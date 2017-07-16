More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arena: We “made it difficult on ourselves” against Nicaragua

By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017

Very rarely does a goalkeeper stop one penalty kick during a match, let alone two during that very same match.

That was exactly what Nicaragua keeper Justo Lorente managed to do on Saturday night though during the team’s 3-0 defeat against the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Despite the overwhelming result in favor of the USMNT, manager Bruce Arena recognized how “difficult” his side made it on themselves against their Central American foe.

“I would think that you could say we wasted some opportunities, and made it pretty difficult on ourselves,” Arena said. “However, in the end I’m pretty proud of our team that they kept battling, and they knew that they needed three goals in the game today and they managed to do it in the end.

“Give the goalkeeper for Nicaragua credit, two penalty kick saves isn’t bad in a game. Give them credit there, we didn’t do well with our [spot] kicks. At the end of the day we still came out on top, and I’m pleased with that.”

Dom Dwyer and Joe Corona each had their spot-kick attempts saved by Lorente in the second stanza, however, the latter had opened the scoring for the USMNT in the 36th minute.

From there, Kelyn Rowe and Matt Miazga each tallied their first international goals for the Stars and Stripes after halftime, giving the U.S. a more comfortable lead.

Arena cited a better second-half performance from his side that proved to be the difference in closing out the win.

“I don’t really think we played particularly well in the first half,” Arena said. “Certainly we could have had a couple of goals. We didn’t look sharp. The field played a little slow, it was dry, but that’s not an excuse.

“I thought they played well. But we didn’t do a good job passing the ball. We didn’t do a good job with our width. I think that improved in the second half.”

LA FC president confident club can sign world’s “top talent”

By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017

Los Angeles FC will make its MLS debut in 2018, and the new Western Conference side is confident that the club will manage to attract the world’s “top talent.”

Club president and co-owner Tom Penn believes that playing in Los Angeles is a major attraction for potential prospects, and LA FC will do its best to bring in the biggest names in soccer.

“I think over time, you will see some of the best talent and best names in the world want to come to Los Angeles,” Penn told Press Association Sport at the club’s downtown headquarters.

“All players at all levels want to come Los Angeles and we feel like we’ve built a stadium worthy of any player in the world.

“The question is the correct timing and so we’re going to need stars through the cycle of our existence, but we want to win and we want to have an exciting style of play as soon as possible.”

To this point, LA FC has just two players signed to its roster, but the club continues to be linked with several high-profile names from Europe including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Javier Hernandez and Wesley Sneijder.

Penn wouldn’t limit his target to just those players though, stating that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are ambitious pieces that LA FC hopes to acquire in the future.

“I think we’re interested in any player, any time,” Penn said confidently. “It could be [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, you name it. We feel like that player is going to have interest in Los Angeles.

“All these players are under contract, many of these players want to come at different phases of their career and we’ll just see what is the right fit and when it’s the right fit.”

Mexico not expected to make any changes before quarterfinals

By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017

While the U.S. Men’s National Team is poised to bring in several of its big guns prior to the Gold Cup quarterfinals, Mexico won’t be doing the same.

Manager Juan Carlos Osorio said in a news conference prior to the team’s group stage finale on Sunday against Curacao that he is content with his current selection of players.

“I think this group deserves the opportunity to continue [in the Gold Cup] and experience this tournament and the great responsibility that representing Mexico is,” said Osorio.

Mexico currently sits atop Group C on four points with one match remaining, and El Tri have already booked a place in the next round based on finalized scenarios from Groups A and B.

“[I feel] happy, very optimistic about the group,” said Osorio. “We’re continuing to consolidate a very good group of talented, young players that are the future of Mexican football. That factor, for me personally, is the most gratifying and what I enjoy most in life.”

Rashford brace guides Man United past LA Galaxy in friendly

By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017

Manchester United was off and running on Saturday as Jose Mourinho’s side dispatched of the LA Galaxy comfortably at the StubHub Center.

A first-half brace from Marcus Rashford helped set the early tone for the Red Devils, while goals from Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial helped finish off the task for the Premier League giants.

New additions Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof featured for United after the halftime break in the victory.

The Galaxy were always going to be overmatched in the friendly, but Curt Onalfo’s group did manage to score twice in the second half via Giovani dos Santos’ double.

Man United will continue its preseason tour of the United States on Monday when Mourinho and Co. face MLS side Real Salt Lake, before taking on Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as part of the International Champions Cup.

Three things: USMNT beats Nicaragua 3-0, wins Group B

By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2017

The following lessons were bestowed upon us during the U.S. national team’s 3-0 victory over Nicaragua on Saturday…

The left back search continues

This was Jorge Villafaña’s chance; it was to be his Gold Cup; it was supposed to be his coming-out party; it was his audition for next summer’s World Cup — the one where he needed to step up and say, “I am the left back,” thus solving the USMNT’s biggest, longest-running problem. After starting the first and the third games of the group, we’re no closer to having found a full-time starter. It would have been nice, but at this point, we all knew better.

Villafaña’s weaknesses are, simply put, 1) he’s wasteful and unimaginative when overlapping on the attacking, and 2) he’s a second- (or third-) best in every two-man foot race. In the modern game, especially with two eyes focused on the World Cup 11 months from now, those are fatal flaws in considering the world-class talent he’d be up against in Russia.

At this point, either Greg Garza fills the superhero cape Villafaña so admirably tried, but failed, to fill, or DaMarcus Beasley is heading to his fifth World Cup.

Joe Corona… not a no. 10

Here’s what I wrote about Corona in my player ratings: “Scored a goal, missed a penalty, killed the majority of attacking movements during which he touched the ball. Business as usual.” Those are very bad qualities for a player deployed, on multiple occasions, as a no. 10. Do you know who’s proven quite effective in that de facto role, and is on this same roster?

Best-case scenario: Kelyn Rowe is a no. 10. Worst-case scenario: he’s a better no. 10 than Corona, even if still slightly miscast. He’s not a brilliant chance creator, like a traditional no. 10, but he’s an effective circulator of the ball, something he does with good tempo and security. Unfortunately, he’ll either be released from camp this week, or find himself buried on the depth chart once the first-teamers make their way aboard for the knockout rounds.

The wings are, uh, also a problem

This isn’t a lesson from Saturday, per se — more so of the last few months — but other than left back, the player pool is most shallow on the wings.

If Christian Pulisic’s ultimate home is as a no. 10 for the USMNT (many, including myself, think it is), we’re picking two from the following group of non-winger wingers: Fabian Johnson (true position unknown), Darlington Nagbe (central midfielder), Bobby Wood (center forward) and Jordan Morris (center forward).

Watching Chris Pontius on Saturday, following wide shifts from Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes over the last two weeks, I suddenly feel very unwell when faced with the prospects of attempting to score goals next summer.