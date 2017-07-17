VIDEO: Costa parties in Atletico Madrid shirt, mocks Conte

While Chelsea’s first team squad prepare to fly to the Far East for their tour of Singapore and China, Diego Costa is partying hard in Brazil.

Wearing an Atletico Madrid shirt while he has a subtle dig at Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Oh my.

[ MORE: USMNT call up 6, release 6 ]

Costa, 28, went live on his Instagram page back in Brazil as he was told to stay away from Chelsea’s preseason training and he’s missed the first week and won’t be part of their tour to the Far East.

During the live video Cesc Fabregas commented on Costa’s antics and he simply replied: “Give a hug to Conte.”

The Spanish international striker, who was Chelsea’s leading goalscorer last season and has scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League games over the past three seasons to help the Blues win two PL titles, wants a move back to Atletico this summer and has been told by Conte that he’s not needed at Stamford Bridge.

Conte and Costa have fallen out multiple times over the past 12 months since the Italian boss arrived in west London and Costa was left out of Chelsea’s trip to Leicester City in January with a “back problem” as reports of a training ground bust-up with Conte were rife following speculation linking the bullish forward with a move to the Chinese Super League.

The main complication around this move is that Chelsea want to bring in a star striker to replace Costa before they let him leave (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti are all being monitored) but Atletico also have a transfer ban until January 2018 so any deal for Costa would involve them loaning him out elsewhere for six months.

Take a look at the video below to see Costa without a care in the world as he dances in front of a band with an Atletico shirt on.