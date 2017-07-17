More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Brazil winger Douglas Costa ready to give Juventus a boost

Associated PressJul 17, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

TURIN, Italy (AP) Brazil winger Douglas Costa is ready to provide a boost to a Juventus squad that has lost two key players in the transfer market.

[ VIDEO: Costa parties in Atletico shirt

Costa was presented Monday after joining Juventus on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich for 6 million euros ($7 million). The deal requires the Italian champion to purchase his full rights within a year for 40 million euros ($45 million).

Costa says, “I hope to adapt quickly. …This is the perfect club for me at the perfect moment. This project has enormous potential and I am excited to play a part in that. With the World Cup next summer too, this was the ideal chance for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Defender Leonardo Bonucci is in the process of transferring from Juventus to rival AC Milan, while fullback Dani Alves left for Paris Saint-Germain.

Even with Juventus having lost this year’s Champions League final, Costa says he’s “sure to have joined the squad at the right time,” adding that he wants to provide “many assists” for forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Dembele, Van Dijk to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

With a move for Thomas Lemar taking plenty of time, a report from the Daily Express states that Arsenal may turn their attention to Moussa Dembele instead.

[ MORE: Auba a good fit for Chelsea?

Dembele, 21, impressed at Celtic last season in both the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Champions League with the French forward scoring 32 goals in 48 games.

Celtic aren’t keen to sell but value Dembele at around $40 million and as Arsenal bang their head against a brick wall with Monaco wanting over $60 million for Lemar, perhaps the French U-21 international would be a good addition and add more pace to Arsene Wenger‘s attack after he already spent $68 million on Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Per the report, Arsenal are growing increasingly worried that Alexis Sanchez may leave this summer (newsflash, Arsene, it may well happen) and are planning ahead, but with Olivier Giroud also attracting plenty of interest it appears the Gunners’ frontline is about to get a serious overhaul.

Dembele is a wanted man after last season but is he ready to perform week in, week out in the PL? Don’t forget, just over 12 months ago he was still at Fulham in the Championship. Still, a young, exciting French forward is right up Wenger’s street.

The same report also claims that Arsenal are also lining up a bid for Virgil Van Dijk. And in true Arsenal fashion they’re stating the Gunners are offering $58.7 million for the Dutchman… even though every other club has been told Saints want close to $80 million for him.

Van Dijk, 26, has yet to play for Saints in preseason as he recovers from a serious foot injury which saw him miss the second half of last season.

Liverpool have apologized over their pursuit of the Dutch center back earlier in the summer and with Southampton said to be unwilling to sell to Jurgen Klopp‘s men and putting a price of over $80 million on his head, this offer from Arsenal seems slightly farcical.

Are they gambling that Van Dijk is unhappy about how the Liverpool situation and the Saints’ captain wants out? If the gamble pays off then Arsenal would get themselves one oft he best center baccks in the Premier League who is capable of playing out of the back and surely he’d slot into their newfound 3-4-3 formation perfectly.

If they can push the price towards $70 million then maybe, just maybe, they can land another huge deal in the transfer market this summer.

How will new-look USMNT line up for Gold Cup quarterfinal?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

The U.S. national team have called up the big guns for the knockout stages of the 2017 Gold Cup. And they will play.

[ MORE: Latest 2017 Gold Cup news ]

Bruce Arena is expected to roll them out on Wednesday against El Salvador as the USMNT go all-out to win the Gold Cup and build some positive momentum ahead of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers in September. Based on their group-stage performances El Salvador will put up a strong fight, but this turbo-charged U.S. side will look to have the game done and dusted by half time and rest up ahead of the semifinal.

With captain Michael Bradley, veteran goalkeeper Tim Howard, playmaker Clint Dempsey and main striker Jozy Altidore all added to the roster, Arena will have a new spine to his team, while Darlington Nagbe will also play a key role.

In previous Gold Cups the main aim in adding these star names for the knockout rounds is key: bring them in fresh and have them play the final three games to lead the U.S. to glory. That didn’t work in 2015, at all, but it did in 2013, the last time the USMNT won the Gold Cup.

Many are annoyed that Dom Dwyer wasn’t kept around after providing a cutting edge, while Kelyn Rowe also impressed but both have returned to their respective MLS clubs in a deal which may have already been discussed before the Gold Cup given that other key members of Sporting Kansas City (Matt Besler, Graham Zusi) and the New England Revolution (Juan Agudelo) have remained with the U.S. ahead of MLS’ return this Wednesday.

Here’s a look at how Arena should line up the USMNT in Philadelphia for the last eight clash as they will face the winner of Panama vs. Costa Rica at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

How USMNT could line up vs. El Salvador

—– Howard —–

— Lichaj — Gonzalez — Besler — Villafana —

—– Acosta —– Bradley —– Nagbe ——

—– Dempsey —–

— Altidore — Morris —

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp waiting to spend big

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about Liverpool’s transfer dealings over the summer.

