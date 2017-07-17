WATCH: Lukaku leaves RSL bodies strewn across 18 for goal

Click to email (Opens in new window)

It’s definitely preseason for Manchester United’s back line, though their attack is in midseason form.

Part of the latter is the competition, but Real Salt Lake is well into the season and made the United back line look poor early in Monday’s match at Rio Tinto.

How bad? We’re not sure Phil Jones and Daley Blind aren’t still backing up to give RSL space to attack, and Luis Silva put the MLS side up 1-0 early.

Yes, that Luis Silva, the 28-year-old Mexican with one club goal since 2014.

Henrik Mkhitaryan had United level soon after, which set the stage for Romelu Lukaku‘s first goal in a Manchester United shirt.

Was it impressive? Yep. Lukaku used physical play and a deft touch to take a classic Jozy Altidore in MLS goal to a more explosive level.

That “increased pressure” is looking like no big deal (at least while on preseason tour in the U.S.).

