONCACAF said in a statement.

Malouda of course earned 80 caps for the French National Team during a long career in Europe where he starred for Lyon and Chelsea, but began playing for his native French Guiana earlier this year, captaining the side to third place at the Caribbean Cup, which served as a qualifying tournament for the Gold Cup.

For whatever reason, CONCACAF allowed Malouda to compete for French Guiana in that competition but has decided to honor FIFA rules, which say a player cannot switch international teams once they’ve played in an official FIFA match, at the Gold Cup, which ruled Malouda ineligible for the Gold Cup. Normally FIFA rules don’t apply to French Guiana because the nation, an overseas department of France, is not a member of FIFA.

At the same time, Malouda was allowed to be registered on the French Guiana roster, placed on the starting lineup and take the field, even though the game was almost surely going to be forfeited.

The strange situation has perhaps met its end, with French Guiana now with no chance of advancing to the knockout round of the Gold Cup with two losses through its first two games against Canada and Honduras.

French Guiana wraps up the group stage against Panama on Friday evening.