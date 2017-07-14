Transfer Rumor Wrap: Barcelona resigns Deulofeu, Milan spending spree continues

Gerard Deulofeu is heading home.

Barcelona announced it had re-signed the 23-year-old Spanish winger early Friday, two weeks after exercising his buy-back clause after he was sold to Everton in 2015. According to the BBC, the buy-back clause is worth $13.75 million.

The Catalonian club signed Deulofeu to a two-year contract and Deulofeu is already taking part in preseason training with the club.

Molt feliç de tornar al @FCBarcelona_es !Muy feliz de volver al @FCBarcelona_es con muchas ganas de empezar este nuevo proyecto!#forçabarça — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) July 14, 2017

Since leaving Barcelona in 2013, Deulofeu has played for Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan, where he finished last season, making 16 starts and scoring four times. Overall with Everton Deulofeu made 62 Premier League appearances with five goals and 11 assists. But he found himself out of coach Ronald Koeman‘s plans heading into this season, opening the door for a return to Barcelona.

For Barcelona, Deulofeu likely wasn’t their first choice to sign this summer but bringing in a homegrown winger who can impact the game off the bench is never a bad idea, especially at a cut-rate price.

Here’s a look at more transfer news from around the Premier League and Europe

Milan nearing shock transfer

AC Milan’s summer spending spree is set to continue with one of the most surprising transfer moves of the summer.

According to multiple reports out of Italy, Juventus and Italian National Team defender Leonardo Bonucci is set to make the 88 mile move east from Turin to join AC Milan on a transfer reportedly worth nearly $46 million.

It’s a coup for Milan, who under new ownership has spent more than $120 million on transfers already this summer to strengthen the squad, including signing Portugal’s Andre Silva, Hakan Calanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andrea Conti. Bonucci would be the second major centerback signing as well after Argentine Matteo Musacchio.

Bonucci reportedly fell out with Juventus manager Max Allegri this past season but it seemed likely that Bonucci would leave for former coach Antonio Conte and Chelsea. Even though Juventus is losing one of its top players, the move makes sense from a financial perspective, receiving a huge transfer fee for a 30-year-old player who likely won’t have much more sell-on value in the future.

Milan though are banking on Bonucci leading the club back to the UEFA Champions League, where they have failed to qualify for since the 2013-2014 season. This year the club is back in European competition in the Europa League after a three-year absence.