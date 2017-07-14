Manchester City sign Walker in reported record transfer

Never shy to splash the cash, Manchester City has reportedly spent enough to break a new transfer record.

The club announced Friday the signing of England international right back Kyle Walker on a five-year contract, reportedly joining for more than $65 million, with another $4 million in add-on fees. If the add-on fees are paid, Walker would be the most-expensive transfer for a defender, breaking Chelsea’s record that it spent on David Luiz in 2016.

Walker was rumored to be on his way out of Tottenham at the end of the last Premier League season and with Bakary Sagna and Gael Clichy both departing Man City, Pep Guardiola‘s side was in need of new fullbacks.

The move appears to make sense for both sides. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino appeared to prefer Kieran Trippier over Walker in the second half of last season and with the influx of cash, Pochettino can use that money to improve his squad.

Meanwhile, Guardiola adds an international right back who can play in a back four or potentially as a right wing back in a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, and Walker is also a home-grown player, which helps Man City for UEFA Champions League squad registration purposes.