Canada add star striker Larin to squad for Gold Cup KO rounds

Canada are through to the knockout stage of the Gold Cup for the first time since 2009, and they’re calling in the big gun s as they ready themselves for a quarterfinal matchup with Jamaica (most likely) on Thursday.

Cyle Larin, the Canucks’ star striker from Orlando City SC (8 goals in 17 games this season), has been added to the 23-man squad as Octavio Zambrano’s one (of six allowed) roster change between the group stage and knockout rounds.

Larin, who was left off the roster for the group stage after he was arrested for driving under the influence on June 15, three weeks before the start of the Gold Cup, takes the place of Toronto FC left back Raheem Edwards. Larin has since returned to the field for Orlando City after undergoing an assessment by MLS’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

