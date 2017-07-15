Manchester City signs 19-year-old Brazilian Douglas Luiz

Manchester City has announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

According to reports, Luiz cost Manchester City a fee of $12 million, and will head out on loan to Spanish club Girona who was newly promoted to La Liga this year. The loan move is not official, with Manchester City saying they will make a statement on his immediate future in the coming days.

Luiz has not yet earned a senior team call-up for Brazil, but has been a part of the country’s youth setup, including a call-up to the U-20 South American championships in January and February.

“We are pleased to welcome Douglas,” said Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain. “He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game.”

The 19-year-old was a crucial part of his club’s bid for promotion last season, which saw them finish third in the Brazilian Serie B and earn a return to the top flight. They currently sit 8th in the Serie A table after 13 matches.

