Dortmund CEO: Window closing for clubs to sign Aubameyang

There’s been reported interest for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, the club’s CEO has stated that no bids have been placed for the 28-year-old.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has stated though that if a team is in fact interested in the Gabon international that they must reach out soon or else Aubameyang will no longer be for sale.

“We have not had any offers,” he told Welt am Sonntag. “We will wait a few more days but not long anymore.

“We have told Aubameyang: ‘if you want to move and have a club ready to meet our conditions, come to us and we can will talk about it’. But we also explained that this is only possible within a certain window of time. We must find a replacement, which is difficult, if not impossible.

“Personally, I would prefer he stay with us, but there are a few clubs on this planet where he can obviously earn more.”

Premier League champions Chelsea and AC Milan of Serie A have been two clubs linked with Aubameyang’s services, particularly the Blues — who are looking for a suitable replacement for Diego Costa.

Meanwhile, Milan has had a summer to remember with acquisitions of players like Frank Kessie and Leonardo Bonucci. A potential move for Aubameyang would complete the team’s transformation this transfer window.