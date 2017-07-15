John Terry named Aston Villa captain

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has been named captain of Aston Villa in his first season at Villa Park.

The club confirmed Terry’s elite status in a social media post, saying he would wear the armband in their friendly today against Shrewsbury Town. Terry replaces former captains James Chester and Tommy Elphick as the man to lead the team out of the tunnel.

John Terry confirmed as captain – and will wear the armband for the first time today against @ShrewsWeb…#AVFC #PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/ec77hbMire — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) July 15, 2017

The 36-year-old signed on this summer on a free transfer from Chelsea at the expiry of his contract. Terry served as the Chelsea captain for 13 years, first being named as such by Jose Mourinho in 2004. He was also the captain of England for most of his nine-year international career.

While it’s incredibly unusual for a new player to come to a club and immediately be handed the armband, John Terry is clearly the exception to the rule, as one of the most experienced captains active in world soccer.

Last season featured a similar situation for Villa. Elphick began the year as the club captain, having just signed from Bournemouth that summer. The 29-year-old, however, lost his place in the starting lineup after an injury and Villa’s poor start to the season. Fellow new signing Chester took the armband with Elphick out of the side, and captained the club from mid-October on.

Aston Villa finished 13th in the Championship last season, and will be looking for a return to the Premier League yet again following relegation two seasons ago.

