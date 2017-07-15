Report: Nainggolan close to Roma extension

Just a day after Roma president James Palotta told the media that Radja Nainggolan isn’t for sale, he’s ready to put his money where his mouth is.
According to a report by FootballItalia, Roma is close to finalizing a deal that will keep Nainggolan in the Italian capital, helping ward off links to other big European clubs like Manchester United, Inter, Chelsea, and others.
The 29-year-old Belgian has become a Serie A star since moving to Roma from Cagliari in 2014. He appeared in all but one of Roma’s league matches last season, rated by Squawka Statistics as the fourth-best midfielder in the league. “Nainggolan and Manolas will stay with us, they are not moving from Roma,” Pallotta said on Friday with Roma in the United States for a preseason tour.
Nainggolan has said multiple times this summer that he desires to stay at Roma, but still the links persist. The most natural connection would be to Manchester United where the Red Devils are desperately looking for a midfield anchor. Tiemoue Bakayoko signed for Chelsea earlier today, Eric Dier looks to be an expensive buy, and the Blues have reportedly given United a cold shoulder on Nemanja Matic after the latter snatched Romelu Lukaku.
US Soccer has not officially released the changes that Bruce Arena will make to the roster once the group stage of the Gold Cup is over, but should they indeed advance to the knockout round as expected, there will be some familiar faces.
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney confirmed to Canadian media that Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley have departed the club for the time being to join up with the USMNT.
The US has struggled through the first two Gold Cup matches, drawing with Panama in the opener before narrowly beating Caribbean minnows Martinique 3-2. Arena’s group takes on Nicaragua in their final group stage match, needing either a win or a point plus a Martinique draw or loss to advance.
Part of the reason for the struggles is the roster Arena selected, featuring almost entirely fringe players, with Arena admitting he is using the early stages of this competition to evaluate the player pool. Arena has rotated the group heavily between the two matches. However, he is allowed up to six roster changes between the group stage and knockout stage, and many expect him to call in more experienced members of the 40-man roster, with Bradley and Altidore two of those who were expected to arrive as reinforcements.
Other players on the 40-man roster who could see a call-up for the knockout rounds include Darlington Nagbe and Tim Howard. Christian Pulisic is on the 40-man roster, but Arena previously told media he does not expect to call in the 18-year-old, as he wants the youngster to instead spend the time with his club Borussia Dortmund for preseason training.
Chelsea has its second major signing of the summer, and this is the one many fans have been waiting for.
The Blues announced the capture of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who arrives on a five-year contract through the summer of 2022. Chelsea did not announce the transfer fee paid to Monaco, but reports say Bakayoko cost around $56 million.
Bakayoko arrived at Monaco in the summer of 2014 from Stade Rennais where he had climbed through the youth ranks. He established himself as an immediate starter, and despite an injury-plagued first two years at Monaco, the young midfielder eventually became a top transfer target in Europe. Last season, he made 32 Ligue 1 starts as Monaco went on to win the French title. He also made 11 Champions League appearances as Monaco reached the semifinals.
The 19-year-old will partner with fellow Frenchman N'Golo Kante in a fearsome midfield pairing that will allow Chelsea to protect its back-three and allow the wingers to press higher.
Bakayoko becomes the fourth player 22 years old or younger to leave Monaco this summer. Bernardo Silva left for Manchester City, while defender Abdou Diallo made his way to German club Mainz and 21-year-old striker Corentin Jean moved to Toulouse. There could be others to leave as well, as the future of 18-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe has not yet been sorted, and 21-year-old Thomas Lemar is a wanted man among the European elite.
Manchester City has announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.
According to reports, Luiz cost Manchester City a fee of $12 million, and will head out on loan to Spanish club Girona who was newly promoted to La Liga this year. The loan move is not official, with Manchester City saying they will make a statement on his immediate future in the coming days.
Luiz has not yet earned a senior team call-up for Brazil, but has been a part of the country’s youth setup, including a call-up to the U-20 South American championships in January and February.
“We are pleased to welcome Douglas,” said Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain. “He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game.”
The 19-year-old was a crucial part of his club’s bid for promotion last season, which saw them finish third in the Brazilian Serie B and earn a return to the top flight. They currently sit 8th in the Serie A table after 13 matches.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is on record saying he thinks Kylian Mbappe will stay at Monaco for at least another season.
The Gunners manager, speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers, said he thinks the 18-year-old French superstar is too expensive for clubs to pull the trigger, and that will lead him back to Monaco in the short-term.
“That’s not true, people have big imaginations,” Wenger said when asked about a possible bid for Mbappe, who has been linked heavily to Arsenal. “What we know now with Mbappe is that it’s over 100 million pounds, after that it’s free for everyone to imagine. But we have not made any offer. I think he will stay, it looks like that, for one more season.”
Arsenal has already paid big money for a striker in Alexandre Lacazette, who they brought in for a reported $61 million. Mbappe has also been linked with Real Madrid, but the Champions League title winners have been widely reported to not have the funds for such a bid, and would likely need to sell at least Alvaro Morata in order to make a move.
Mbappe teased fans when he made a “big announcement” on Twitter, but it turned out just to be a video unveiling his new Nike boots, with a hearty laugh.