Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Bradley, Dempsey, Howard join USMNT for Gold Cup KO rounds

Associated PressJul 16, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Forward Clint Dempsey, midfielder Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Tim Howard are among six additions to the U.S. roster for the knockout phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup as coach Bruce Arena opted to add some of his most experienced players.

Arena also added forward Jozy Altidore, midfielder Darlington Nagbe and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday. Gonzalez’s application to change affiliation from Mexico to the U.S. was approved by FIFA last month, after the deadline for setting the 23-man roster for the group phase.

Goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson were dropped along with midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Cristian Roldan and Kelyn Rowe, and forward Dom Dwyer. Arena had planned in advance to replace Guzan, Johnson and Bedoya.

Bedoya is expecting the birth of his second child next week.

USA beats Nicaragua, 3-0

The U.S. plays its quarterfinal Wednesday in Philadelphia against a third-place team from another group, likely Honduras, El Salvador or Jamaica. The opponent was to be determined Sunday night.

Using a mostly junior varsity group, the Americans opened with a 1-1 tie against Panama and wasted a two-goal lead against Martinique before winning 3-2. The U.S. defeated Nicaragua 3-0 Saturday night, getting an 88th-minute goal from Matt Miazga to win Group B by edging Panama based on total goals.

Each team is allowed to make up to six changes in the 24 hours after finishing the group stage, and the additions must come from the 40-man preliminary roster submitted in early June.

“We have added some experienced players,” Arena said in a statement. “The players leaving all made a good impression, and I’m optimistic for their future with the national team program.”

Dempsey has 56 international goals, one shy of Landon Donovan’s American record. Dempsey, Bradley, Howard and Altidore all are regular starters when the full national team player pool is called in, and Nagbe appeared in the first seven U.S. matches this year after Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann and started his second stint as coach.

The U.S. improved to 32-1-4 during the group stage of the Gold Cup and 6-0-5 since Arena returned.

Updated USMNT roster

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez, Bill Hamid, Tim Howard

Defenders: Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Hedges, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Justin Morrow, Jorge Villafana, Graham Zusi

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Michael Bradley, Joe Corona, Dax McCarty, Darlington Nagbe, Chris Pontius, Gyasi Zardes

Forwards: Juan Agudelo, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris

Canada add star striker Larin to squad for Gold Cup KO rounds

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 8:52 PM EDT

Canada are through to the knockout stage of the Gold Cup for the first time since 2009, and they’re calling in the big guns as they ready themselves for a quarterfinal matchup with Jamaica (most likely) on Thursday.

Cyle Larin, the Canucks’ star striker from Orlando City SC (8 goals in 17 games this season), has been added to the 23-man squad as Octavio Zambrano’s one (of six allowed) roster change between the group stage and knockout rounds.

Larin, who was left off the roster for the group stage after he was arrested for driving under the influence on June 15, three weeks before the start of the Gold Cup, takes the place of Toronto FC left back Raheem Edwards. Larin has since returned to the field for Orlando City after undergoing an assessment by MLS’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

Jamaica fight back to draw El Salvador, lock up 2nd in group

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT

Jamaica’s passage into the quarterfinals of the 2017 Gold Cup had already been secured — and it’s a good thing — a full 24 hours before their Group C finale against El Salvador, but the Reggae Boyz entered the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex., with plenty still at stake.

After falling behind to Nelson Bonilla’s opening goal in the 15th minute, Winfried Schafer’s battled, and labored, for the remaining 75 minutes.

USA beats Nicaragua, 3-0

50 minutes would pass before the equalizer arrived, rescued on a penalty kick converted by Darren Mattocks. The draw is enough to elevate El Salvador into one of two best-place third-place slots, and secure their place in the quarterfinals, alongside Jamaica, Mexico and five other nations.

Up next for El Salvador, it’s a quarterfinal matchup with the U.S. national team on Wednesday, in Philadelphia, Penn. As for Jamaica, their next opponent will be determined by the outcome of Mexico’s finale against Curacao later on Sunday. A Mexican win or (scoring) draw would clinch top spot for El Tri, setting up Jamaica versus Canada; a Mexican loss would hand the group to Jamaica, and they would face Honduras.

8 killed, dozens injured in stadium collapse, stampede in Senegal

Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 16, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) Witnesses said at least eight people have died and more than 50 were injured after a stadium wall collapse and stampede at a soccer match in the Senegalese capital.

Those present said fighting broke out late Saturday between rival fans of US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour and the wall at the Demba Diop stadium in Dakar collapsed as police also fired tear gas.

Government spokesman Seydou Gueye on Sunday condemned the violence, adding that authorities moved the injured to hospitals around Dakar. He said an investigation will be opened into the incident.

The government also announced a ban on sports and cultural activities during the legislative campaign period leading to parliamentary elections on July 30.

Man City’s Hart going on loan again, this time he’ll stay in PL

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Joe Hart has no future at Manchester City — we’ve known this since last summer — at least not while Pep Guardiola is the man in charge.

With the 2018 World Cup just 11 short months away, England’s no. 1 has spent his summer searching for a new place of employment, and appears to have settled on a (temporary) landing spot — the 30-year-old goalkeeper will spend the 2017-18 season on loan to West Ham United.

While Hart had all along hoped to make a permanent move, and stay in the Premier League, this summer, the opportunity to be a full-time starter in the PL, in a World Cup year, was too good to pass up. Hart spent the 2016-17 season on loan to Serie A side Torino, where he appeared in 37 games (all competitions) and helped Turin’s “other” club to a 9th-place finish.

Man City will reportedly still pay part of Hart’s wages, which only serves to further sweeten the deal for the Hammers. The loan agreement will also include an option for West Ham to sign Hart on a permanent basis next summer.

The deal is expected to be announced early this week, following the completion of Hart’s medical with the club.