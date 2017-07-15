Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is on record saying he thinks Kylian Mbappe will stay at Monaco for at least another season.

The Gunners manager, speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers, said he thinks the 18-year-old French superstar is too expensive for clubs to pull the trigger, and that will lead him back to Monaco in the short-term.

“That’s not true, people have big imaginations,” Wenger said when asked about a possible bid for Mbappe, who has been linked heavily to Arsenal. “What we know now with Mbappe is that it’s over 100 million pounds, after that it’s free for everyone to imagine. But we have not made any offer. I think he will stay, it looks like that, for one more season.”

Arsenal has already paid big money for a striker in Alexandre Lacazette, who they brought in for a reported $61 million. Mbappe has also been linked with Real Madrid, but the Champions League title winners have been widely reported to not have the funds for such a bid, and would likely need to sell at least Alvaro Morata in order to make a move.

Mbappe teased fans when he made a “big announcement” on Twitter, but it turned out just to be a video unveiling his new Nike boots, with a hearty laugh.

