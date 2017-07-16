More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

FOLLOW LIVE: Mexico, Jamaica decide top spot in Gold Cup group

By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

Following the two sides’ scoreless draw on Thursday, Mexico and Jamaica head into Sunday’s 2017 Gold Cup Group C finales level on four points, separated by very little in the race to finish top of the group.

Jamaica take on El Salvador in the day’s first game (6 p.m. ET), and Mexico face Curacao in the final game of the group stage, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex.

The winner of Group C will face a third-place team from either Group A or B (Honduras or Martinique), while the runners-up will take on the runners-up from Group A, Canada. Both round-of-eight games will be played Thursday, in Glendale, Ariz.

Group C standings

1. Mexico — 4 points (+2 GD, 3 GF)
2. Jamaica — 4 points (+2 GD, 2 GF)
3. El Salvador — 3 points (0 GD, 3 GF)
4. Curacao — 0 points (-4 GD, 0 GF)

Man City’s Hart going on loan again, this time he’ll stay in PL

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Joe Hart has no future at Manchester City — we’ve known this since last summer — at least not while Pep Guardiola is the man in charge.

With the 2018 World Cup just 11 short months away, England’s no. 1 has spent his summer searching for a new place of employment, and appears to have settled on a (temporary) landing spot — the 30-year-old goalkeeper will spend the 2017-18 season on loan to West Ham United.

While Hart had all along hoped to make a permanent move, and stay in the Premier League, this summer, the opportunity to be a full-time starter in the PL, in a World Cup year, was too good to pass up. Hart spent the 2016-17 season on loan to Serie A side Torino, where he appeared in 37 games (all competitions) and helped Turin’s “other” club to a 9th-place finish.

Man City will reportedly still pay part of Hart’s wages, which only serves to further sweeten the deal for the Hammers. The loan agreement will also include an option for West Ham to sign Hart on a permanent basis next summer.

The deal is expected to be announced early this week, following the completion of Hart’s medical with the club.

Bradley, Dempsey, Howard join USMNT for Gold Cup KO rounds

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 16, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Forward Clint Dempsey, midfielder Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Tim Howard are among six additions to the U.S. roster for the knockout phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup as coach Bruce Arena opted to add some of his most experienced players.

Arena also added forward Jozy Altidore, midfielder Darlington Nagbe and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday. Gonzalez’s application to change affiliation from Mexico to the U.S. was approved by FIFA last month, after the deadline for setting the 23-man roster for the group phase.

Goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson were dropped along with midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Cristian Roldan and Kelyn Rowe, and forward Dom Dwyer. Arena had planned in advance to replace Guzan, Johnson and Bedoya.

Bedoya is expecting the birth of his second child next week.

The U.S. plays its quarterfinal Wednesday in Philadelphia against a third-place team from another group, likely Honduras, El Salvador or Jamaica. The opponent was to be determined Sunday night.

Using a mostly junior varsity group, the Americans opened with a 1-1 tie against Panama and wasted a two-goal lead against Martinique before winning 3-2. The U.S. defeated Nicaragua 3-0 Saturday night, getting an 88th-minute goal from Matt Miazga to win Group B by edging Panama based on total goals.

Each team is allowed to make up to six changes in the 24 hours after finishing the group stage, and the additions must come from the 40-man preliminary roster submitted in early June.

“We have added some experienced players,” Arena said in a statement. “The players leaving all made a good impression, and I’m optimistic for their future with the national team program.”

Dempsey has 56 international goals, one shy of Landon Donovan’s American record. Dempsey, Bradley, Howard and Altidore all are regular starters when the full national team player pool is called in, and Nagbe appeared in the first seven U.S. matches this year after Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann and started his second stint as coach.

The U.S. improved to 32-1-4 during the group stage of the Gold Cup and 6-0-5 since Arena returned.

Updated USMNT roster

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez, Bill Hamid, Tim Howard

Defenders: Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Hedges, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Justin Morrow, Jorge Villafana, Graham Zusi

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Michael Bradley, Joe Corona, Dax McCarty, Darlington Nagbe, Chris Pontius, Gyasi Zardes

Forwards: Juan Agudelo, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris

Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea eyes Aguero, Arsenal targets Morata

Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

As the Diego Costa saga continues at Chelsea, the reigning Premier League champions have reportedly set their sights on another striker in an attempt to replace the Spanish international.

With Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all linked to the Blues, AS is reporting that Manchester City goalscorer Sergio Aguero could be in line to head to Stamford Bridge after City manager Pep Guardiola agreed to the move.

Aguero is coming off of a 33-goal season across all competitions for the Citizens, who finished third in England’s top flight.

Arsenal is turning its attention to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as it seems more and more likely that Alexis Sanchez’s future at the Emirates Stadium is coming to a close.

Sanchez has made it clear of his intentions to play Champions League soccer, which Arsenal will miss out on next season, and the Chilean has been linked with Manchester City.

The Gunners have already gone out and acquired Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer to help bolster the club’s attack.

Dortmund CEO: Window closing for clubs to sign Aubameyang

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 16, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

There’s been reported interest for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, the club’s CEO has stated that no bids have been placed for the 28-year-old.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has stated though that if a team is in fact interested in the Gabon international that they must reach out soon or else Aubameyang will no longer be for sale.

“We have not had any offers,” he told Welt am Sonntag. “We will wait a few more days but not long anymore.

“We have told Aubameyang: ‘if you want to move and have a club ready to meet our conditions, come to us and we can will talk about it’. But we also explained that this is only possible within a certain window of time. We must find a replacement, which is difficult, if not impossible.

“Personally, I would prefer he stay with us, but there are a few clubs on this planet where he can obviously earn more.”

Premier League champions Chelsea and AC Milan of Serie A have been two clubs linked with Aubameyang’s services, particularly the Blues — who are looking for a suitable replacement for Diego Costa.

Meanwhile, Milan has had a summer to remember with acquisitions of players like Frank Kessie and Leonardo Bonucci. A potential move for Aubameyang would complete the team’s transformation this transfer window.