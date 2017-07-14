Report: Roma sizing up bid for Leicester’s Mahrez

Leicester’s fall from Premier League champions to mid-table side certainly didn’t help their case for keeping Riyad Mahrez.
[ MORE: Costa, Matic missing for Chelsea preseason tour in Asia ]
Now, the Algeria international is on the minds of another big-time club that looks to fill a void on the wing.
According to Goal, Serie A side Roma is preparing a bid of $40 million for the Leicester winger, who moved to the King Power Stadium in 2014.
Mahrez, 26, has had significant interest from several major European clubs, including Barcelona and Arsenal, both of whom made big pushes for the speedy attacker last summer.
With Mohamed Salah moving on to Liverpool this transfer window, Roma will be looking to plug the hole left by the Egyptian, and Mahrez would be a logical fit for a number of reasons.
On top of the fact that he is a natural replacement out on the wing, Mahrez is openly seeking Champions League soccer in the future, which Roma would be able to offer immediately in 2017/18 after finishing runners’ up in Serie A a season ago.
The greatest hurdle for Roma or any side interested in the Leicester attacker will be the price tag set forth by the Foxes. Leicester is said to be seeking nearly $63 million, a stark difference between what Roma initially offered.
We already know three of the four teams that will represent the field for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals, and now we know the scenarios of where the matches will be played.
[ MORE: Closer look at the CONCACAF Gold Cup standings ]
The San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting KC and New York Red Bulls all booked their places into the final four this week after advancing past the quarterfinals in their respective matches, while Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will battle it out at a later date after their fixture was postponed due to inclement weather.
Miami and Cincinnati represent Division II leagues NASL and USL, respectively.
The Earthquakes and Sporting KC will meet at Avaya Stadium on August 9, while the Red Bulls will travel to the winner of Miami FC vs. FC Cincy on the same day.
From there, Sporting KC drew the highest priority of hosting the final. Simply put, if Sporting KC wins its match against the Quakes, Peter Vermes’ side will go on to host the title match on September 20.
The Red Bulls drew the second-highest priority, while Miami FC/Cincy were picked third and the Earthquakes were last — meaning they would be on the road regardless of which club they draw in the final.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely won’t feature for a club again this calendar year after suffering a devastating knee injury, but the Sweden star is still in high-demand.
[ MORE: Man City signs Kyle Walker for record fee ]
After lighting up the Premier League in 2016/17 with Manchester United, Ibrahimovic is looking for his next journey after being released from the club at the conclusion of the campaign.
However, could Mourinho and the Red Devils be in play once more for Zlatan?
Sky Sports is reporting that the Portuguese boss hasn’t ruled out giving the 35-year-old striker another contract despite recently spending big bucks on Romelu Lukaku.
A return to Old Trafford next season doesn’t seem to make much sense from a United perspective, particularly given the type of money that Ibrahimovic commands, but the combination of Lukaku and the Swede would undoubtedly be the best in the PL and possibly the world if the latter can remain healthy.
Another destination that has been discussed for some time now is the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
The Galaxy are said to be seeking another high-profile name in the build up to the 2018 season, and that the five-time MLS Cup winners could potentially make Ibrahimovic the league’s highest-paid player ever.
Reports out of England suggest the Galaxy could offer Zlatan over $7.7 million, which would exceed Kaka’s $7.1 million contract with Orlando City.
Ibra recently told journalists in Manchester — where he is rehabbing his injured knee — that “There will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge.”
There’s going to be a few weeks to sit on which team will round out the field of four in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals.
[ MORE: Three keys for the USMNT versus Honduras ]
Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will decide that spot on August 2 after the two clubs had to postpone their match on Thursday night due to inclement weather.
Miami — winners of the NASL Spring Season in 2017 — will host the USL side from Riccardo Silva Stadium, with the victor earning the chance to take on the New York Red Bulls in the semifinals.
The Richmond Kickers were the last non-MLS side to reach the Open Cup semifinals, while the Rochester Rhinos (USL) are the last club to win the competition from outside the ranks of MLS in 1999.
Two key pieces from Chelsea’s Premier League winning campaign a season ago are missing from the club’s preseason tour in Asia.
[ MORE: Man City acquires Kyle Walker in reported record deal ]
Does it mean something? It certainly looks like it.
[ MORE: Chalobah leaves Blues to join Watford ]
Striker Diego Costa and holding midfielder Nemanja Matic are the absentees for the Blues, who will begin their tour of Asia next week.
Costa has undergone a tumultuous summer with the reigning champions after revealing alleged text messages from manager Antonio Conte that stated the Italian no longer required the striker’s services at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, former Blues manager Jose Mourinho has appeared keen on bringing Matic to Old Trafford this summer in an attempt to fill a defensive midfield role for the future once captain Michael Carrick is gone.
Matic is also reportedly being monitored by Juventus and Inter Milan of Serie A, which would be a favorable destination for Chelsea to sell the Serbian to after the team felt it was hijacked in signing striker Romelu Lukaku — who wound up at Manchester United.
The Blues have been reported to be shopping several top-tier strikers to replace Costa, including Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.
Conte has been relatively quiet in the transfer market this summer, signing goalkeeper Willy Caballero and Roma defender Antonio Rudiger to this point. Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko appears to be the club’s third signing ahead of the 2017/18 season, but an official deal with the Blues has yet to be announced.
Chelsea will play Arsenal on July 22 in Beijing, before the English champions take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Singapore on July 25 and 29, respectively.