John Terry named Aston Villa captain

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has been named captain of Aston Villa in his first season at Villa Park.
The club confirmed Terry’s elite status in a social media post, saying he would wear the armband in their friendly today against Shrewsbury Town. Terry replaces former captains James Chester and Tommy Elphick as the man to lead the team out of the tunnel.
The 36-year-old signed on this summer on a free transfer from Chelsea at the expiry of his contract. Terry served as the Chelsea captain for 13 years, first being named as such by Jose Mourinho in 2004. He was also the captain of England for most of his nine-year international career.
While it’s incredibly unusual for a new player to come to a club and immediately be handed the armband, John Terry is clearly the exception to the rule, as one of the most experienced captains active in world soccer.
Last season featured a similar situation for Villa. Elphick began the year as the club captain, having just signed from Bournemouth that summer. The 29-year-old, however, lost his place in the starting lineup after an injury and Villa’s poor start to the season. Fellow new signing Chester took the armband with Elphick out of the side, and captained the club from mid-October on.
Aston Villa finished 13th in the Championship last season, and will be looking for a return to the Premier League yet again following relegation two seasons ago.
Chelsea has its second major signing of the summer, and this is the one many fans have been waiting for.
The Blues announced the capture of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who arrives on a five-year contract through the summer of 2022. Chelsea did not announce the transfer fee paid to Monaco, but reports say Bakayoko cost around $56 million.
[ MORE: Wenger thinks Mbappe will stay at Monaco ]
Bakayoko arrived at Monaco in the summer of 2014 from Stade Rennais where he had climbed through the youth ranks. He established himself as an immediate starter, and despite an injury-plagued first two years at Monaco, the young midfielder eventually became a top transfer target in Europe. Last season, he made 32 Ligue 1 starts as Monaco went on to win the French title. He also made 11 Champions League appearances as Monaco reached the semifinals.
The 19-year-old will partner with fellow Frenchman N'Golo Kante in a fearsome midfield pairing that will allow Chelsea to protect its back-three and allow the wingers to press higher.
Bakayoko becomes the fourth player 22 years old or younger to leave Monaco this summer. Bernardo Silva left for Manchester City, while defender Abdou Diallo made his way to German club Mainz and 21-year-old striker Corentin Jean moved to Toulouse. There could be others to leave as well, as the future of 18-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe has not yet been sorted, and 21-year-old Thomas Lemar is a wanted man among the European elite.
Manchester City has announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.
According to reports, Luiz cost Manchester City a fee of $12 million, and will head out on loan to Spanish club Girona who was newly promoted to La Liga this year. The loan move is not official, with Manchester City saying they will make a statement on his immediate future in the coming days.
Luiz has not yet earned a senior team call-up for Brazil, but has been a part of the country’s youth setup, including a call-up to the U-20 South American championships in January and February.
“We are pleased to welcome Douglas,” said Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain. “He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game.”
The 19-year-old was a crucial part of his club’s bid for promotion last season, which saw them finish third in the Brazilian Serie B and earn a return to the top flight. They currently sit 8th in the Serie A table after 13 matches.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is on record saying he thinks Kylian Mbappe will stay at Monaco for at least another season.
The Gunners manager, speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers, said he thinks the 18-year-old French superstar is too expensive for clubs to pull the trigger, and that will lead him back to Monaco in the short-term.
[ MORE: Saturday transfer rumor roundup ]
“That’s not true, people have big imaginations,” Wenger said when asked about a possible bid for Mbappe, who has been linked heavily to Arsenal. “What we know now with Mbappe is that it’s over 100 million pounds, after that it’s free for everyone to imagine. But we have not made any offer. I think he will stay, it looks like that, for one more season.”
Arsenal has already paid big money for a striker in Alexandre Lacazette, who they brought in for a reported $61 million. Mbappe has also been linked with Real Madrid, but the Champions League title winners have been widely reported to not have the funds for such a bid, and would likely need to sell at least Alvaro Morata in order to make a move.
Mbappe teased fans when he made a “big announcement” on Twitter, but it turned out just to be a video unveiling his new Nike boots, with a hearty laugh.
Emerson Hyndman‘s horrible injury luck has continued to plague the young American.
The 21-year-old is injured for the second straight preseason, a fate which last season saw him fail to crack the first-team Bournemouth squad.
After failing to find a way into the first-team picture through the first half of last season, Hyndman went on loan to Rangers in January and enjoyed a successful trip to Scotland, scoring four goals and assisting two more to help the club to a third-place finish. However, he suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the penultimate game of the season, and has not yet recovered.
That stress fracture has kept him out of preseason thus far, according to an update in the Bournemouth Echo, and yet again threatens to harm his ability to earn a spot on the Premier League squad. No timetable for his return is given in the article.
Bournemouth is currently in Portugal for a preseason bout, facing off against Portuguese top-flight club Estoril on Saturday night. They will then return home for two heavyweight preseason friendlies against Napoli and Valencia.