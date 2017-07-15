Altidore, Bradley to be among Gold Cup additions

US Soccer has not officially released the changes that Bruce Arena will make to the roster once the group stage of the Gold Cup is over, but should they indeed advance to the knockout round as expected, there will be some familiar faces.

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney confirmed to Canadian media that Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley have departed the club for the time being to join up with the USMNT.

The US has struggled through the first two Gold Cup matches, drawing with Panama in the opener before narrowly beating Caribbean minnows Martinique 3-2. Arena’s group takes on Nicaragua in their final group stage match, needing either a win or a point plus a Martinique draw or loss to advance.

Part of the reason for the struggles is the roster Arena selected, featuring almost entirely fringe players, with Arena admitting he is using the early stages of this competition to evaluate the player pool. Arena has rotated the group heavily between the two matches. However, he is allowed up to six roster changes between the group stage and knockout stage, and many expect him to call in more experienced members of the 40-man roster, with Bradley and Altidore two of those who were expected to arrive as reinforcements.

Other players on the 40-man roster who could see a call-up for the knockout rounds include Darlington Nagbe and Tim Howard. Christian Pulisic is on the 40-man roster, but Arena previously told media he does not expect to call in the 18-year-old, as he wants the youngster to instead spend the time with his club Borussia Dortmund for preseason training.

