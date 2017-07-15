More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Paulinho, Sigurdsson, Mendy

By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT

A number of big deals have already been completed this summer, and the transfer market has progressed to the point where rumors that have dragged on for weeks now look to be completed.

There are a host of such deals involving players who have been in the newspapers for some time now.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho has been rumored to be on his way to Barcelona for months. The 28-year-old moved to Chinese club Guanzhou Evergrande two summers ago, but with Barcelona looking to retool its midfield, he’s resurfaced. Yesterday, reports suggested the Guanzhou could be considering legal action against the Catalan club for tapping their player up, and the deal seemed less likely than ever to be completed with Guanzhou apparently breaking off all communication with Barcelona.

Still, speaking to the media at Nelson Semedo’s unveiling, Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez said that a deal for Paulinho could still be completed.

Asked if the Paulinho transfer was dead in the water, Fernandez said, “It doesn’t have to be. Barca have to be vigilant, and when a player from a particular League comes up and you’re interested, you know what you have to do, and from there you have to do the deal.”

On Thursday it was announced that Gylfi Sigurdsson would not travel to the United States for Swansea City’s preseason tour, thanks to the transfer speculation surrounding the Icelandic playmaker. Still, the club is doing its best to hold firm.

Speaking with WalesOnline on Friday, American owners Steve Kaplan and James Levian made a joint statement, saying, “We will not be bullied or forced into a decision until a club meets our valuation of the player.” Reports over the weeks have suggested they have tagged Sigurdsson at $65 million and will not budge from that amount.

The two owners continued, saying they hoped Sigurdsson would stay and that he still could join the team if his future is sorted out in the next week or two.

“We have the ultimate respect for Gylfi as a person and a player and we are optimistic that he will reconsider his decision and join his team-mates.”

Manchester City is still in need of full-backs despite the completion of a deal for Tottenham’s Kyle Walker. With any potential agreement for Dani Alves scuttled by PSG, they have reportedly turned their sights towards the Ligue 1 champions.

According to a host of reports, City is nearing a deal for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy. The 22-year-old has shown fantastic ability to move forward up the flanks and now could help City solve its full-back deficiency.

Reports on social media in both France and England suggest that the two clubs have agreed on a deal of $51 million for Mendy, and that the player is traveling to Manchester to complete a medical. Should this deal be completed, it would mean City will have spent $120 million on a pair of full-backs this summer.

Newcastle is looking for reinforcements now that they have been shot straight back up into the Premier League. Dwight Gayle currently leads the Magpies attack after a stellar Championship campaign last season that saw him rack up 23 goals, but Rafa Benitez apparently wants more.

According to reports in his native Uruguay, Bordeaux striker Diego Rolan is a player that Benitez is after. The reports say that Newcastle was given permission to speak with the 24-year-old, who has 25 caps for Uruguay.

The biggest roadblock for Newcastle in this deal is Championship side Fulham, who have been reportedly chasing Rolan for weeks. Rolan has apparently been waffling on whether he wants to drop down to the Championship to a club where he will immediately become the first-choice striker, or join Newcastle and battle for a starting spot in the Premier League. The player reportedly traveled to London on earlier in the week to meet with Fulham but left without making a decision.

Chelsea completes signing of Monaco’s Bakayoko

By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Chelsea has its second major signing of the summer, and this is the one many fans have been waiting for.

The Blues announced the capture of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who arrives on a five-year contract through the summer of 2022. Chelsea did not announce the transfer fee paid to Monaco, but reports say Bakayoko cost around $56 million.

Bakayoko arrived at Monaco in the summer of 2014 from Stade Rennais where he had climbed through the youth ranks. He established himself as an immediate starter, and despite an injury-plagued first two years at Monaco, the young midfielder eventually became a top transfer target in Europe. Last season, he made 32 Ligue 1 starts as Monaco went on to win the French title. He also made 11 Champions League appearances as Monaco reached the semifinals.

The 19-year-old will partner with fellow Frenchman N'Golo Kante in a fearsome midfield pairing that will allow Chelsea to protect its back-three and allow the wingers to press higher.

Bakayoko becomes the fourth player 22 years old or younger to leave Monaco this summer. Bernardo Silva left for Manchester City, while defender Abdou Diallo made his way to German club Mainz and 21-year-old striker Corentin Jean moved to Toulouse. There could be others to leave as well, as the future of 18-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe has not yet been sorted, and 21-year-old Thomas Lemar is a wanted man among the European elite.

Manchester City signs 19-year-old Brazilian Douglas Luiz

Manchester City official Twitter
By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Manchester City has announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

According to reports, Luiz cost Manchester City a fee of $12 million, and will head out on loan to Spanish club Girona who was newly promoted to La Liga this year. The loan move is not official, with Manchester City saying they will make a statement on his immediate future in the coming days.

Luiz has not yet earned a senior team call-up for Brazil, but has been a part of the country’s youth setup, including a call-up to the U-20 South American championships in January and February.

“We are pleased to welcome Douglas,” said Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain. “He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game.”

The 19-year-old was a crucial part of his club’s bid for promotion last season, which saw them finish third in the Brazilian Serie B and earn a return to the top flight. They currently sit 8th in the Serie A table after 13 matches.

Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is on record saying he thinks Kylian Mbappe will stay at Monaco for at least another season.

The Gunners manager, speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers, said he thinks the 18-year-old French superstar is too expensive for clubs to pull the trigger, and that will lead him back to Monaco in the short-term.

“That’s not true, people have big imaginations,” Wenger said when asked about a possible bid for Mbappe, who has been linked heavily to Arsenal. “What we know now with Mbappe is that it’s over 100 million pounds, after that it’s free for everyone to imagine. But we have not made any offer. I think he will stay, it looks like that, for one more season.”

Arsenal has already paid big money for a striker in Alexandre Lacazette, who they brought in for a reported $61 million. Mbappe has also been linked with Real Madrid, but the Champions League title winners have been widely reported to not have the funds for such a bid, and would likely need to sell at least Alvaro Morata in order to make a move.

Mbappe teased fans when he made a “big announcement” on Twitter, but it turned out just to be a video unveiling his new Nike boots, with a hearty laugh.

Hyndman missing from Bournemouth preseason with injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

Emerson Hyndman‘s horrible injury luck has continued to plague the young American.

The 21-year-old is injured for the second straight preseason, a fate which last season saw him fail to crack the first-team Bournemouth squad.

After failing to find a way into the first-team picture through the first half of last season, Hyndman went on loan to Rangers in January and enjoyed a successful trip to Scotland, scoring four goals and assisting two more to help the club to a third-place finish. However, he suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the penultimate game of the season, and has not yet recovered.

That stress fracture has kept him out of preseason thus far, according to an update in the Bournemouth Echo, and yet again threatens to harm his ability to earn a spot on the Premier League squad. No timetable for his return is given in the article.

Bournemouth is currently in Portugal for a preseason bout, facing off against Portuguese top-flight club Estoril on Saturday night. They will then return home for two heavyweight preseason friendlies against Napoli and Valencia.