As always, the German coach has a slightly different way to discuss it.

[ MORE: Auba a good fit for Chelsea? ]

Speaking to Sky Sports with Liverpool in Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy, Klopp revealed that although he’s frustrated at not getting his top targets this summer he is willing to wait to land the players he wants.

“We pretty much have all you need but at the end, it is still business,” Klopp said. “You go out and see the car that you have been dreaming about your whole life. “You say ‘here is the money’ but they say to you ‘I don’t want to sell the car’. You say ‘but I have got the money’ but they say ‘I don’t want to sell’. They say ‘go for another car in another color’ but you say ‘that’s okay but I want this’. Things like this happen in life, not only football. It is pretty simple. You can imagine how it works.”

“It is not that we are doing something that other clubs are not doing – that we are more silly or they are more smart. If I could decide alone, we would be complete from the last day of last season – done, shoot, there’s the new team, thank you very much – but that is dreamland.”

Klopp has chased Virgil Van Dijk and Naby Keita all summer long but both Southampton and RB Leipzig have refused to budge from their eye-watering estimations of over $90 million for their star players. After their very embarrassing apology to Southampton, Liverpool’s plans to sign Van Dijk appear to be over but Keita is a possibility as he demands a move away from the Bundesliga outfit.

What Klopp appears to be saying is that he has the money to spend on VVD and Keita, but that the selling clubs are overvaluing the duo.

Left back Andrew Robertson from Hull City is said to be another player on Klopp’s radar but so far two attacking players, something Klopp has plenty of, are the only arrivals at Anfield with Mohamed Salah (a club-record signing of $44.9 million) and Dominic Solanke coming in.

Klopp went on to state that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, back him completely and that he “didn’t ask if I could buy Ronaldo or the other guys from Barcelona but I am absolutely fine with this. If they could make it quicker, you can imagine they would be here and trying. It’s not about money or something like this.”

So, Klopp is backing FSG and his board to get the deals done and said he is more concerned with adding players who fit into the plan for the team.

Time will tell if he’s willing to wait. After all, that brand new car center back is worth waiting for.

Lukaku warned about increased pressure at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku is about to face a “massive jump” in dealing with pressure as he settles in at Manchester United.

[ MORE: Auba a good fit for Chelsea? ]

Lukaku, 24, signed for United last week in a massive $96.5 million deal and club captain Michael Carrick had a warning to the Belgian.

Speaking to the Guardian in Los Angeles following United’s 5-2 victory over the LA Galaxy in a preseason friendly, Carrick discussed the step up facing Lukaku.

“The jump is massive,” Carrick said. “I found that myself coming from Tottenham. It’s a massive jump. You can’t really explain to people until they’ve gone through it. I’m sure he’ll find the same. But having Premier League experience is a massive bonus. He’ll know how things work week to week. It’s just about dealing with the pressure…

“He’ll be judged like anyone else: on what he does through the season and I’m sure he’s ready for that. The scrutiny will go up a level from what he’s used to. I’m sure he’s prepared for that and I’m sure he will do well.”

Can Lukaku handle the pressure?

It’s only July and he’s only had 45 minutes in a preseason friendly, plus a handful of training sessions, but it’s safe to say the jury is out. His first touch in a training session has already been scrutinized and his every move will now be analyzed by everyone.

Yes, he has scored consistently at West Bromwich Albion and Everton in the past four Premier League seasons, but when push came to shove Chelsea didn’t feel he was ready (at least at the age of 21) to lead their line and handle the pressure from a top club challenging for trophies.

That’s the same challenge which is facing Lukaku now and although the last few seasons as Everton’s main man have readied him for the next step in his career, Carrick’s words are a gentle reminder for both Lukaku and fans around the world that transitioning from a big fish in a small pond to a single, key cog in a multi-level machine is not easy.

The team at Everton was set up for Lukaku. It won’t be at United. Unless he scores 25 goals next season he will deemed a failure. And there’s a notion lurking in the background from last season which suggests Lukaku can’t quite cut it when facing the best defenders in the league.

Well, in 12 games against the top six last season Lukaku scored four times which is more than Harry Kane, Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero, and Alexis Sanchez. So, he does do it in the big games and it appears he can handle the pressure, most of the time.

Now he has to handle the pressure all of the time. That is what Carrick is talking about.

Aside from some lackluster performances against some of the best defenders in the PL (which aren’t confined to Lukaku alone) it will be intriguing to see how Lukaku handles the added pressure and expectation.

Everything in his career so far has led him to this point and as we have seen from his summer interactions with Paul Pogba and his interviews before this, he’s not short on confidence.

He will need lots of that, and focus, to not let the expectancy of one of the biggest clubs of the world become a burden.