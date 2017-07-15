Chelsea completes signing of Monaco’s Bakayoko

Chelsea has its second major signing of the summer, and this is the one many fans have been waiting for.
The Blues announced the capture of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who arrives on a five-year contract through the summer of 2022. Chelsea did not announce the transfer fee paid to Monaco, but reports say Bakayoko cost around $56 million.
[ MORE: Wenger thinks Mbappe will stay at Monaco ]
Bakayoko arrived at Monaco in the summer of 2014 from Stade Rennais where he had climbed through the youth ranks. He established himself as an immediate starter, and despite an injury-plagued first two years at Monaco, the young midfielder eventually became a top transfer target in Europe. Last season, he made 32 Ligue 1 starts as Monaco went on to win the French title. He also made 11 Champions League appearances as Monaco reached the semifinals.
The 19-year-old will partner with fellow Frenchman N'Golo Kante in a fearsome midfield pairing that will allow Chelsea to protect its back-three and allow the wingers to press higher.
Bakayoko becomes the fourth player 22 years old or younger to leave Monaco this summer. Bernardo Silva left for Manchester City, while defender Abdou Diallo made his way to German club Mainz and 21-year-old striker Corentin Jean moved to Toulouse. There could be others to leave as well, as the future of 18-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe has not yet been sorted, and 21-year-old Thomas Lemar is a wanted man among the European elite.
Manchester City has announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.
According to reports, Luiz cost Manchester City a fee of $12 million, and will head out on loan to Spanish club Girona who was newly promoted to La Liga this year. The loan move is not official, with Manchester City saying they will make a statement on his immediate future in the coming days.
Luiz has not yet earned a senior team call-up for Brazil, but has been a part of the country’s youth setup, including a call-up to the U-20 South American championships in January and February.
“We are pleased to welcome Douglas,” said Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain. “He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game.”
The 19-year-old was a crucial part of his club’s bid for promotion last season, which saw them finish third in the Brazilian Serie B and earn a return to the top flight. They currently sit 8th in the Serie A table after 13 matches.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is on record saying he thinks Kylian Mbappe will stay at Monaco for at least another season.
The Gunners manager, speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers, said he thinks the 18-year-old French superstar is too expensive for clubs to pull the trigger, and that will lead him back to Monaco in the short-term.
[ MORE: Saturday transfer rumor roundup ]
“That’s not true, people have big imaginations,” Wenger said when asked about a possible bid for Mbappe, who has been linked heavily to Arsenal. “What we know now with Mbappe is that it’s over 100 million pounds, after that it’s free for everyone to imagine. But we have not made any offer. I think he will stay, it looks like that, for one more season.”
Arsenal has already paid big money for a striker in Alexandre Lacazette, who they brought in for a reported $61 million. Mbappe has also been linked with Real Madrid, but the Champions League title winners have been widely reported to not have the funds for such a bid, and would likely need to sell at least Alvaro Morata in order to make a move.
Mbappe teased fans when he made a “big announcement” on Twitter, but it turned out just to be a video unveiling his new Nike boots, with a hearty laugh.
Emerson Hyndman‘s horrible injury luck has continued to plague the young American.
The 21-year-old is injured for the second straight preseason, a fate which last season saw him fail to crack the first-team Bournemouth squad.
After failing to find a way into the first-team picture through the first half of last season, Hyndman went on loan to Rangers in January and enjoyed a successful trip to Scotland, scoring four goals and assisting two more to help the club to a third-place finish. However, he suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the penultimate game of the season, and has not yet recovered.
That stress fracture has kept him out of preseason thus far, according to an update in the Bournemouth Echo, and yet again threatens to harm his ability to earn a spot on the Premier League squad. No timetable for his return is given in the article.
Bournemouth is currently in Portugal for a preseason bout, facing off against Portuguese top-flight club Estoril on Saturday night. They will then return home for two heavyweight preseason friendlies against Napoli and Valencia.
According to a report by ESPN, Chelsea striker Diego Costa will not be joining the Blues as they travel to China and Singapore for a preseason tour.
Costa’s relationship with the club has been strained ever since it was revealed by the player that manager Antonio Conte had texted him to inform him they will go in another direction next season. That has not yet materialized, as Chelsea was beaten to top target Romelu Lukaku by Manchester United, but rumors still continue to fly about who will be brought in to lead the strike force.
[ MORE: Saturday transfer rumor roundup ]
The ESPN report states that Costa is still currently in his native Brazil, hoping to secure a move to Atletico Madrid. Things have not progressed on that front as he would have desired, with the club’s transfer ban not only leaving him without a place to play until January, but also with competition in Antoine Greizmann. It was initially thought that Griezmann would leave for Manchester United, but he has signed a new Atletico Madrid contract in light of the transfer ban.
It’s still feasible that Chelsea could reconcile with Costa, especially considering the hefty price tags of all remaining top-line strikers on the market. Andrea Belotti, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and Alvaro Morata are all thought to command huge sums of money.
Nemanja Matic is also reportedly absent from the trip, with rumors of a move to Manchester United flying for weeks, while Juventus is also in the mix. In addition, Kurt Zouma will not travel as he is finalizing a loan move to Stoke City.