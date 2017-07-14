More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
CAS cuts FIFA ban of World Cup bids inspector

Associated PressJul 14, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport has cleared former 2018-2022 World Cup bids inspector Harold Mayne-Nicholls to return to football duty.

CAS says its panel cut the Chilean official’s three-year ban by FIFA to two years on appeal for a conflict of interest in seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives.

Mayne-Nicholls’s ban has expired because it started on July 3, 2015.

The court overturned a charge of unethically accepting benefits, saying two years is the “appropriate and proportionate penalty.”

In 2010, FIFA appointed Mayne-Nicholls, then president of Chile’s soccer federation, to lead a six-member team evaluating the nine World Cup bid candidates. Qatar won the 2022 contest.

Mayne-Nicholls was a potential FIFA presidential election contender when his ethics case was opened in 2014.

CONCACAF rules French Guiana draw a forfeit, bans Malouda

By Daniel KarellJul 14, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

CONCACAF came out with a strong response early Friday morning to French Guiana’s decision to break the rules and play Florent Malouda Tuesday evening in the Gold Cup.

The CONCACAF disciplinary committee announced that the match between French Guiana and Honduras, which finished as a scoreless draw on the night, would be forfeited by French Guiana, awarding Honduras a 3-0 result.

In addition, French Guiana was fined an undisclosed amount and the 37-year-old Malouda was assessed a two-match stadium ban.

“As a consequence of fielding Florent Malouda, who was confirmed by the Disciplinary Committee to be ineligible to play in the Gold Cup 2017 according to the applicable regulations, the Disciplinary Committee has levied sanctions and fines against the French Guiana Football League (LGF) and has suspended the player ruled ineligible,” CONCACAF said in a statement.

Malouda of course earned 80 caps for the French National Team during a long career in Europe where he starred for Lyon and Chelsea, but began playing for his native French Guiana earlier this year, captaining the side to third place at the Caribbean Cup, which served as a qualifying tournament for the Gold Cup.

For whatever reason, CONCACAF allowed Malouda to compete for French Guiana in that competition but has decided to honor FIFA rules, which say a player cannot switch international teams once they’ve played in an official FIFA match, at the Gold Cup, which ruled Malouda ineligible for the Gold Cup. Normally FIFA rules don’t apply to French Guiana because the nation, an overseas department of France, is not a member of FIFA.

At the same time, Malouda was allowed to be registered on the French Guiana roster, placed on the starting lineup and take the field, even though the game was almost surely going to be forfeited.

The strange situation has perhaps met its end, with French Guiana now with no chance of advancing to the knockout round of the Gold Cup with two losses through its first two games against Canada and Honduras.

French Guiana wraps up the group stage against Panama on Friday evening.

El Salvador slides into the Gold Cup win column vs. Curacao (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

Gerson Mayen and Rodolfo Zenaya scored quickfire goals to lead El Salvador to a 2-0 win over Curacao in both sides’ second match of the 2017 Gold Cup.

The three points give Los Cuscatlecos a shot at the knockout rounds, while Curacao will need an unlikely win over Mexico and help.

El Salvador failed to win a match at the 2015 Gold Cup, its first absence from the knockout rounds in three tournaments.

Mayen, who plays for Santa Tecla in his home country, was on the business ends of a 1-2 to give El Salvador a lead in the 21st minute.

It was 2-0 three minutes later on a counter attack, as Nacional’s Nelson Bonilla spied Zenaya’s diagonal run and the goal scorer finished with a fair bit of class.

Egyptian coach suspended as row over Qatar reaches soccer

Associated PressJul 13, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

The diplomatic row over Qatar has reached soccer.

An Egyptian coach was suspended on Thursday for refusing to give interviews to a Qatar-based television network and attempting to boycott a news conference where the network’s journalists were present. After finally giving in and agreeing to attend the news conference, the coach covered the station’s microphone with his hand to try and block the recording, the Confederation of African Football said when announcing his punishment.

Hossam el-Badry, coach of Egyptian club Al Ahly and a former Egypt international, was fined $10,000 by CAF and suspended for one game for the snubs aimed at the Qatar-based beIN Sports network following two games in the African Champions League.

Egypt was one of four countries alongside Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sever ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting extremist groups and funding terrorism.

Qatar, which will host soccer’s World Cup in 2022, denies the allegations.

The beIN sports channels are owned by Al Jazeera, Qatar’s flagship television network and a factor in the diplomatic standoff. The four anti-Qatar countries want, among other things, Al Jazeera to be shut down.

The African soccer body said el-Badry initially refused to attend a news conference following Al Ahly’s 2-0 loss to Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca on June 20 because of the presence of beIN sports journalists. He did eventually attend, but either put his hand over the beIN microphone while he spoke or pushed the microphone away, CAF said.

Following a game in Egypt last weekend against Cameroon’s Coton Sport, el-Badry and Al Ahly players refused all interviews with beIN. The players also boycotted the news conference.

El-Badry’s one-game ban was put on hold, provided he was not found guilty of a similar offense during the remainder of the African Champions League, CAF said. Al Ahly has qualified for the quarterfinals.

Man City, United to wear special shirts in Houston

By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

When Manchester City and Manchester United meet in the first Manchester Derby held outside of Europe, there will be a special gesture to their home.

Both clubs will wear jerseys with a “worker bee” logo to signify victims of the deadly blast at Manchester Arena in May. According to Manchester United, the bee has been a symbol of Manchester since the 19th century.

The match will be held in Houston in a week, on Thursday July 20.

The clubs will then auction off the jerseys from the game to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

From the BBC:

City chief executive Mr Soriano said: “The worker bee symbolises everything that makes Manchester such a special city and our players will wear it on their shirts with immense pride, as a demonstration of solidarity with the Manchester community.”

Ed Woodward, executive chairman of United, said the city of Manchester has shown “great strength and unity” since the attack and shown the world “how special this city really is.”

It’s a very cool gesture from both clubs, one that will certainly inspire fans to bid heavy on shirts worn by their Manchester heroes.