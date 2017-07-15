Report: Nainggolan close to Roma extension

Just a day after Roma president James Palotta told the media that Radja Nainggolan isn’t for sale, he’s ready to put his money where his mouth is.

According to a report by FootballItalia, Roma is close to finalizing a deal that will keep Nainggolan in the Italian capital, helping ward off links to other big European clubs like Manchester United, Inter, Chelsea, and others.

The 29-year-old Belgian has become a Serie A star since moving to Roma from Cagliari in 2014. He appeared in all but one of Roma’s league matches last season, rated by Squawka Statistics as the fourth-best midfielder in the league. “Nainggolan and Manolas will stay with us, they are not moving from Roma,” Pallotta said on Friday with Roma in the United States for a preseason tour.

Nainggolan has said multiple times this summer that he desires to stay at Roma, but still the links persist. The most natural connection would be to Manchester United where the Red Devils are desperately looking for a midfield anchor. Tiemoue Bakayoko signed for Chelsea earlier today, Eric Dier looks to be an expensive buy, and the Blues have reportedly given United a cold shoulder on Nemanja Matic after the latter snatched Romelu Lukaku.

