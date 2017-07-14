FOLLOW LIVE — Canada, Costa Rica look to seal spots in quarterfinals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Two teams can guarantee their place in the quarterfinals on Friday night as the CONCACAF Gold Cup rolls on from Toyota Stadium.

Group A action concludes on the evening as CONCACAF power Costa Rica takes on French Guiana at 7:30 p.m. ET. Les Yana Dokos are coming off of an odd second group stage match, which saw ineligible player Florent Malouda appear for the Caribbean country, thus forcing CONCACAF to ban the ex-Chelsea midfielder for two matches on top of the team’s forfeiture against Honduras.

Meanwhile, group leaders Canada will face off with Honduras in their finale (10:00 p.m. ET).

Canadian supporters can breathe a sigh of relief after head coach Octavio Zambrano revealed that Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies will be involved in Friday’s match after exiting the team’s 1-1 draw against Costa Rica with an apparent foot/ankle injury.

Davies is currently the Gold Cup’s Golden Boot leader with three goals in Canada’s first two fixtures.

Here’s a look at the Group A standings with a one match remaining.