Closer look at Gold Cup standings

Through two matches at the Gold Cup, results have mostly gone as expected, with the United States and Mexico at the top of their groups along with Costa Rica in a tie with Canada for first place.
All four nations have a win and a draw to their names through the first two games, with plenty on the line in the final matches of the group stage.
In Group A, Honduras, participants of the last two World Cups, sit only one point behind the leaders and could force its way into the knockout round with a win over Canada in its next match.
It’s a similar situation in groups B and C.
In Group B, Martinique lost by a goal to the U.S. but can advance to the next round with a win over Panama in it’s last game. And in Group C, El Salvador, which lost to Mexico but beat Curacao, can advance with a win over Jamaica.
There’s plenty of more drama to unfold as the group stage reaches its conclusion in the 2017 Gold Cup. Here’s a look at the current standings below and the final matches of the group stage.
|
|
|
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Total
|
|
|Group A
|G
|W
|D
|L
|W
|D
|L
|W
|D
|L
|Gf
|Ga
|+/-
|Pts
|1
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Costa Rica
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Honduras
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F. Guiana
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|
|
|
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Total
|
|
|Group B
|G
|W
|D
|L
|W
|D
|L
|W
|D
|L
|Gf
|Ga
|+/-
|Pts
|1
|United States
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Panama
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Martinique
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Nicaragua
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|
|
|
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Total
|
|
|Group C
|G
|W
|D
|L
|W
|D
|L
|W
|D
|L
|Gf
|Ga
|+/-
|Pts
|1
|Mexico
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Jamaica
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|El Salvador
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Curaçao
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Group A
Friday, July 14 – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
7:30 p.m. – Costa Rica vs. French Guiana
10 p.m. – Canada vs. Honduras
Group B
Saturday, July 15 – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
4:30 p.m. – Panama vs. Martinique
7 p.m. – Nicaragua vs. United States
Group C
Sunday, July 16 – Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
6 p.m. – Jamaica vs. El Salvador
8:30 p.m. – Curacao vs. Mexico
Wesley Sneijder took one step closer Friday to a potential and long-rumored move to Major League Soccer.
Galatasaray and Sneijder agreed to mutually terminate his contract, the club announced, with Sneijder waiving his $5.16 million salary for the upcoming season. The termination includes a clause that if Sneijder plays for another Turkish club in the next three years, he’ll have to pay a $23 million fine.
Recent reports linked Sneijder to becoming Los Angeles FC’s first Designated Player, ahead of the club’s inaugural season in MLS in 2018. If Sneijder signed with LAFC, he could in theory finish the rest of 2017 on-loan with Galatasaray or with another team in Europe before joining up with his new teammates.
Sneijder has also been linked with the Montreal Impact and Manchester United in the past 12 months as well. The 33-year-old Dutchman became his nation’s all-time leader in caps with 131, playing as the Netherlands beat Luxembourg, 5-0.
Keisuke Honda paved new roads earlier in his career, first starring for CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League before making a big move to AC Milan.
But now he’s heading in a direction many from Europe travel to, though his destination was a surprise.
Honda announced early Friday morning that he had signed with reigning Liga MX champions Pachuca, becoming the latest high-profile European player to join Liga MX after Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac joined Tigres UANL.
[ MORE: Kyle Walker completes record transfer to Man City ]
The 31-year-old midfielder comes in as a replacement for budding Mexico National Team star Hirving Lozano, who signed with PSV Eindhoven earlier this summer, though the pair play different roles in midfield.
Honda only played in eight games in Serie A last season and will have his hands full with adjusting to the language and culture of Mexico along with the Liga MX style of play. However, if Gignac’s example is anything to follow, after some time to bed in, Honda can have a big impact in Mexico and could encourage others to join.
Pachuca is coming off defeating Mexican giants Club America in the Clausura Liguilla final and as winners of the CONCACAF Champions League, they’ll be playing this winter in the 2017 Club World Cup.
Honda will also be teammates with U.S. Men’s National Team centerback Omar Gonzalez.
Never shy to splash the cash, Manchester City has reportedly spent enough to break a new transfer record.
The club announced Friday the signing of England international right back Kyle Walker on a five-year contract, reportedly joining for more than $65 million, with another $4 million in add-on fees. If the add-on fees are paid, Walker would be the most-expensive transfer for a defender, breaking Chelsea’s record that it spent on David Luiz in 2016.
Walker was rumored to be on his way out of Tottenham at the end of the last Premier League season and with Bakary Sagna and Gael Clichy both departing Man City, Pep Guardiola‘s side was in need of new fullbacks.
The move appears to make sense for both sides. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino appeared to prefer Kieran Trippier over Walker in the second half of last season and with the influx of cash, Pochettino can use that money to improve his squad.
Meanwhile, Guardiola adds an international right back who can play in a back four or potentially as a right wing back in a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, and Walker is also a home-grown player, which helps Man City for UEFA Champions League squad registration purposes.
Gerard Deulofeu is heading home.
Barcelona announced it had re-signed the 23-year-old Spanish winger early Friday, two weeks after exercising his buy-back clause after he was sold to Everton in 2015. According to the BBC, the buy-back clause is worth $13.75 million.
The Catalonian club signed Deulofeu to a two-year contract and Deulofeu is already taking part in preseason training with the club.
Since leaving Barcelona in 2013, Deulofeu has played for Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan, where he finished last season, making 16 starts and scoring four times. Overall with Everton Deulofeu made 62 Premier League appearances with five goals and 11 assists. But he found himself out of coach Ronald Koeman‘s plans heading into this season, opening the door for a return to Barcelona.
For Barcelona, Deulofeu likely wasn’t their first choice to sign this summer but bringing in a homegrown winger who can impact the game off the bench is never a bad idea, especially at a cut-rate price.
Here’s a look at more transfer news from around the Premier League and Europe
