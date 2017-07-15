Hyndman missing from Bournemouth preseason with injury

Emerson Hyndman‘s horrible injury luck has continued to plague the young American.

The 21-year-old is injured for the second straight preseason, a fate which last season saw him fail to crack the first-team Bournemouth squad.

After failing to find a way into the first-team picture through the first half of last season, Hyndman went on loan to Rangers in January and enjoyed a successful trip to Scotland, scoring four goals and assisting two more to help the club to a third-place finish. However, he suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the penultimate game of the season, and has not yet recovered.

That stress fracture has kept him out of preseason thus far, according to an update in the Bournemouth Echo, and yet again threatens to harm his ability to earn a spot on the Premier League squad. No timetable for his return is given in the article.

Bournemouth is currently in Portugal for a preseason bout, facing off against Portuguese top-flight club Estoril on Saturday night. They will then return home for two heavyweight preseason friendlies against Napoli and Valencia.

