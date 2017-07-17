Transfer Rumor Roundup: Dembele, Van Dijk to Arsenal

With a move for Thomas Lemar taking plenty of time, a report from the Daily Express states that Arsenal may turn their attention to Moussa Dembele instead.

Dembele, 21, impressed at Celtic last season in both the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Champions League with the French forward scoring 32 goals in 48 games.

Celtic aren’t keen to sell but value Dembele at around $40 million and as Arsenal bang their head against a brick wall with Monaco wanting over $60 million for Lemar, perhaps the French U-21 international would be a good addition and add more pace to Arsene Wenger‘s attack after he already spent $68 million on Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Per the report, Arsenal are growing increasingly worried that Alexis Sanchez may leave this summer (newsflash, Arsene, it may well happen) and are planning ahead, but with Olivier Giroud also attracting plenty of interest it appears the Gunners’ frontline is about to get a serious overhaul.

Dembele is a wanted man after last season but is he ready to perform week in, week out in the PL? Don’t forget, just over 12 months ago he was still at Fulham in the Championship. Still, a young, exciting French forward is right up Wenger’s street.

The same report also claims that Arsenal are also lining up a bid for Virgil Van Dijk. And in true Arsenal fashion they’re stating the Gunners are offering $58.7 million for the Dutchman… even though every other club has been told Saints want close to $80 million for him.

Van Dijk, 26, has yet to play for Saints in preseason as he recovers from a serious foot injury which saw him miss the second half of last season.

Liverpool have apologized over their pursuit of the Dutch center back earlier in the summer and with Southampton said to be unwilling to sell to Jurgen Klopp‘s men and putting a price of over $80 million on his head, this offer from Arsenal seems slightly farcical.

Are they gambling that Van Dijk is unhappy about how the Liverpool situation and the Saints’ captain wants out? If the gamble pays off then Arsenal would get themselves one oft he best center baccks in the Premier League who is capable of playing out of the back and surely he’d slot into their newfound 3-4-3 formation perfectly.

If they can push the price towards $70 million then maybe, just maybe, they can land another huge deal in the transfer market this summer.

