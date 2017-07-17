Hart to West Ham; Newcastle, West Brom to add internationals

England international backstop Joe Hart, Egyptian back Ahmed Hegazi, and English U-21 star Jacob Murphy have all completed or are nearing moves to Premier League homes.
Hart has reportedly passed a medical in front of a loan move to West Ham United, one which will see Manchester City pick up some of his wages and reunite the England goalkeeper with former Man City teammate Pablo Zabaleta.
The Hammers used Darren Randolph and Adrian last season, and Hart certainly brings solid acumen to the London Stadium.
Hegazi, 26, is off to West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal with an option to buy. The 6-foot-5 former Fiorentina center back deepens and lowers the age of the Baggies’ center back corps, and brings 39 caps of Egypt experience to the fold. He comes on loan from Egyptian powers Al-Alhy. Gareth McAuley (37) and Jonny Evans (29) round out the Baggies’ crew of CBs.
And Newcastle United’s weeks-long chase to add Jacob Murphy from Norwich City has reportedly found an agreement in fee. A $10.5 million bid was rejected by the Canaries, but Sky Sports says his agents wanted the move to go through and Norwich will accept almost $16 million to give Rafa Benitez his prized forward.
The 22-year-old followed up a nine-goal season in League One with Coventry City by posting eight goals for the Canaries in the Championship last season. Murphy has a twin brother on Norwich, Josh, and scored a goal at the U-21 EURO this summer. He’ll join Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu in an exciting, if unproven at the level, group.