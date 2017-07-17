More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp waiting to spend big

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about Liverpool’s transfer dealings over the summer.

As always, the German coach has a slightly different way to discuss it.

Speaking to Sky Sports with Liverpool in Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy, Klopp revealed that although he’s frustrated at not getting his top targets this summer he is willing to wait to land the players he wants.

“We pretty much have all you need but at the end, it is still business,” Klopp said. “You go out and see the car that you have been dreaming about your whole life. “You say ‘here is the money’ but they say to you ‘I don’t want to sell the car’. You say ‘but I have got the money’ but they say ‘I don’t want to sell’. They say ‘go for another car in another color’ but you say ‘that’s okay but I want this’. Things like this happen in life, not only football. It is pretty simple. You can imagine how it works.”

“It is not that we are doing something that other clubs are not doing – that we are more silly or they are more smart. If I could decide alone, we would be complete from the last day of last season – done, shoot, there’s the new team, thank you very much – but that is dreamland.”

Klopp has chased Virgil Van Dijk and Naby Keita all summer long but both Southampton and RB Leipzig have refused to budge from their eye-watering estimations of over $90 million for their star players. After their very embarrassing apology to Southampton, Liverpool’s plans to sign Van Dijk appear to be over but Keita is a possibility as he demands a move away from the Bundesliga outfit.

What Klopp appears to be saying is that he has the money to spend on VVD and Keita, but that the selling clubs are overvaluing the duo.

Left back Andrew Robertson from Hull City is said to be another player on Klopp’s radar but so far two attacking players, something Klopp has plenty of, are the only arrivals at Anfield with Mohamed Salah (a club-record signing of $44.9 million) and Dominic Solanke coming in.

Klopp went on to state that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, back him completely and that he “didn’t ask if I could buy Ronaldo or the other guys from Barcelona but I am absolutely fine with this. If they could make it quicker, you can imagine they would be here and trying. It’s not about money or something like this.”

So, Klopp is backing FSG and his board to get the deals done and said he is more concerned with adding players who fit into the plan for the team.

Time will tell if he’s willing to wait. After all, that brand new car center back is worth waiting for.

Lukaku warned about increased pressure at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku is about to face a “massive jump” in dealing with pressure as he settles in at Manchester United.

Lukaku, 24, signed for United last week in a massive $96.5 million deal and club captain Michael Carrick had a warning to the Belgian.

Speaking to the Guardian in Los Angeles following United’s 5-2 victory over the LA Galaxy in a preseason friendly, Carrick discussed the step up facing Lukaku.

“The jump is massive,” Carrick said. “I found that myself coming from Tottenham. It’s a massive jump. You can’t really explain to people until they’ve gone through it. I’m sure he’ll find the same. But having Premier League experience is a massive bonus. He’ll know how things work week to week. It’s just about dealing with the pressure…

“He’ll be judged like anyone else: on what he does through the season and I’m sure he’s ready for that. The scrutiny will go up a level from what he’s used to. I’m sure he’s prepared for that and I’m sure he will do well.”

Can Lukaku handle the pressure?

It’s only July and he’s only had 45 minutes in a preseason friendly, plus a handful of training sessions, but it’s safe to say the jury is out. His first touch in a training session has already been scrutinized and his every move will now be analyzed by everyone.

Yes, he has scored consistently at West Bromwich Albion and Everton in the past four Premier League seasons, but when push came to shove Chelsea didn’t feel he was ready (at least at the age of 21) to lead their line and handle the pressure from a top club challenging for trophies.

That’s the same challenge which is facing Lukaku now and although the last few seasons as Everton’s main man have readied him for the next step in his career, Carrick’s words are a gentle reminder for both Lukaku and fans around the world that transitioning from a big fish in a small pond to a single, key cog in a multi-level machine is not easy.

The team at Everton was set up for Lukaku. It won’t be at United. Unless he scores 25 goals next season he will deemed a failure. And there’s a notion lurking in the background from last season which suggests Lukaku can’t quite cut it when facing the best defenders in the league.

Well, in 12 games against the top six last season Lukaku scored four times which is more than Harry Kane, Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero, and Alexis Sanchez. So, he does do it in the big games and it appears he can handle the pressure, most of the time.

Now he has to handle the pressure all of the time. That is what Carrick is talking about.

Aside from some lackluster performances against some of the best defenders in the PL (which aren’t confined to Lukaku alone) it will be intriguing to see how Lukaku handles the added pressure and expectation.

Everything in his career so far has led him to this point and as we have seen from his summer interactions with Paul Pogba and his interviews before this, he’s not short on confidence.

He will need lots of that, and focus, to not let the expectancy of one of the biggest clubs of the world become a burden.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a good fit for Chelsea?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT

With Borussia Dortmund urging clubs to come forward and pay the cash they want for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are all said to be pursuing the Gabonese striker.

And rightly so.

