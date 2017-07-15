More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Giroud, Lacazette play together in Arsenal preseason win

By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT

Arsenal followed up its friendly win over Sydney FC with another, topping Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 in their final match in its tour of Australia.

Most notably from the win is the deployment of both Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud together on the pitch for a significant amount of time. The system, with Giroud leading the attack and Lacazette behind him in a 3-4-2-1, still maintained Arsene Wenger‘s love for a lone striker while still looking to get the most out of both French attackers.

The result? A first-half goal for Giroud, while Lacazette was somewhat silenced as the former Lyon striker was unable to find a consistent presence in the opposition box.

Giroud’s goal was a reminder of his finishing ability as he expertly shucked free from his defender and calmly redirected a cut-back from Nacho Monreal who had dribbled in along the end-line.

With the arrival of Lacazette, his fellow Frenchman has seemed an afterthought at the Emirates, but the deployment of them together could be an attempt by Wenger to get them both on the field without sacrificing his preferred attacking setup. Still, there is work to be done if that is Wenger’s goal, and while Lacazette likely remains the preferred option if one must be dropped, Giroud is doing his best to fight for his place, something he has promised to do on multiple occasions this summer.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Paulinho, Sigurdsson, Mendy

By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT

A number of big deals have already been completed this summer, and the transfer market has progressed to the point where rumors that have dragged on for weeks now look to be completed.

There are a host of such deals involving players who have been in the newspapers for some time now.

Thursday Roundup | Wednesday

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho has been rumored to be on his way to Barcelona for months. The 28-year-old moved to Chinese club Guanzhou Evergrande two summers ago, but with Barcelona looking to retool its midfield, he’s resurfaced. Yesterday, reports suggested the Guanzhou could be considering legal action against the Catalan club for tapping their player up, and the deal seemed less likely than ever to be completed with Guanzhou apparently breaking off all communication with Barcelona.

Still, speaking to the media at Nelson Semedo’s unveiling, Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez said that a deal for Paulinho could still be completed.

Asked if the Paulinho transfer was dead in the water, Fernandez said, “It doesn’t have to be. Barca have to be vigilant, and when a player from a particular League comes up and you’re interested, you know what you have to do, and from there you have to do the deal.”

On Thursday it was announced that Gylfi Sigurdsson would not travel to the United States for Swansea City’s preseason tour, thanks to the transfer speculation surrounding the Icelandic playmaker. Still, the club is doing its best to hold firm.

Speaking with WalesOnline on Friday, American owners Steve Kaplan and James Levian made a joint statement, saying, “We will not be bullied or forced into a decision until a club meets our valuation of the player.” Reports over the weeks have suggested they have tagged Sigurdsson at $65 million and will not budge from that amount.

The two owners continued, saying they hoped Sigurdsson would stay and that he still could join the team if his future is sorted out in the next week or two.

“We have the ultimate respect for Gylfi as a person and a player and we are optimistic that he will reconsider his decision and join his team-mates.”

Manchester City is still in need of full-backs despite the completion of a deal for Tottenham’s Kyle Walker. With any potential agreement for Dani Alves scuttled by PSG, they have reportedly turned their sights towards the Ligue 1 champions.

According to a host of reports, City is nearing a deal for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy. The 22-year-old has shown fantastic ability to move forward up the flanks and now could help City solve its full-back deficiency.

Reports on social media in both France and England suggest that the two clubs have agreed on a deal of $51 million for Mendy, and that the player is traveling to Manchester to complete a medical. Should this deal be completed, it would mean City will have spent $120 million on a pair of full-backs this summer.

Newcastle is looking for reinforcements now that they have been shot straight back up into the Premier League. Dwight Gayle currently leads the Magpies attack after a stellar Championship campaign last season that saw him rack up 23 goals, but Rafa Benitez apparently wants more.

According to reports in his native Uruguay, Bordeaux striker Diego Rolan is a player that Benitez is after. The reports say that Newcastle was given permission to speak with the 24-year-old, who has 25 caps for Uruguay.

The biggest roadblock for Newcastle in this deal is Championship side Fulham, who have been reportedly chasing Rolan for weeks. Rolan has apparently been waffling on whether he wants to drop down to the Championship to a club where he will immediately become the first-choice striker, or join Newcastle and battle for a starting spot in the Premier League. The player reportedly traveled to London on earlier in the week to meet with Fulham but left without making a decision.

Costa Rica books place in quarters after easing past French Guiana

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

Everything was on the line for both sides entering their final group stage match, but it was Costa Rica that emerged victorious on Friday night after wasting no time in the attacking third.

A closer look at the Gold Cup standings

Los Ticos defeated French Guiana, 3-0, at Toyota Stadium behind goals from Ariel Rodriguez Araya, Rodney Wallace and David Ramirez.

The latter tallied for the Central American nation in the 83rd minute after Costa Rica began to apply more and more pressure down the stretch.

Wallace, who represents MLS side NYCFC, tacked on a second goal for the Ticos with 11 minutes remaining, after Araya had given Costa Rica the advantage after just four minutes.

With Honduras hot on the heels of both Costa Rica and Group A leader Canada, the Ticos didn’t waste any time in putting away French Guiana — who was still reeling after forfeiting its last match due to fielding an ineligible player (Florent Malouda).

The Caribbean nation went into halftime down 1-0, but things went from bad to worse for Les Yana Dòkòs when Ludovic Baal was shown a straight red card just beyond the hour mark for a rash tackle on David Guzman.

Costa Rica will reach the final eight courtesy of Friday night’s win, and Oscar Ramirez will wait to see which other team or teams advance out of Group A.

VW to replace Mercedes as sponsor for German federation

Associated PressJul 14, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Germany’s national soccer federation will replace Mercedes-Benz as a sponsor with fellow German automaker Volkswagen.

Costa, Matic miss Chelsea preseason amid exit rumors

The German federation, or DFB, says Friday that its leadership chose Volkswagen unanimously and the contract with VW will run from January 2019 to July 2024. The DFB said the decision follows a “detailed economic and substantive analysis” of bids from Mercedes-Benz and VW.

Without giving financial details, DFB president Reinhard Grindel says the new arrangement will lead to a “significant increase in income.”

Mercedes-Benz has been a partner of the DFB for 45 years.

FOLLOW LIVE — Canada, Costa Rica look to seal spots in quarterfinals

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Two teams can guarantee their place in the quarterfinals on Friday night as the CONCACAF Gold Cup rolls on from Toyota Stadium.

Gold Cup scoreboard

Group A action concludes on the evening as CONCACAF power Costa Rica takes on French Guiana at 7:30 p.m. ET. Les Yana Dokos are coming off of an odd second group stage match, which saw ineligible player Florent Malouda appear for the Caribbean country, thus forcing CONCACAF to ban the ex-Chelsea midfielder for two matches on top of the team’s forfeiture against Honduras.

Meanwhile, group leaders Canada will face off with Honduras in their finale (10:00 p.m. ET).

Canadian supporters can breathe a sigh of relief after head coach Octavio Zambrano revealed that Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies will be involved in Friday’s match after exiting the team’s 1-1 draw against Costa Rica with an apparent foot/ankle injury.

Davies is currently the Gold Cup’s Golden Boot leader with three goals in Canada’s first two fixtures.

Here’s a look at the Group A standings with a one match remaining.

  1. Canada — 4 pts (GD +2)
  2. Costa Rica — 4 pts (GD +1)
  3. Honduras — 3 pts
  4. French Guiana — 1 pt