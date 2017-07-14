U.S. Open Cup: Miami FC-FC Cincinnati match rescheduled for Aug. 2

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely won’t feature for a club again this calendar year after suffering a devastating knee injury, but the Sweden star is still in high-demand.

After lighting up the Premier League in 2016/17 with Manchester United, Ibrahimovic is looking for his next journey after being released from the club at the conclusion of the campaign.

However, could Mourinho and the Red Devils be in play once more for Zlatan?

Sky Sports is reporting that the Portuguese boss hasn’t ruled out giving the 35-year-old striker another contract despite recently spending big bucks on Romelu Lukaku.

A return to Old Trafford next season doesn’t seem to make much sense from a United perspective, particularly given the type of money that Ibrahimovic commands, but the combination of Lukaku and the Swede would undoubtedly be the best in the PL and possibly the world if the latter can remain healthy.

Another destination that has been discussed for some time now is the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

The Galaxy are said to be seeking another high-profile name in the build up to the 2018 season, and that the five-time MLS Cup winners could potentially make Ibrahimovic the league’s highest-paid player ever.

Reports out of England suggest the Galaxy could offer Zlatan over $7.7 million, which would exceed Kaka’s $7.1 million contract with Orlando City.

Ibra recently told journalists in Manchester — where he is rehabbing his injured knee — that “There will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge.”