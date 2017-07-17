More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Report: Neymar, Verratti swap on the cards?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT

Rumors don’t get much juicier than this, but there’s some logic in it, too.

If, and it’s a big if, the latest bit of news is true.

Neymar reportedly wants to leave Barcelona, and has targeted Paris Saint-Germain as his next stop.

According to AS, Neymar told his father to reach out to PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi so Les Parisiens can ready a gigantic bid for the Brazilian’s services, reuniting the attacker with ex-Barca peer Dani Alves, one of several Brazilian national teammates in the side (Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Lucas Moura).

Now if that’s true, again IF, it sets both clubs into a risky but logical position. Barcelona has been targeting Italian maestro Marco Verratti as a big part of the club’s future but PSG has been unwilling to part with him.

So far.

Now if Al-Khelaifi believes it’d be better served by spending some money and giving increased responsibility to 22-year-old Adrien Rabiot and another option in the heart of their midfield, a sale of Verratti to engineer the arrival of one of the three biggest names in the football world would be intriguing to PSG.

With Monaco losing Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva so far, PSG will like its chances of reclaiming the Ligue 1 crowd with a few big moves. Without a marquee move, however, the French league may be as open at the top as it’s been in some time.

WATCH: Lukaku leaves RSL bodies strewn across 18 for goal

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 11:21 PM EDT

It’s definitely preseason for Manchester United’s back line, though their attack is in midseason form.

Part of the latter is the competition, but Real Salt Lake is well into the season and made the United back line look poor early in Monday’s match at Rio Tinto.

How bad? We’re not sure Phil Jones and Daley Blind aren’t still backing up to give RSL space to attack, and Luis Silva put the MLS side up 1-0 early.

Yes, that Luis Silva, the 28-year-old Mexican with one club goal since 2014.

Henrik Mkhitaryan had United level soon after, which set the stage for Romelu Lukaku‘s first goal in a Manchester United shirt.

Was it impressive? Yep. Lukaku used physical play and a deft touch to take a classic Jozy Altidore in MLS goal to a more explosive level.

That “increased pressure” is looking like no big deal (at least while on preseason tour in the U.S.).

Where will Jack Wilshere play next season? Sampdoria linked

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger plans on having Jack Wilshere back at the Emirates Stadium this season after a loan campaign at Bournemouth, but it’s not for lack of suitors.

And with one year left on his deal at Arsenal, could the Gunners cash in at the risk of losing the midfielder for free?

Sampdoria looks set to test that with a $7.8 million bid that could rise to approximately $10 million if Wilshere thrives for the Genoese club.

A report claimed that Arsenal will only loan Wilshere if he signs a new deal at the Emirates, and that Crystal Palace wants that move.

Wilshere made 27 appearances for Bournemouth, notching two assists. He had some outstanding performances and was probably slightly more effective than he was as an Arsenal man. Better when pushed forward or set back than a box-to-box center mid, Wilshere can help change a team.

Ranking the Gold Cup quarterfinalists; New front-runner?

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

No pats on the back for correctly selecting the Gold Cup quarterfinal field — well, maybe a little pat… it was almost to a T, after all — as PST correctly tabbed the absurd 8 of 12 nations to move onto the knockout rounds.

But the United States men’s national team threw the proverbial spanner in the works when it comes to our knockout round predictions by calling up CONCACAF killer Jozy Altidore as well as Michael Bradley, Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey, Darlington Nagbe, and Jesse Gonzalez.

Canada improved as well, while Mexico decided to make no changes to its squad. That means you should make no mistake about it: The Yanks’ status as stuttering group stage side just turned into tournament favorites.

Canada’s draw with Costa Rica stopped our predictions from being spot-on — joking aside, it’s pretty easy to select the field — but would we make any other changes given the group stage? Let’s see.

8. El Salvador — A scrappy bunch that could’ve given the U.S. B-Team a hassle, it won’t be able to handle Altidore, Dempsey, and Bradley.

7. Honduras — Didn’t score a single goal aside from their awarded 3-0 win over French Guiana.

6. Canada — This is where the difference in win probability between sides gets razor-thin; Inexperience has us pegging the Canucks just behind their quarterfinal foes.

5. Jamaica — On the flip side of Canada, running to the 2015 Gold Cup final while knocking off the USMNT will have the Reggae Boyz feeling okay.

4. Panama — Allowed just two goals in the knockout rounds, including a relatively dominant performance against the U.S., and was the only team to shutout Kevin Parsemain and Martinique.

3. Costa Rica — Tabbed before the tournament as a possible first time winner, allowed just a single goal to Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies.

2. Mexico — El Tri is El Tri, even as a B Team, and will like avoiding Costa Rica and the U.S. until the final.

  1. USMNT — Should be able to clinch the first of two lottery chances at being CONCACAF’s representative in the 2021 Confederations Cup.

Totti ready to begin new role in Roma management

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 17, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Recently retired Roma captain Francesco Totti is ready to begin his new role working in the club’s management, without any specific role for now.

Totti tells Roma’s website, “I want to be everything and nothing. I want to be an important person for Roma, and Roma really understand that’s what I want to do.”

Totti plans to work with Roma’s new sporting director, Monchi, coach Eusebio Di Francesco and even club president James Pallotta.

Totti, who ended his 25-year playing career with his hometown club in May, says he will work with everyone “from the youth sector to the president. Then it is normal that it will take a while – six months, a year, two years, I don’t know – to truly find my real and best role.”