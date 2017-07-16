More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Bradley, Dempsey, Howard join USMNT for Gold Cup KO rounds

Associated PressJul 16, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Forward Clint Dempsey, midfielder Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Tim Howard are among six additions to the U.S. roster for the knockout phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup as coach Bruce Arena opted to add some of his most experienced players.

Arena also added forward Jozy Altidore, midfielder Darlington Nagbe and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday. Gonzalez’s application to change affiliation from Mexico to the U.S. was approved by FIFA last month, after the deadline for setting the 23-man roster for the group phase.

Goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson were dropped along with midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Cristian Roldan and Kelyn Rowe, and forward Dom Dwyer. Arena had planned in advance to replace Guzan, Johnson and Bedoya.

Bedoya is expecting the birth of his second child next week.

The U.S. plays its quarterfinal Wednesday in Philadelphia against a third-place team from another group, likely Honduras, El Salvador or Jamaica. The opponent was to be determined Sunday night.

Using a mostly junior varsity group, the Americans opened with a 1-1 tie against Panama and wasted a two-goal lead against Martinique before winning 3-2. The U.S. defeated Nicaragua 3-0 Saturday night, getting an 88th-minute goal from Matt Miazga to win Group B by edging Panama based on total goals.

Each team is allowed to make up to six changes in the 24 hours after finishing the group stage, and the additions must come from the 40-man preliminary roster submitted in early June.

“We have added some experienced players,” Arena said in a statement. “The players leaving all made a good impression, and I’m optimistic for their future with the national team program.”

Dempsey has 56 international goals, one shy of Landon Donovan’s American record. Dempsey, Bradley, Howard and Altidore all are regular starters when the full national team player pool is called in, and Nagbe appeared in the first seven U.S. matches this year after Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann and started his second stint as coach.

The U.S. improved to 32-1-4 during the group stage of the Gold Cup and 6-0-5 since Arena returned.

Updated USMNT roster

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez, Bill Hamid, Tim Howard

Defenders: Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Hedges, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Justin Morrow, Jorge Villafana, Graham Zusi

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Michael Bradley, Joe Corona, Dax McCarty, Darlington Nagbe, Chris Pontius, Gyasi Zardes

Forwards: Juan Agudelo, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris

Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea eyes Aguero, Arsenal targets Morata

Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

As the Diego Costa saga continues at Chelsea, the reigning Premier League champions have reportedly set their sights on another striker in an attempt to replace the Spanish international.

With Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all linked to the Blues, AS is reporting that Manchester City goalscorer Sergio Aguero could be in line to head to Stamford Bridge after City manager Pep Guardiola agreed to the move.

Aguero is coming off of a 33-goal season across all competitions for the Citizens, who finished third in England’s top flight.

Arsenal is turning its attention to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as it seems more and more likely that Alexis Sanchez’s future at the Emirates Stadium is coming to a close.

Sanchez has made it clear of his intentions to play Champions League soccer, which Arsenal will miss out on next season, and the Chilean has been linked with Manchester City.

The Gunners have already gone out and acquired Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer to help bolster the club’s attack.

Dortmund CEO: Window closing for clubs to sign Aubameyang

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

There’s been reported interest for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, the club’s CEO has stated that no bids have been placed for the 28-year-old.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has stated though that if a team is in fact interested in the Gabon international that they must reach out soon or else Aubameyang will no longer be for sale.

“We have not had any offers,” he told Welt am Sonntag. “We will wait a few more days but not long anymore.

“We have told Aubameyang: ‘if you want to move and have a club ready to meet our conditions, come to us and we can will talk about it’. But we also explained that this is only possible within a certain window of time. We must find a replacement, which is difficult, if not impossible.

“Personally, I would prefer he stay with us, but there are a few clubs on this planet where he can obviously earn more.”

Premier League champions Chelsea and AC Milan of Serie A have been two clubs linked with Aubameyang’s services, particularly the Blues — who are looking for a suitable replacement for Diego Costa.

Meanwhile, Milan has had a summer to remember with acquisitions of players like Frank Kessie and Leonardo Bonucci. A potential move for Aubameyang would complete the team’s transformation this transfer window.

Arena: We “made it difficult on ourselves” against Nicaragua

Twitter/@ussoccer
By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

Very rarely does a goalkeeper stop one penalty kick during a match, let alone two during that very same match.

That was exactly what Nicaragua keeper Justo Lorente managed to do on Saturday night though during the team’s 3-0 defeat against the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Despite the overwhelming result in favor of the USMNT, manager Bruce Arena recognized how “difficult” his side made it on themselves against their Central American foe.

“I would think that you could say we wasted some opportunities, and made it pretty difficult on ourselves,” Arena said. “However, in the end I’m pretty proud of our team that they kept battling, and they knew that they needed three goals in the game today and they managed to do it in the end.

“Give the goalkeeper for Nicaragua credit, two penalty kick saves isn’t bad in a game. Give them credit there, we didn’t do well with our [spot] kicks. At the end of the day we still came out on top, and I’m pleased with that.”

Dom Dwyer and Joe Corona each had their spot-kick attempts saved by Lorente in the second stanza, however, the latter had opened the scoring for the USMNT in the 36th minute.

From there, Kelyn Rowe and Matt Miazga each tallied their first international goals for the Stars and Stripes after halftime, giving the U.S. a more comfortable lead.

Arena cited a better second-half performance from his side that proved to be the difference in closing out the win.

“I don’t really think we played particularly well in the first half,” Arena said. “Certainly we could have had a couple of goals. We didn’t look sharp. The field played a little slow, it was dry, but that’s not an excuse.

“I thought they played well. But we didn’t do a good job passing the ball. We didn’t do a good job with our width. I think that improved in the second half.”

LA FC president confident club can sign world’s “top talent”

Twitter/@LAFC
By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Los Angeles FC will make its MLS debut in 2018, and the new Western Conference side is confident that the club will manage to attract the world’s “top talent.”

Club president and co-owner Tom Penn believes that playing in Los Angeles is a major attraction for potential prospects, and LA FC will do its best to bring in the biggest names in soccer.

“I think over time, you will see some of the best talent and best names in the world want to come to Los Angeles,” Penn told Press Association Sport at the club’s downtown headquarters.

“All players at all levels want to come Los Angeles and we feel like we’ve built a stadium worthy of any player in the world.

“The question is the correct timing and so we’re going to need stars through the cycle of our existence, but we want to win and we want to have an exciting style of play as soon as possible.”

To this point, LA FC has just two players signed to its roster, but the club continues to be linked with several high-profile names from Europe including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Javier Hernandez and Wesley Sneijder.

Penn wouldn’t limit his target to just those players though, stating that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are ambitious pieces that LA FC hopes to acquire in the future.

“I think we’re interested in any player, any time,” Penn said confidently. “It could be [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, you name it. We feel like that player is going to have interest in Los Angeles.

“All these players are under contract, many of these players want to come at different phases of their career and we’ll just see what is the right fit and when it’s the right fit.”