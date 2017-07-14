Costa, Matic miss Chelsea preseason amid exit rumors

Two key pieces from Chelsea’s Premier League winning campaign a season ago are missing from the club’s preseason tour in Asia.
Does it mean something? It certainly looks like it.
Striker Diego Costa and holding midfielder Nemanja Matic are the absentees for the Blues, who will begin their tour of Asia next week.
Costa has undergone a tumultuous summer with the reigning champions after revealing alleged text messages from manager Antonio Conte that stated the Italian no longer required the striker’s services at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, former Blues manager Jose Mourinho has appeared keen on bringing Matic to Old Trafford this summer in an attempt to fill a defensive midfield role for the future once captain Michael Carrick is gone.
Matic is also reportedly being monitored by Juventus and Inter Milan of Serie A, which would be a favorable destination for Chelsea to sell the Serbian to after the team felt it was hijacked in signing striker Romelu Lukaku — who wound up at Manchester United.
The Blues have been reported to be shopping several top-tier strikers to replace Costa, including Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.
Conte has been relatively quiet in the transfer market this summer, signing goalkeeper Willy Caballero and Roma defender Antonio Rudiger to this point. Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko appears to be the club’s third signing ahead of the 2017/18 season, but an official deal with the Blues has yet to be announced.
Chelsea will play Arsenal on July 22 in Beijing, before the English champions take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Singapore on July 25 and 29, respectively.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely won’t feature for a club again this calendar year after suffering a devastating knee injury, but the Sweden star is still in high-demand.
After lighting up the Premier League in 2016/17 with Manchester United, Ibrahimovic is looking for his next journey after being released from the club at the conclusion of the campaign.
However, could Mourinho and the Red Devils be in play once more for Zlatan?
Sky Sports is reporting that the Portuguese boss hasn’t ruled out giving the 35-year-old striker another contract despite recently spending big bucks on Romelu Lukaku.
A return to Old Trafford next season doesn’t seem to make much sense from a United perspective, particularly given the type of money that Ibrahimovic commands, but the combination of Lukaku and the Swede would undoubtedly be the best in the PL and possibly the world if the latter can remain healthy.
Another destination that has been discussed for some time now is the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
The Galaxy are said to be seeking another high-profile name in the build up to the 2018 season, and that the five-time MLS Cup winners could potentially make Ibrahimovic the league’s highest-paid player ever.
Reports out of England suggest the Galaxy could offer Zlatan over $7.7 million, which would exceed Kaka’s $7.1 million contract with Orlando City.
Ibra recently told journalists in Manchester — where he is rehabbing his injured knee — that “There will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge.”
There’s going to be a few weeks to sit on which team will round out the field of four in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals.
Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will decide that spot on August 2 after the two clubs had to postpone their match on Thursday night due to inclement weather.
Miami — winners of the NASL Spring Season in 2017 — will host the USL side from Riccardo Silva Stadium, with the victor earning the chance to take on the New York Red Bulls in the semifinals.
The Richmond Kickers were the last non-MLS side to reach the Open Cup semifinals, while the Rochester Rhinos (USL) are the last club to win the competition from outside the ranks of MLS in 1999.
The U.S. Men’s National Team survived disaster Wednesday night with their 3-2 win over Martinique.
But the performance left much to be desired, and Bruce Arena will again need to tinker with his lineup and tactics to find a more consistent winning formula from this squad of 23 players ahead of Saturday’s match in Cleveland against Nicaragua.
With a number of the starters resting, the U.S. starting eleven against Martinique looked and played like a team that didn’t have a lot of chemistry together, and it really took until the second half to start finding their flow in the attacking third of the field.
On the other end, centerbacks Omar Gonzalez and Matt Hedges and goalkeeper Brad Guzan each had forgettable moments against a team without a heralded set of players, other than Kevin Parsemain.
Here’s a look at three keys to victory for the USMNT when they face Nicaragua:
Wesley Sneijder took one step closer Friday to a potential and long-rumored move to Major League Soccer.
Galatasaray and Sneijder agreed to mutually terminate his contract, the club announced, with Sneijder waiving his $5.16 million salary for the upcoming season. The termination includes a clause that if Sneijder plays for another Turkish club in the next three years, he’ll have to pay a $23 million fine.
Recent reports linked Sneijder to becoming Los Angeles FC’s first Designated Player, ahead of the club’s inaugural season in MLS in 2018. If Sneijder signed with LAFC, he could in theory finish the rest of 2017 on-loan with Galatasaray or with another team in Europe before joining up with his new teammates.
Sneijder has also been linked with the Montreal Impact and Manchester United in the past 12 months as well. The 33-year-old Dutchman became his nation’s all-time leader in caps with 131, playing as the Netherlands beat Luxembourg, 5-0.