[ MORE: Preseason schedule for PL teams

Aubemayang, 28, was the leading scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 31 goals in 32 games, but as well as his supreme finishing ability he offers a focal point in attack. That’s something Chelsea could badly do with as Diego Costa’s exit edges closer following his latest antics, while potential moves for Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti all seem increasingly complex.

Costa’s situation has provided Chelsea with an issue they need to sort out quickly, and Dortmund’s CEO wants Aubameyang’s future sorted quickly as clubs line up to sign him.

Would Aubameyang be a good signing for Chelsea at $91.5 million? That’s not quite value for money when you think that’s just $5 million less than Manchester United paid for Romelu Lukaku and he is four years younger than Aubameyang.

Yet, if Chelsea can negotiate that down to $80 million or so, then they will have a player who not only delivers goals — he has scored 120 goals in 189 games in all competitions for Dortmund over the past four seasons — but one that would fit into their system perfectly.

Sure, Aubameyang has never played in the Premier League before and we all know how hit and miss it can be with strikers adjusting to the PL after playing elsewhere in Europe for most of their career. Yet nothing about Aubemyang’s considerable sample size suggests that he will struggle physically in the PL as can often the case with foreign imports.

Developing under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund, Aubameyang has improved year on year and he can score all types of goals and is a pure poacher. His work rate may not be as incessant as Costa’s but he is arguably more clinical than the Spaniard and is more mobile to stretch defenses and create spaces for Chelsea’s other attackers.

With the trend of Premier League clubs heading to the Bundesliga for players over the past few years, the style of play in Germany’s top-flight is incredibly comparable to the style of the PL and the risk of a player failing to acclimatize to England appears to be diminished. Aubameyang has offered an option in-behind for Dortmund over the past four seasons, while he is also able to hold the ball up and get on the end of crosses, scoring six headers in the Bundesliga last season.

The way Chelsea have used Diego Costa, and Didier Drogba before him, is the same way Dortmund have used Aubameyang to great success since he arrived from Saint-Etienne in 2013. Putting quick, skilled attackers around a target man isn’t a new thing, but it’s difficult to do it well.

Chelsea does it well and has everything in place in attack with Eden Hazard, Willian, Pedro and Cesc Fabregas able to put chances on a plate for a forward and with Aubameyang trending upwards over the past three seasons (he has scored at least 25 in each campaign, scoring more goals in each season) you can speculate he’d score over 30 goals in all competitions.

That’s worth $85 million, right?

Aubameyang is said to fancy a move back to AC Milan, the club where he came through the youth ranks before spending several seasons out on loan and then starring at Dortmund, but it’s clear from looking at his numbers, style of play and potential combinations, Chelsea should make a big push to sign him.

With Morata, Belotti, Sanchez and Aguero all more expensive and unlikely, targeting Aubameyang is the smart play. Chelsea have had success late in the window over the past few seasons but Dortmund want Aubameyang out soon. That could play in to Conte’s hands.

Liverpool release new third kit for 2017-18 season

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

You will not be able to miss Liverpool when they wear this kit in the 2017-18 Premier League season…

[ PHOTOS: New jerseys for 2017-18 PL season ]

As they touched down in Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy, the Reds released their new third kit for the new season and it is not subtle.

Take a look at the pictures below as Liverpool’s traditional all red home kit and their new green and white away kit has been joined by this lively number from New Balance.

The kit is said to be “inspired by the signage of the original, world famous Kop” at Anfield.

What do you guys think?

VIDEO: Costa parties in Atletico Madrid shirt, mocks Conte

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

While Chelsea’s first team squad prepare to fly to the Far East for their tour of Singapore and China, Diego Costa is partying hard in Brazil.

Wearing an Atletico Madrid shirt while he has a subtle dig at Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Oh my.

Costa, 28, went live on his Instagram page back in Brazil as he was told to stay away from Chelsea’s preseason training and he’s missed the first week and won’t be part of their tour to the Far East.

During the live video Cesc Fabregas commented on Costa’s antics and he simply replied: “Give a hug to Conte.”

The Spanish international striker, who was Chelsea’s leading goalscorer last season and has scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League games over the past three seasons to help the Blues win two PL titles, wants a move back to Atletico this summer and has been told by Conte that he’s not needed at Stamford Bridge.

Conte and Costa have fallen out multiple times over the past 12 months since the Italian boss arrived in west London and Costa was left out of Chelsea’s trip to Leicester City in January with a “back problem” as reports of a training ground bust-up with Conte were rife following speculation linking the bullish forward with a move to the Chinese Super League.

The main complication around this move is that Chelsea want to bring in a star striker to replace Costa before they let him leave (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti are all being monitored) but Atletico also have a transfer ban until January 2018 so any deal for Costa would involve them loaning him out elsewhere for six months.

Take a look at the video below to see Costa without a care in the world as he dances in front of a band with an Atletico shirt on.