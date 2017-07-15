More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Pair of penalty misses nearly costs USMNT top spot in group

By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT

The U.S. national team knocked off Nicaragua in the two sides’ 2017 Gold Cup Group B finale on Saturday, and has advanced to the quarterfinal round, where they’ll take on a third-place finisher from either Group A or Group C on Wednesday.

The result didn’t come without adversity, of the self-inflicted variety. Most notably, a pair of penalty misses looked destined to deny Bruce Arena’s side the three-goal victory they needed to leapfrog Panama and finish top of the group. Fortunately, an unlikely hero’s first USMNT would span the gap, but only just.

The breakthrough came after 37 minutes, as the Yanks capitalized on one of few counter-attacking opportunities in the opening 45 minutes. Alejandro Bedoya crossed the ball from the right wing, but it ultimately fell to Joe Corona 20 yards from goal. The Club Tijuana man moved past a pair of defenders, cut inside and fired a bouncing ball past Lorente, inches inside his right-hand post.

Dwyer did everything — from winning the penalty kick, to taking the attempt himself — but score from the spot in the 50th minute. Dwyer went down under slight contact from Marlon Lopez, and claimed the spot kick as his own. He went left, and Lorente was all over it, making the save in comfortable fashion.

Only six minutes would pass before the Yanks’ next golden opportunity, and Rowe wouldn’t waste this one. It was Bedoya, again, who notched the assist with a visionary through ball. Rowe arrived in full stride, corralled it with a delicate first touch and applied the narrow-angled finish for 2-0, and his first international goal.

The penalty woes would continue five minutes later, when Corona would see his own effort from the spot saved by Lorente, in far easier fashion that Dwyer’s attempt which preceded his own.

Nicaragua’s Luis Copete was shown a second yellow card in the 85th minute, when he bowled over Juan Agudelo in the open field, and the USMNT made the most of the man advantage. Graham Zusi lofted the ensuing free kick to the top of the six-yard box, where Matt Miazga awaited, completely unmarked, for a simple downward header, and more importantly, the 3-0 victory.

By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

A combination of unhappy with his team’s performance in the 3-2 victory over Martinique on Wednesday, and seeking one final opinion on a number of fringe players, Bruce Arena has elected to make 11 — yes, eleven — changes to the U.S. national team’s starting 11 for Saturday’s Group B finale against Nicaragua.

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Out are… well, everyone; and, in are… well, you get the picture. Of particular note, goalkeeper Bill Hamid and defender Matt Miazga will make their 2017 Gold Cup debuts, while the other nine players selected (full lineup below) either started or appeared off the bench in at least one of the USMNT’s first two games. Arena is expected to make all six changes available to him before the start of the knockout rounds on Wednesday.

With Panama’s 3-0 victory over Martinique in the day’s first Group B finale, Arena’s side needs to win by three goals or more in order to finish top of the Group and create the easiest possible path to the final for themselves.

Updated Group B standings

1. Panama — 7 points (+4 GD, 6 GF)
2. USA — 4 points (+1 GD, 4 GF)
3. Martinique — 3 points (-2 GD, 4 GF)
4. Nicaragua — 0 points (-3 GD, 1 GF)

Panama roll past Martinique, into Gold Cup quarterfinals

By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

Panama booked their place — along with a laundry list of out national teams — in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Gold Cup on Saturday, by way of a 3-0 victory over Martinique at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The result not only sends the 2015 third-place finishers through to the knockout rounds, but also mathematically seals the final-eight places of the United States, Mexico and Jamaica.

Panama went ahead barely 60 seconds before halftime, courtesy of a rare friendly connection between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls players, Miguel Camargo and Michael Murillo.

Los Canaleros worked a short corner into an uncontested cross by Camargo, who found Murillo in a bit of space near the penalty spot.

Abdiel Arroyo put Panama 2-0 ahead right on the hour mark, as the 23-year-old’s shot took a wicked deflection en route to beating Kevin Olimpa.

Seven minutes later, Gabriel Torres corralled a cross from the right wing and rounded Olimpa before slotting the ball into an empty net to make it 3-0.

