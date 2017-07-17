Everton adds another with ex-Saints back Martina

Cuco Martina left Curacao duty after just 90 minutes of Gold Cup action, and it’s no coincidence that the club’s eviction from the tournament coincides with the news that he has a new club.
Martina joins his old Southampton manager Ronald Koeman at Everton, bringing his 31 caps for Curacao and memories of a wonderful goal to Goodison Park.
The 27-year-old arrived from Twente in the summer of 2015, and made 36 appearances for Saints over his two years at St. Mary’s. Martina played out his contract, and joins Everton in a summer which has seen the Toffees add Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane, and Jordan Pickford.
Here’s what Ronald Koeman said about making another addition to his squad ahead of a season in the UEFA Europa League which begins later this month (from EvertonFC.com):
“It’s also important, with the number of games we will face in the coming campaign, that we have strength and competition in the squad. I brought the player to Southampton, so I know what he can do for us here and this is why I’ve now brought him to Everton. He is a player who will strengthen our squad and be able to play in different positions when that’s needed, too.”
And almost any excuse to put this goal out there is a good excuse: