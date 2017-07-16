LA FC president confident club can sign world’s “top talent”

Los Angeles FC will make its MLS debut in 2018, and the new Western Conference side is confident that the club will manage to attract the world’s “top talent.”

Club president and co-owner Tom Penn believes that playing in Los Angeles is a major attraction for potential prospects, and LA FC will do its best to bring in the biggest names in soccer.

“I think over time, you will see some of the best talent and best names in the world want to come to Los Angeles,” Penn told Press Association Sport at the club’s downtown headquarters.

“All players at all levels want to come Los Angeles and we feel like we’ve built a stadium worthy of any player in the world.

“The question is the correct timing and so we’re going to need stars through the cycle of our existence, but we want to win and we want to have an exciting style of play as soon as possible.”

To this point, LA FC has just two players signed to its roster, but the club continues to be linked with several high-profile names from Europe including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Javier Hernandez and Wesley Sneijder.

Penn wouldn’t limit his target to just those players though, stating that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are ambitious pieces that LA FC hopes to acquire in the future.

“I think we’re interested in any player, any time,” Penn said confidently. “It could be [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, you name it. We feel like that player is going to have interest in Los Angeles.

“All these players are under contract, many of these players want to come at different phases of their career and we’ll just see what is the right fit and when it’s the right fit.”