AC Milan’s masterplan: Spend their way back to relevance

Associated PressJul 15, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

ROME (AP) It’s the type of freewheeling spending spree that has been the domain of Middle East sheikhs and Russian oligarchs in recent years.

Only this time it’s the new Chinese owners of AC Milan who have been dominating football’s transfer market.

The signing of prized Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci from six-time defending Serie A champion Juventus on Friday boosted Milan’s offseason spending to 211 million euros (nearly $250 million) – easily the most in Europe.

Other recent signings by the Rossoneri have included forward Andre Silva from FC Porto; midfielders Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) and Lucas Biglia (Lazio), and defender Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal).

With teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma having agreed to extend his contract until 2021 and another big forward signing expected, Milan could be in position to challenge for its first Serie A title since 2011.

It’s the type of outlay made by the likes of Roman Abramovich when he took over Chelsea in 2003, Sheikh Mansour at Manchester City in 2008 and the Qatari investors in Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.

The overhaul reminds former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi of when Silvio Berlusconi took control of the club three decades ago and quickly acquired the likes of Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, Carlo Ancelotti and Frank Rijkaard.

The important thing, Sacchi said in an editorial in the Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday, will be for the new owners to give Milan coach Vincenzo Montella the time to mold a proper squad.

“Berlusconi and (former Milan vice president Adriano) Galliani were extraordinary and determined with me, showing confidence and respect for me even though we were far from the top by Christmas,” Sacchi wrote.

“Montella’s job won’t be easy,” Sacchi added. “He’s going to have to create the right chemistry and find a system of playing that makes all of these players thrive.”

Milan went on to win two European Cups under Sacchi and ushered in a period of dominance by Italian clubs.

With seven European and Champions League titles in all, Milan sits second only to Real Madrid’s 12.

But after three years without any appearances at all in Europe, Milan is looking to regain its place among football’s elite.

The Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Berlusconi for $800 million in April has infused the club with cash.

By the time Serie A starts in mid-August, Milan’s starting 11 could consist of nine new players.

While Bonucci is considered Italy’s top defender – which is saying something in a nation that prides itself on its defending – the last piece of Milan’s transfer puzzle could be the one that alters the balance of power in Serie A.

If Bonucci, as he has intimated, is able to convince former Juventus teammate and current Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata to join him at Milan, the Rossoneri might just have enough firepower to end Juve’s stranglehold on the “scudetto” (title).

The other forwards Milan is considering signing include: Andrea Belotti, who scored 26 goals for Torino last season; Nikola Kalinic, the scrappy Fiorentina striker; or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the still-improving Borussia Dortmund marksman who ended his youth career with Milan.

Whoever Milan chooses, he will pair in attack with the 21-year-old Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wingman with Portugal, whose transfer cost 38 million euros ($42.5 million).

Bonucci’s transfer fee topped the 40 million euro ($45 million) mark, and the center back was signed to a five-year contract worth up to 10 million euros ($11 million) per season, including bonuses – making him the highest-paid player in Italy.

In an unusual move, Milan will also make Bonucci the club’s captain before he even plays a match for the team.

“The truth is they’ve gone beyond expectations,” former Milan stalwart Demetrio Albertini said of the new owners. “But if amount of money invested were the only measure that counted, Paris Saint-Germain should have won at least a couple Champions League titles by now.”

By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Group B play at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup concludes on Saturday, with the U.S. national team and Panama each seeking to finish top of the heap and book their preferred place in the quarterfinal round.

Up first, second-place Panama faces third-place Martinique (4:30 p.m. ET) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, followed by the group-leading USMNT versus last-place Nicaragua at 7 p.m. ET.

Of added importance, a first- or second-place finish in Group B would mean delaying the inevitable — facing Mexico, the presumed winners of Group C — until the final. Finishing third in Group B is where you do not, under any circumstances, want to be: taking on El Tri in the quarterfinals on Thursday (should you finish as one of the two best-placed third-place teams).

Group B standings

1. USA — 4 points (+1 GD, 4 GF)
2. Panama — 4 points (+1 GD, 3 GF)
3. Martinique — 3 points (+1 GD, 4 GF)
4. Nicaragua — 0 points (-3 GD, 1 GF)