Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Arnautovic the latest attempt to solve West Ham’s striker spot

By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Marko Arnautovic is off to London, with West Ham United hoping he can end their long search for a star striker.

Stoke City’s Austrian attacker only signed a new deal last season following interest from Everton, but West Ham would not relent in its desire to sign him.

Bid No. 3 is reportedly for $32 million, which would normally seem a pretty penny for a 28-year-old with one double-digit goal season since leaving the Eredivisie in 2009.

Arnautovic did nab 11 Premier League goals in 2015-16, posting six last season, and is capable of raw power that few others possess. At 6-foot-3, he’s a beast when he’s on his game.

West Ham has added Joe Hart at backstop and Pablo Zabaleta at fullback, but still seeks a true no-doubt finisher. Javier Hernandez is the latest to join a list of targets which has included Michy Batshuayi, Carlos Tevez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and others dating back to 2015.

Arnautovic falls short of that class, in theory, as did Andre Ayew and even productive but injury-riddled Andy Carroll. West Ham’s chase for a striker has similar vibes to Romelu Lukaku‘s departure from Everton; Attracting and keeping that next stratosphere of striker and subsequently reaching the next level of Premier League competition, is very difficult when your club is outside the UEFA Champions League. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Everton was in for Arnautovic last summer, bargain hunting in a sense.

Can West Ham be a team that sneaks into seventh because of only one major competition?

Chelsea hands improved two-year deal to Conte

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Don’t call it an extension, but Antonio Conte‘s strengthened his ties to Chelsea with a new two-year deal.

Conte, 47, had a pair of seasons left on his original three-year deal at Stamford Bridge following a Premier League-winning title in his first year in charge of the Blues.

Despite a tumultuous offseason which has seen Chelsea lose out on Romelu Lukaku and stories of Conte’s discontent, the Italian no doubt has reaffirmed his commitment to the project ahead of what will be viewed as a campaign with a deep UEFA Champions League run on the agenda.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.

“The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together.”

Conte also gets two new assistants at the Bridge: Paolo Vanoli and Davide Mazzotta.

Fresh arrest shows FIFA’s corruption turmoil far from over

AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Associated PressJul 18, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

More than a year since FIFA declared the end of its corruption turmoil, the optimism has proved misguided. The latest arrest, of the man who is one heartbeat from the presidency of world soccer, demonstrated that on Tuesday.

Fresh wrongdoing, still reaching into the heart of power in FIFA, undercuts Gianni Infantino’s pledge to set the governing body on a new path to probity after the misdemeanors of the Sepp Blatter era.

Here is a look at fresh offshoots from the corruption scandal that burst into the open when several soccer officials were arrested at a Zurich hotel:

ANGEL MARIA VILLAR

As FIFA’s senior vice president with 19 years’ experience on world soccer’s decision-making body, Angel Maria Villar is one rung down the ladder from Infantino.

Now Villar is fighting accusations of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption, and falsifying documents as part of a probe into the finances of the Spanish federation he heads.

The 67-year-old Villar was arrested in Madrid on Tuesday along with his son, whose business ventures he is accused of helping to profit from matches arranged for 2010 World Cup winner Spain.

It is not the first time the former Spain international has been embroiled in wrongdoing in his post-playing career in football politics.

Misconduct in a dual role as leader of the 2018 Spain-Portugal bid and a FIFA voter led to him being reprimanded. He was fined for a lack of cooperation with the investigation into 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding, criticized for a “tone and manner” that was “deeply disturbing.”

SHEIKH AHMAD

Until April, Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait was one of the most powerful figures in sport despite lacking the commensurate public profile.

The long-time Olympic powerbroker and election “kingmaker” was forced out of his position of power in soccer in disgrace after being directly implicated in a bribery plot uncovered by American investigators. Despite denying wrongdoing, the sheikh quit the election to remain on the FIFA Council ahead of the May election.

RICHARD LAI

The claims against Sheikh Ahmad emerged in the indictment of FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai in a New York court, the latest branch of the sprawling U.S. federal investigation of bribery and corruption in international soccer that was revealed in 2015.

Lai, an American citizen from Guam, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges related to taking around $1 million in bribes, including at least $850,000 from Kuwaiti officials. The scheme was to buy influence and help recruit other Asian soccer officials prepared to take bribes.

VITALY MUTKO

As head of the 2018 World Cup, Vitaly Mutko is central to the success of FIFA’s showpiece event and enjoys privileged access to Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin. That is despite mounting evidence uncovered by World Anti-Doping Agency investigators of how he subverted sport through his role in the scheme to cover up doping.

As Russian deputy prime minister, Mutko was banned from re-election to the FIFA Council this year on grounds of political interference. But FIFA’s inertia on Mutko’s role in the Russian doping scandal continues to jar with Infantino’s assertion that he won’t tolerate any transgressions by people in positions of power in soccer.

More AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer

Rob Harris can be followed at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

STREAM: Schedule for Premier League Asia Trophy

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

This week the Premier League Asia Trophy gets underway in Hong Kong with Liverpool, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion all taking part.

The tournament will see two semifinals on Wednesday, with the winners then facing off in the final on Saturday and the losers contesting the third-place match.

So, all four teams will get to play four games at Hong Kong Stadium as they continue their preparations for the 2017-18 season.

Click on the link above to watch the games live, while below is the schedule for the tournament.

2017 Premier League Asia Trophy schedule

Wednesday, July 19
Leicester City vs. West Brom – 6 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 22
Third-place match – 6 a.m. ET
Final – 8:30 a.m. ET

MLS All-Star squad selected to face Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game takes place at Soldier Field, Chicago on Aug. 2 and now we know which players from Major League Soccer will take on the two-time reigning European champions.

We already knew the Fan XI selected by a vote and on Tuesday MLS Commissioner Don Garber made his two commissioners picks, plus Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic (coach of the 2017 All-Stars) picked another 11 to take the total roster to 24 players.

Hometown team Chicago Fire have four players included (Bastian Schweinsteiger, Dax McCarty, Nemanja Nikolic and Johan Kappelhof but surprisingly not David Accam) while Toronto FC and Atlanta United each have three players in the squad with USMNT stars Tim Howard, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore all included.

Sporting Kansas City’s Dom Dwyer and FC Dallas’ Kellyn Acosta were both selected by Garber, with both players recently impressing for the U.S. national team during the 2017 Gold Cup.

MLS’ Designated Players David Villa, Kaka, Sebastian Giovinco, Schweinsteiger, Miguel Almiron, Giovani dos Santos and Diego Valeri have all been selected with a vast array of attacking talents for Paunovic to choose from.

Below is the full squad list.

 