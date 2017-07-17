Report: Neymar, Verratti swap on the cards?

Rumors don’t get much juicier than this, but there’s some logic in it, too.

If, and it’s a big if, the latest bit of news is true.

Neymar reportedly wants to leave Barcelona, and has targeted Paris Saint-Germain as his next stop.

According to AS, Neymar told his father to reach out to PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi so Les Parisiens can ready a gigantic bid for the Brazilian’s services, reuniting the attacker with ex-Barca peer Dani Alves, one of several Brazilian national teammates in the side (Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Lucas Moura).

Now if that’s true, again IF, it sets both clubs into a risky but logical position. Barcelona has been targeting Italian maestro Marco Verratti as a big part of the club’s future but PSG has been unwilling to part with him.

So far.

Now if Al-Khelaifi believes it’d be better served by spending some money and giving increased responsibility to 22-year-old Adrien Rabiot and another option in the heart of their midfield, a sale of Verratti to engineer the arrival of one of the three biggest names in the football world would be intriguing to PSG.

With Monaco losing Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva so far, PSG will like its chances of reclaiming the Ligue 1 crowd with a few big moves. Without a marquee move, however, the French league may be as open at the top as it’s been in some time.

