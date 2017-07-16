Jamaica fight back to draw El Salvador, lock up 2nd in group

Jamaica’s passage into the quarterfinals of the 2017 Gold Cup had already been secured — and it’s a good thing — a full 24 hours before their Group C finale against El Salvador, but the Reggae Boyz entered the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex., with plenty still at stake.
After falling behind to Nelson Bonilla’s opening goal in the 15th minute, Winfried Schafer’s battled, and labored, for the remaining 75 minutes.
50 minutes would pass before the equalizer arrived, rescued on a penalty kick converted by Darren Mattocks. The draw is enough to elevate El Salvador into one of two best-place third-place slots, and secure their place in the quarterfinals, alongside Jamaica, Mexico and five other nations.
Up next for El Salvador, it’s a quarterfinal matchup with the U.S. national team on Wednesday, in Philadelphia, Penn. As for Jamaica, their next opponent will be determined by the outcome of Mexico’s finale against Curacao later on Sunday. A Mexican win or (scoring) draw would clinch top spot for El Tri, setting up Jamaica versus Canada; a Mexican loss would hand the group to Jamaica, and they would face Honduras.
Canada are through to the knockout stage of the Gold Cup for the first time since 2009, and they’re calling in the big gun
s as they ready themselves for a quarterfinal matchup with Jamaica (most likely) on Thursday.
Cyle Larin, the Canucks’ star striker from Orlando City SC (8 goals in 17 games this season), has been added to the 23-man squad as Octavio Zambrano’s one (of six allowed) roster change between the group stage and knockout rounds.
Larin, who was left off the roster for the group stage after he was arrested for driving under the influence on June 15, three weeks before the start of the Gold Cup, takes the place of Toronto FC left back Raheem Edwards. Larin has since returned to the field for Orlando City after undergoing an assessment by MLS’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) Witnesses said at least eight people have died and more than 50 were injured after a stadium wall collapse and stampede at a soccer match in the Senegalese capital.
Those present said fighting broke out late Saturday between rival fans of US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour and the wall at the Demba Diop stadium in Dakar collapsed as police also fired tear gas.
Government spokesman Seydou Gueye on Sunday condemned the violence, adding that authorities moved the injured to hospitals around Dakar. He said an investigation will be opened into the incident.
The government also announced a ban on sports and cultural activities during the legislative campaign period leading to parliamentary elections on July 30.
Joe Hart has no future at Manchester City — we’ve known this since last summer — at least not while Pep Guardiola is the man in charge.
With the 2018 World Cup just 11 short months away, England’s no. 1 has spent his summer searching for a new place of employment, and appears to have settled on a (temporary) landing spot — the 30-year-old goalkeeper will spend the 2017-18 season on loan to West Ham United.
While Hart had all along hoped to make a permanent move, and stay in the Premier League, this summer, the opportunity to be a full-time starter in the PL, in a World Cup year, was too good to pass up. Hart spent the 2016-17 season on loan to Serie A side Torino, where he appeared in 37 games (all competitions) and helped Turin’s “other” club to a 9th-place finish.
Man City will reportedly still pay part of Hart’s wages, which only serves to further sweeten the deal for the Hammers. The loan agreement will also include an option for West Ham to sign Hart on a permanent basis next summer.
The deal is expected to be announced early this week, following the completion of Hart’s medical with the club.
Following the two sides’ scoreless draw on Thursday, Mexico and Jamaica head into Sunday’s 2017 Gold Cup Group C finales level on four points, separated by very little in the race to finish top of the group.
Jamaica take on El Salvador in the day’s first game (6 p.m. ET), and Mexico face Curacao in the final game of the group stage, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex.
The winner of Group C will face a third-place team from either Group A or B (Honduras or Martinique), while the runners-up will take on the runners-up from Group A, Canada. Both round-of-eight games will be played Thursday, in Glendale, Ariz.
Group C standings
1. Mexico — 4 points (+2 GD, 3 GF)
2. Jamaica — 4 points (+2 GD, 2 GF)
3. El Salvador — 3 points (0 GD, 3 GF)
4. Curacao — 0 points (-4 GD, 0 GF)