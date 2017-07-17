More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Hart to West Ham; Newcastle, West Brom to add internationals

By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

England international backstop Joe Hart, Egyptian back Ahmed Hegazi, and English U-21 star Jacob Murphy have all completed or are nearing moves to Premier League homes.

Hart has reportedly passed a medical in front of a loan move to West Ham United, one which will see Manchester City pick up some of his wages and reunite the England goalkeeper with former Man City teammate Pablo Zabaleta.

The Hammers used Darren Randolph and Adrian last season, and Hart certainly brings solid acumen to the London Stadium.

Hegazi, 26, is off to West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal with an option to buy. The 6-foot-5 former Fiorentina center back deepens and lowers the age of the Baggies’ center back corps, and brings 39 caps of Egypt experience to the fold. He comes on loan from Egyptian powers Al-Alhy. Gareth McAuley (37) and Jonny Evans (29) round out the Baggies’ crew of CBs.

And Newcastle United’s weeks-long chase to add Jacob Murphy from Norwich City has reportedly found an agreement in fee. A $10.5 million bid was rejected by the Canaries, but Sky Sports says his agents wanted the move to go through and Norwich will accept almost $16 million to give Rafa Benitez his prized forward.

The 22-year-old followed up a nine-goal season in League One with Coventry City by posting eight goals for the Canaries in the Championship last season. Murphy has a twin brother on Norwich, Josh, and scored a goal at the U-21 EURO this summer. He’ll join Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu in an exciting, if unproven at the level, group.

Everton adds another with ex-Saints back Martina

By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

Cuco Martina left Curacao duty after just 90 minutes of Gold Cup action, and it’s no coincidence that the club’s eviction from the tournament coincides with the news that he has a new club.

Martina joins his old Southampton manager Ronald Koeman at Everton, bringing his 31 caps for Curacao and memories of a wonderful goal to Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old arrived from Twente in the summer of 2015, and made 36 appearances for Saints over his two years at St. Mary’s. Martina played out his contract, and joins Everton in a summer which has seen the Toffees add Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane, and Jordan Pickford.

Here’s what Ronald Koeman said about making another addition to his squad ahead of a season in the UEFA Europa League which begins later this month (from EvertonFC.com):

“It’s also important, with the number of games we will face in the coming campaign, that we have strength and competition in the squad. I brought the player to Southampton, so I know what he can do for us here and this is why I’ve now brought him to Everton. He is a player who will strengthen our squad and be able to play in different positions when that’s needed, too.”

And almost any excuse to put this goal out there is a good excuse:

 

Brazil winger Douglas Costa ready to give Juventus a boost

Associated PressJul 17, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

TURIN, Italy (AP) Brazil winger Douglas Costa is ready to provide a boost to a Juventus squad that has lost two key players in the transfer market.

Costa was presented Monday after joining Juventus on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich for 6 million euros ($7 million). The deal requires the Italian champion to purchase his full rights within a year for 40 million euros ($45 million).

Costa says, “I hope to adapt quickly. …This is the perfect club for me at the perfect moment. This project has enormous potential and I am excited to play a part in that. With the World Cup next summer too, this was the ideal chance for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Defender Leonardo Bonucci is in the process of transferring from Juventus to rival AC Milan, while fullback Dani Alves left for Paris Saint-Germain.

Even with Juventus having lost this year’s Champions League final, Costa says he’s “sure to have joined the squad at the right time,” adding that he wants to provide “many assists” for forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Dembele, Van Dijk to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

With a move for Thomas Lemar taking plenty of time, a report from the Daily Express states that Arsenal may turn their attention to Moussa Dembele instead.

Dembele, 21, impressed at Celtic last season in both the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Champions League with the French forward scoring 32 goals in 48 games.

Celtic aren’t keen to sell but value Dembele at around $40 million and as Arsenal bang their head against a brick wall with Monaco wanting over $60 million for Lemar, perhaps the French U-21 international would be a good addition and add more pace to Arsene Wenger‘s attack after he already spent $68 million on Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Per the report, Arsenal are growing increasingly worried that Alexis Sanchez may leave this summer (newsflash, Arsene, it may well happen) and are planning ahead, but with Olivier Giroud also attracting plenty of interest it appears the Gunners’ frontline is about to get a serious overhaul.

Dembele is a wanted man after last season but is he ready to perform week in, week out in the PL? Don’t forget, just over 12 months ago he was still at Fulham in the Championship. Still, a young, exciting French forward is right up Wenger’s street.

The same report also claims that Arsenal are also lining up a bid for Virgil Van Dijk. And in true Arsenal fashion they’re stating the Gunners are offering $58.7 million for the Dutchman… even though every other club has been told Saints want close to $80 million for him.

Van Dijk, 26, has yet to play for Saints in preseason as he recovers from a serious foot injury which saw him miss the second half of last season.

Liverpool have apologized over their pursuit of the Dutch center back earlier in the summer and with Southampton said to be unwilling to sell to Jurgen Klopp‘s men and putting a price of over $80 million on his head, this offer from Arsenal seems slightly farcical.

Are they gambling that Van Dijk is unhappy about how the Liverpool situation and the Saints’ captain wants out? If the gamble pays off then Arsenal would get themselves one oft he best center baccks in the Premier League who is capable of playing out of the back and surely he’d slot into their newfound 3-4-3 formation perfectly.

If they can push the price towards $70 million then maybe, just maybe, they can land another huge deal in the transfer market this summer.

How will new-look USMNT line up for Gold Cup quarterfinal?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

The U.S. national team have called up the big guns for the knockout stages of the 2017 Gold Cup. And they will play.

Bruce Arena is expected to roll them out on Wednesday against El Salvador as the USMNT go all-out to win the Gold Cup and build some positive momentum ahead of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers in September. Based on their group-stage performances El Salvador will put up a strong fight, but this turbo-charged U.S. side will look to have the game done and dusted by half time and rest up ahead of the semifinal.

With captain Michael Bradley, veteran goalkeeper Tim Howard, playmaker Clint Dempsey and main striker Jozy Altidore all added to the roster, Arena will have a new spine to his team, while Darlington Nagbe will also play a key role.

In previous Gold Cups the main aim in adding these star names for the knockout rounds is key: bring them in fresh and have them play the final three games to lead the U.S. to glory. That didn’t work in 2015, at all, but it did in 2013, the last time the USMNT won the Gold Cup.

Many are annoyed that Dom Dwyer wasn’t kept around after providing a cutting edge, while Kelyn Rowe also impressed but both have returned to their respective MLS clubs in a deal which may have already been discussed before the Gold Cup given that other key members of Sporting Kansas City (Matt Besler, Graham Zusi) and the New England Revolution (Juan Agudelo) have remained with the U.S. ahead of MLS’ return this Wednesday.

Here’s a look at how Arena should line up the USMNT in Philadelphia for the last eight clash as they will face the winner of Panama vs. Costa Rica at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

How USMNT could line up vs. El Salvador

—– Howard —–

— Lichaj — Gonzalez — Besler — Villafana —

—– Acosta —– Bradley —– Nagbe ——

—– Dempsey —–

— Altidore — Morris —