FOLLOW LIVE — Canada, Costa Rica look to seal spots in quarterfinals

Two teams can guarantee their place in the quarterfinals on Friday night as the CONCACAF Gold Cup rolls on from Toyota Stadium.
Group A action concludes on the evening as CONCACAF power Costa Rica takes on French Guiana at 7:30 p.m. ET. Les Yana Dokos are coming off of an odd second group stage match, which saw ineligible player Florent Malouda appear for the Caribbean country, thus forcing CONCACAF to ban the ex-Chelsea midfielder for two matches on top of the team’s forfeiture against Honduras.
Meanwhile, group leaders Canada will face off with Honduras in their finale (10:00 p.m. ET).
Canadian supporters can breathe a sigh of relief after head coach Octavio Zambrano revealed that Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies will be involved in Friday’s match after exiting the team’s 1-1 draw against Costa Rica with an apparent foot/ankle injury.
Davies is currently the Gold Cup’s Golden Boot leader with three goals in Canada’s first two fixtures.
Here’s a look at the Group A standings with a one match remaining.
- Canada — 4 pts (GD +2)
- Costa Rica — 4 pts (GD +1)
- Honduras — 3 pts
- French Guiana — 1 pt
Everything was on the line for both sides entering their final group stage match, but it was Costa Rica that emerged victorious on Friday night after wasting no time in the attacking third.
Los Ticos defeated French Guiana, 3-0, at Toyota Stadium behind goals from Ariel Rodriguez Araya, Rodney Wallace and David Ramirez.
The latter tallied for the Central American nation in the 83rd minute after Costa Rica began to apply more and more pressure down the stretch.
Wallace, who represents MLS side NYCFC, tacked on a second goal for the Ticos with 11 minutes remaining, after Araya had given Costa Rica the advantage after just four minutes.
With Honduras hot on the heels of both Costa Rica and Group A leader Canada, the Ticos didn’t waste any time in putting away French Guiana — who was still reeling after forfeiting its last match due to fielding an ineligible player (Florent Malouda).
The Caribbean nation went into halftime down 1-0, but things went from bad to worse for Les Yana Dòkòs when Ludovic Baal was shown a straight red card just beyond the hour mark for a rash tackle on David Guzman.
Costa Rica will reach the final eight courtesy of Friday night’s win, and Oscar Ramirez will wait to see which other team or teams advance out of Group A.
BERLIN (AP) Germany’s national soccer federation will replace Mercedes-Benz as a sponsor with fellow German automaker Volkswagen.
The German federation, or DFB, says Friday that its leadership chose Volkswagen unanimously and the contract with VW will run from January 2019 to July 2024. The DFB said the decision follows a “detailed economic and substantive analysis” of bids from Mercedes-Benz and VW.
Without giving financial details, DFB president Reinhard Grindel says the new arrangement will lead to a “significant increase in income.”
Mercedes-Benz has been a partner of the DFB for 45 years.
Leicester’s fall from Premier League champions to mid-table side certainly didn’t help their case for keeping Riyad Mahrez.
Now, the Algeria international is on the minds of another big-time club that looks to fill a void on the wing.
According to Goal, Serie A side Roma is preparing a bid of $40 million for the Leicester winger, who moved to the King Power Stadium in 2014.
Mahrez, 26, has had significant interest from several major European clubs, including Barcelona and Arsenal, both of whom made big pushes for the speedy attacker last summer.
With Mohamed Salah moving on to Liverpool this transfer window, Roma will be looking to plug the hole left by the Egyptian, and Mahrez would be a logical fit for a number of reasons.
On top of the fact that he is a natural replacement out on the wing, Mahrez is openly seeking Champions League soccer in the future, which Roma would be able to offer immediately in 2017/18 after finishing runners’ up in Serie A a season ago.
The greatest hurdle for Roma or any side interested in the Leicester attacker will be the price tag set forth by the Foxes. Leicester is said to be seeking nearly $63 million, a stark difference between what Roma initially offered.
We already know three of the four teams that will represent the field for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals, and now we know the scenarios of where the matches will be played.
The San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting KC and New York Red Bulls all booked their places into the final four this week after advancing past the quarterfinals in their respective matches, while Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will battle it out at a later date after their fixture was postponed due to inclement weather.
Miami and Cincinnati represent Division II leagues NASL and USL, respectively.
The Earthquakes and Sporting KC will meet at Avaya Stadium on August 9, while the Red Bulls will travel to the winner of Miami FC vs. FC Cincy on the same day.
From there, Sporting KC drew the highest priority of hosting the final. Simply put, if Sporting KC wins its match against the Quakes, Peter Vermes’ side will go on to host the title match on September 20.
The Red Bulls drew the second-highest priority, while Miami FC/Cincy were picked third and the Earthquakes were last — meaning they would be on the road regardless of which club they draw in the final.