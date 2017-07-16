Man City’s Hart going on loan again, this time he’ll stay in PL

Joe Hart has no future at Manchester City — we’ve known this since last summer — at least not while Pep Guardiola is the man in charge.

With the 2018 World Cup just 11 short months away, England’s no. 1 has spent his summer searching for a new place of employment, and appears to have settled on a (temporary) landing spot — the 30-year-old goalkeeper will spend the 2017-18 season on loan to West Ham United.

While Hart had all along hoped to make a permanent move, and stay in the Premier League, this summer, the opportunity to be a full-time starter in the PL, in a World Cup year, was too good to pass up. Hart spent the 2016-17 season on loan to Serie A side Torino, where he appeared in 37 games (all competitions) and helped Turin’s “other” club to a 9th-place finish.

Man City will reportedly still pay part of Hart’s wages, which only serves to further sweeten the deal for the Hammers. The loan agreement will also include an option for West Ham to sign Hart on a permanent basis next summer.

The deal is expected to be announced early this week, following the completion of Hart’s medical with the club.

