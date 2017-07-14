Report: Roma sizing up bid for Leicester’s Mahrez

Leicester’s fall from Premier League champions to mid-table side certainly didn’t help their case for keeping Riyad Mahrez.

Now, the Algeria international is on the minds of another big-time club that looks to fill a void on the wing.

According to Goal, Serie A side Roma is preparing a bid of $40 million for the Leicester winger, who moved to the King Power Stadium in 2014.

Mahrez, 26, has had significant interest from several major European clubs, including Barcelona and Arsenal, both of whom made big pushes for the speedy attacker last summer.

With Mohamed Salah moving on to Liverpool this transfer window, Roma will be looking to plug the hole left by the Egyptian, and Mahrez would be a logical fit for a number of reasons.

On top of the fact that he is a natural replacement out on the wing, Mahrez is openly seeking Champions League soccer in the future, which Roma would be able to offer immediately in 2017/18 after finishing runners’ up in Serie A a season ago.

The greatest hurdle for Roma or any side interested in the Leicester attacker will be the price tag set forth by the Foxes. Leicester is said to be seeking nearly $63 million, a stark difference between what Roma initially offered.