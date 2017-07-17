More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Liverpool release new third kit for 2017-18 season

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

You will not be able to miss Liverpool when they wear this kit in the 2017-18 Premier League season…

As they touched down in Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy, the Reds released their new third kit for the new season and it is not subtle.

Take a look at the pictures below as Liverpool’s traditional all red home kit and their new green and white away kit has been joined by this lively number from New Balance.

The kit is said to be “inspired by the signage of the original, world famous Kop” at Anfield.

What do you guys think?

VIDEO: Costa parties in Atletico Madrid shirt, mocks Conte

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

While Chelsea’s first team squad prepare to fly to the Far East for their tour of Singapore and China, Diego Costa is partying hard in Brazil.

Wearing an Atletico Madrid shirt while he has a subtle dig at Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Oh my.

Costa, 28, went live on his Instagram page back in Brazil as he was told to stay away from Chelsea’s preseason training and he’s missed the first week and won’t be part of their tour to the Far East.

During the live video Cesc Fabregas commented on Costa’s antics and he simply replied: “Give a hug to Conte.”

The Spanish international striker, who was Chelsea’s leading goalscorer last season and has scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League games over the past three seasons to help the Blues win two PL titles, wants a move back to Atletico this summer and has been told by Conte that he’s not needed at Stamford Bridge.

Conte and Costa have fallen out multiple times over the past 12 months since the Italian boss arrived in west London and Costa was left out of Chelsea’s trip to Leicester City in January with a “back problem” as reports of a training ground bust-up with Conte were rife following speculation linking the bullish forward with a move to the Chinese Super League.

The main complication around this move is that Chelsea want to bring in a star striker to replace Costa before they let him leave (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti are all being monitored) but Atletico also have a transfer ban until January 2018 so any deal for Costa would involve them loaning him out elsewhere for six months.

Take a look at the video below to see Costa without a care in the world as he dances in front of a band with an Atletico shirt on.

Gold Cup: Mexico underwhelm vs. Curacao, still win Group C

By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT

It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t by the widest of margins, but Mexico did just enough to get by Curacao, the tiny island nation of roughly 160,000 people, in their Group C finale at the 2017 Gold Cup.

The victory means El Tri finish top of the group, two points clear of second-place Jamaica, and will face Honduras, the third-place finishers in Group A, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Mexico’s opening goal wouldn’t take long to arrive, just 22 minutes, as Angel Sepulveda headed Raul Lopez’s lofted cross home from a very difficult, tight angle.

The second goal would prove far tougher for Mexico, though. In truth, a Curacao equalizer looked a far more likely prospect for much of the following 70 minutes. Jesus Corona made a pair of stunning saves early in the second half to keep the score at 1-0, and even got an assist from the crossbar not long after the hour mark.

The final 15 minutes saw Mexico turn up the pressure and create a pair of golden scoring chances — the first of which was saved one-on-one in the open field; the second of which Eloy Room spectacularly pushed the ball onto the crossbar. The insurance was secured, at long last, in the 91st minute, courtesy of Edson Alvarez cool finish from 12 yards out.

On the whole of 90 minutes, Curacao would hold their own against Mexico, just about matching the CONCACAF giant all night long, despite enjoying just 36 percent of possession. Mexico are expected to make zero changes to their roster before the start of the knockout rounds, thus much improvement is required

Canada add star striker Larin to squad for Gold Cup KO rounds

By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 8:52 PM EDT

Canada are through to the knockout stage of the Gold Cup for the first time since 2009, and they’re calling in the big guns as they ready themselves for a quarterfinal matchup with Jamaica (most likely) on Thursday.

Cyle Larin, the Canucks’ star striker from Orlando City SC (8 goals in 17 games this season), has been added to the 23-man squad as Octavio Zambrano’s one (of six allowed) roster change between the group stage and knockout rounds.

Larin, who was left off the roster for the group stage after he was arrested for driving under the influence on June 15, three weeks before the start of the Gold Cup, takes the place of Toronto FC left back Raheem Edwards. Larin has since returned to the field for Orlando City after undergoing an assessment by MLS’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

Jamaica fight back to draw El Salvador, lock up 2nd in group

By Andy EdwardsJul 16, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT

Jamaica’s passage into the quarterfinals of the 2017 Gold Cup had already been secured — and it’s a good thing — a full 24 hours before their Group C finale against El Salvador, but the Reggae Boyz entered the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex., with plenty still at stake.

After falling behind to Nelson Bonilla’s opening goal in the 15th minute, Winfried Schafer’s battled, and labored, for the remaining 75 minutes.

50 minutes would pass before the equalizer arrived, rescued on a penalty kick converted by Darren Mattocks. The draw is enough to elevate El Salvador into one of two best-place third-place slots, and secure their place in the quarterfinals, alongside Jamaica, Mexico and five other nations.

Up next for El Salvador, it’s a quarterfinal matchup with the U.S. national team on Wednesday, in Philadelphia, Penn. As for Jamaica, their next opponent will be determined by the outcome of Mexico’s finale against Curacao later on Sunday. A Mexican win or (scoring) draw would clinch top spot for El Tri, setting up Jamaica versus Canada; a Mexican loss would hand the group to Jamaica, and they would face Honduras.