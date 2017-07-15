More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Panama roll past Martinique, into Gold Cup quarterfinals

By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

Panama booked their place — along with a laundry list of out national teams — in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Gold Cup on Saturday, by way of a 3-0 victory over Martinique at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

[ MORE: Costa Rica, Canada book quarterfinal places ]

The result not only sends the 2015 third-place finishers through to the knockout rounds, but also mathematically seals the final-eight places of the United States, Mexico and Jamaica.

Panama went ahead barely 60 seconds before halftime, courtesy of a rare friendly connection between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls players, Miguel Camargo and Michael Murillo.

Los Canaleros worked a short corner into an uncontested cross by Camargo, who found Murillo in a bit of space near the penalty spot. The Red Bulls defender did brilliantly with

[ MORE: Bradley, Altidore to be added to USMNT’s roster for KO rounds ]

Abdiel Arroyo put Panama 2-0 ahead right on the hour mark, as the 23-year-old’s shot took a wicked deflection en route to beating Kevin Olimpa.

Seven minutes later, Gabriel Torres corralled a cross from the right wing and rounded Olimpa before slotting the ball into an empty net to make it 3-0.

AC Milan’s masterplan: Spend their way back to relevance

Photo credit: AC Milan
Associated PressJul 15, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

ROME (AP) It’s the type of freewheeling spending spree that has been the domain of Middle East sheikhs and Russian oligarchs in recent years.

Only this time it’s the new Chinese owners of AC Milan who have been dominating football’s transfer market.

The signing of prized Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci from six-time defending Serie A champion Juventus on Friday boosted Milan’s offseason spending to 211 million euros (nearly $250 million) – easily the most in Europe.

Other recent signings by the Rossoneri have included forward Andre Silva from FC Porto; midfielders Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) and Lucas Biglia (Lazio), and defender Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal).

With teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma having agreed to extend his contract until 2021 and another big forward signing expected, Milan could be in position to challenge for its first Serie A title since 2011.

It’s the type of outlay made by the likes of Roman Abramovich when he took over Chelsea in 2003, Sheikh Mansour at Manchester City in 2008 and the Qatari investors in Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.

The overhaul reminds former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi of when Silvio Berlusconi took control of the club three decades ago and quickly acquired the likes of Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, Carlo Ancelotti and Frank Rijkaard.

The important thing, Sacchi said in an editorial in the Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday, will be for the new owners to give Milan coach Vincenzo Montella the time to mold a proper squad.

“Berlusconi and (former Milan vice president Adriano) Galliani were extraordinary and determined with me, showing confidence and respect for me even though we were far from the top by Christmas,” Sacchi wrote.

“Montella’s job won’t be easy,” Sacchi added. “He’s going to have to create the right chemistry and find a system of playing that makes all of these players thrive.”

Milan went on to win two European Cups under Sacchi and ushered in a period of dominance by Italian clubs.

With seven European and Champions League titles in all, Milan sits second only to Real Madrid’s 12.

But after three years without any appearances at all in Europe, Milan is looking to regain its place among football’s elite.

The Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Berlusconi for $800 million in April has infused the club with cash.

By the time Serie A starts in mid-August, Milan’s starting 11 could consist of nine new players.

While Bonucci is considered Italy’s top defender – which is saying something in a nation that prides itself on its defending – the last piece of Milan’s transfer puzzle could be the one that alters the balance of power in Serie A.

If Bonucci, as he has intimated, is able to convince former Juventus teammate and current Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata to join him at Milan, the Rossoneri might just have enough firepower to end Juve’s stranglehold on the “scudetto” (title).

The other forwards Milan is considering signing include: Andrea Belotti, who scored 26 goals for Torino last season; Nikola Kalinic, the scrappy Fiorentina striker; or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the still-improving Borussia Dortmund marksman who ended his youth career with Milan.

Whoever Milan chooses, he will pair in attack with the 21-year-old Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wingman with Portugal, whose transfer cost 38 million euros ($42.5 million).

