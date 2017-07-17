Brazil winger Douglas Costa ready to give Juventus a boost

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about Liverpool’s transfer dealings over the summer.

As always, the German coach has a slightly different way to discuss it.

[ MORE: Auba a good fit for Chelsea? ]

Speaking to Sky Sports with Liverpool in Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy, Klopp revealed that although he’s frustrated at not getting his top targets this summer he is willing to wait to land the players he wants.

“We pretty much have all you need but at the end, it is still business,” Klopp said. “You go out and see the car that you have been dreaming about your whole life. “You say ‘here is the money’ but they say to you ‘I don’t want to sell the car’. You say ‘but I have got the money’ but they say ‘I don’t want to sell’. They say ‘go for another car in another color’ but you say ‘that’s okay but I want this’. Things like this happen in life, not only football. It is pretty simple. You can imagine how it works.”

“It is not that we are doing something that other clubs are not doing – that we are more silly or they are more smart. If I could decide alone, we would be complete from the last day of last season – done, shoot, there’s the new team, thank you very much – but that is dreamland.”

Klopp has chased Virgil Van Dijk and Naby Keita all summer long but both Southampton and RB Leipzig have refused to budge from their eye-watering estimations of over $90 million for their star players. After their very embarrassing apology to Southampton, Liverpool’s plans to sign Van Dijk appear to be over but Keita is a possibility as he demands a move away from the Bundesliga outfit.

What Klopp appears to be saying is that he has the money to spend on VVD and Keita, but that the selling clubs are overvaluing the duo.

Left back Andrew Robertson from Hull City is said to be another player on Klopp’s radar but so far two attacking players, something Klopp has plenty of, are the only arrivals at Anfield with Mohamed Salah (a club-record signing of $44.9 million) and Dominic Solanke coming in.

Klopp went on to state that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, back him completely and that he “didn’t ask if I could buy Ronaldo or the other guys from Barcelona but I am absolutely fine with this. If they could make it quicker, you can imagine they would be here and trying. It’s not about money or something like this.”

So, Klopp is backing FSG and his board to get the deals done and said he is more concerned with adding players who fit into the plan for the team.

Time will tell if he’s willing to wait. After all, that brand new car center back is worth waiting for.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports