Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea eyes Aguero, Arsenal targets Morata

As the Diego Costa saga continues at Chelsea, the reigning Premier League champions have reportedly set their sights on another striker in an attempt to replace the Spanish international.

With Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all linked to the Blues, AS is reporting that Manchester City goalscorer Sergio Aguero could be in line to head to Stamford Bridge after City manager Pep Guardiola agreed to the move.

Aguero is coming off of a 33-goal season across all competitions for the Citizens, who finished third in England’s top flight.

Arsenal is turning its attention to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as it seems more and more likely that Alexis Sanchez’s future at the Emirates Stadium is coming to a close.

Sanchez has made it clear of his intentions to play Champions League soccer, which Arsenal will miss out on next season, and the Chilean has been linked with Manchester City.

The Gunners have already gone out and acquired Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer to help bolster the club’s attack.