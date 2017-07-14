Closer look at Gold Cup standings

Through two matches at the Gold Cup, results have mostly gone as expected, with the United States and Mexico at the top of their groups along with Costa Rica in a tie with Canada for first place.

All four nations have a win and a draw to their names through the first two games, with plenty on the line in the final matches of the group stage.

In Group A, Honduras, participants of the last two World Cups, sit only one point behind the leaders and could force its way into the knockout round with a win over Canada in its next match.

It’s a similar situation in groups B and C.

In Group B, Martinique lost by a goal to the U.S. but can advance to the next round with a win over Panama in it’s last game. And in Group C, El Salvador, which lost to Mexico but beat Curacao, can advance with a win over Jamaica.

There’s plenty of more drama to unfold as the group stage reaches its conclusion in the 2017 Gold Cup. Here’s a look at the current standings below and the final matches of the group stage.

Home Team Away Team Total Group A G W D L W D L W D L Gf Ga +/- Pts 1 Canada 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 5 3 2 4 2 Costa Rica 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 3 Honduras 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 2 3 4 F. Guiana 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

Home Team Away Team Total Group B G W D L W D L W D L Gf Ga +/- Pts 1 United States 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 2 Panama 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 3 Martinique 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 4 Nicaragua 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0