Bonucci’s transfer fee topped the 40 million euro ($45 million) mark, and the center back was signed to a five-year contract worth up to 10 million euros ($11 million) per season, including bonuses – making him the highest-paid player in Italy.

In an unusual move, Milan will also make Bonucci the club’s captain before he even plays a match for the team.

“The truth is they’ve gone beyond expectations,” former Milan stalwart Demetrio Albertini said of the new owners. “But if amount of money invested were the only measure that counted, Paris Saint-Germain should have won at least a couple Champions League titles by now.”

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT, Panama jockeying for Group B supremacy

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Group B play at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup concludes on Saturday, with the U.S. national team and Panama each seeking to finish top of the heap and book their preferred place in the quarterfinal round.

Up first, second-place Panama faces third-place Martinique (4:30 p.m. ET) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, followed by the group-leading USMNT versus last-place Nicaragua at 7 p.m. ET.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

Of added importance, a first- or second-place finish in Group B would mean delaying the inevitable — facing Mexico, the presumed winners of Group C — until the final. Finishing third in Group B is where you do not, under any circumstances, want to be: taking on El Tri in the quarterfinals on Thursday (should you finish as one of the two best-placed third-place teams).

Group B standings

1. USA — 4 points (+1 GD, 4 GF)
2. Panama — 4 points (+1 GD, 3 GF)
3. Martinique — 3 points (+1 GD, 4 GF)
4. Nicaragua — 0 points (-3 GD, 1 GF)

Report: Nainggolan close to Roma extension

By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Just a day after Roma president James Palotta told the media that Radja Nainggolan isn’t for sale, he’s ready to put his money where his mouth is.

According to a report by FootballItalia, Roma is close to finalizing a deal that will keep Nainggolan in the Italian capital, helping ward off links to other big European clubs like Manchester United, Inter, Chelsea, and others.

[ MORE: Man City signs 19-year-old Brazilian ]

The 29-year-old Belgian has become a Serie A star since moving to Roma from Cagliari in 2014. He appeared in all but one of Roma’s league matches last season, rated by Squawka Statistics as the fourth-best midfielder in the league. “Nainggolan and Manolas will stay with us, they are not moving from Roma,” Pallotta said on Friday with Roma in the United States for a preseason tour.

Nainggolan has said multiple times this summer that he desires to stay at Roma, but still the links persist. The most natural connection would be to Manchester United where the Red Devils are desperately looking for a midfield anchor. Tiemoue Bakayoko signed for Chelsea earlier today, Eric Dier looks to be an expensive buy, and the Blues have reportedly given United a cold shoulder on Nemanja Matic after the latter snatched Romelu Lukaku.

Altidore, Bradley to be among Gold Cup additions

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

US Soccer has not officially released the changes that Bruce Arena will make to the roster once the group stage of the Gold Cup is over, but should they indeed advance to the knockout round as expected, there will be some familiar faces.

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney confirmed to Canadian media that Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley have departed the club for the time being to join up with the USMNT.

The US has struggled through the first two Gold Cup matches, drawing with Panama in the opener before narrowly beating Caribbean minnows Martinique 3-2. Arena’s group takes on Nicaragua in their final group stage match, needing either a win or a point plus a Martinique draw or loss to advance.

Part of the reason for the struggles is the roster Arena selected, featuring almost entirely fringe players, with Arena admitting he is using the early stages of this competition to evaluate the player pool. Arena has rotated the group heavily between the two matches. However, he is allowed up to six roster changes between the group stage and knockout stage, and many expect him to call in more experienced members of the 40-man roster, with Bradley and Altidore two of those who were expected to arrive as reinforcements.

Other players on the 40-man roster who could see a call-up for the knockout rounds include Darlington Nagbe and Tim Howard. Christian Pulisic is on the 40-man roster, but Arena previously told media he does not expect to call in the 18-year-old, as he wants the youngster to instead spend the time with his club Borussia Dortmund for preseason training.