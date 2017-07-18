More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Fit-again Daniel Sturridge like a new signing for Liverpool

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

Daniel Sturridge has had a rough last 18 months. We can all agree on that.

[ MORE: Klopp waiting to spend big ]

After battling back from injuries which saw him miss most of the 2014-15 campaign, he once again went down in 2015-16 and Jurgen Klopp is yet to see the best of Sturridge since he took charge in October 2015.

The German coach was a little critical of Sturridge’s pain threshold when he first took charge and constant reports linking him with a move away from Anfield, coupled with Klopp’s frustrations, did little to quell the suggestions that the England international would be playing elsewhere this season.

However, despite Klopp preferring to play Roberto Firmino in a false nine for most of last season, partly due to Sturridge’s injuries and a lack of form with just seven goals in 27 appearances, it appears Klopp has been impressed with Sturridge so far in preseason.

“It’s the best condition I’ve seen from him since I’m here. I came in October 2015 and Daniel, I think, was probably injured,” Klopp said. “Last preseason was after a tournament and only a short break. But this year he has had a proper break and is in a good physical shape, absolutely. Daniel could be part of the full preseason so far so that’s very important. It’s looking good. Preseason was quite intense, especially in England. He was part of pretty much each session so it’s good.”

Sturridge is 27 years old and is entering his prime. If he can stay injury free we all know what he’s capable of. This appears to be a make or break season for him.

His audacious goals and sumptuous link-up play with Luis Suarez in the 2013-14 season seem an age away, and although Klopp has Sadio Mane, Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Danny Ings and now Mohamed Salah to use in the front four attacking positions, Sturridge is the only top-class clinical finisher among them.

Had he been fit and sharp for most of last season, you wonder how many of those draws Liverpool would’ve turned into wins.

The old adage of “getting a good preseason in” rings true (get ready to hear it in October/November when a player is asked why he’s having such a good season) and perhaps no player in the PL needs an injury-free summer more than Sturridge.

If he does stay fit he will be like a new signing for Liverpool and he’ll be able do lead the line with a plethora of attacking talents behind him.

West Ham agrees record fee for striker linked to Inter Milan

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Keita Balde Diao’s breakout season for Lazio has earned him the interest of many a club. Five-minute hat tricks will do that.

West Ham United, however, may have surged to the front of the queue.

The player has to want to head to London, of course, but multiple reports say Lazio has accepted a club record fee of nearly $37 million for the 22-year-old Senegalese striker.

Born in Spain and part of Barcelona’s academy for seven seasons, Keita headed to Rome in 2011, busting into Lazio’s first team in 2013.

[ MORE: USMNT – El Salvador preview ]

He’s scored 31 goals in 135 appearances despite his young age, and 16 of those came last season in Serie A. Only seven players scored more, and six played at least 1000 more minutes than Keita.

Keita also has three goals in 13 caps for Senegal.

Goal in Italy says it’s up to Keita whether he heads to West Ham, with Inter Milan and Chelsea among the clubs also linked with the player.

West Ham reportedly nabbed Marko Arnautovic as well on Tuesday, with Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta previously announced as new Irons. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is also rumored to head to London, but Keita would almost certainly hamper than idea.

After donning Darth Vader outfit, Gonzalez becomes force

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 18, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Omar Gonzalez had just left the LA Galaxy to join Mexico’s Pachuca when his new club’s chairman had a request: Would the 6-foot-5 defender walk into his introductory news conference dressed as Darth Vader?

Of course, he obliged. Ever since, he has become a defensive force.

“I had signed a contract 15 minutes prior to that, so I was like, `Yeah, sure.’ It was a bit small,” Gonzalez recalled of the costume Tuesday. “I don’t know if they met any other Mexican my size.”

Now 28 years old, Gonzalez is among the U.S. players trying to impress returning coach Bruce Arena in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Americans play El Salvador on Wednesday night in a quarterfinal match.

[ EXCLUSIVE: Daley Blind with JPW ]

He made his national team debut in August 2010 during an exhibition against Brazil, which gave a teenage forward named Neymar his first international appearance that night in New Jersey.

Gonzalez went on to become among Major League Soccer’s highest-paid players, but his career stalled: first a torn knee ligament during his initial training session following a January 2012 loan to the German club Nuremberg, then a knee injury that kept him from starting the first two games of the 2014 World Cup.

But worst of all was malaise during his final seasons with the Galaxy.

“I was just doing enough to get by and things were OK,” he said.

Gonzalez decided to change his attitude and alter his rest regimen. He signed with Pachuca in December 2015, helped that team win last year’s Clausura title – and now he is flourishing on a team that will be in this year’s Club World Cup.

“Everyone said this is the next so-and-so. And that’s all well and good, but until you get out there and prove it,” U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard explained.

“He’s matured. When you have ability and other people think you have ability, it’s great. When you actually realize your own ability and potential, I think the game slows down for you a little bit and you get very comfortable with your own movements and your own communication.”

[ USMNT: Ranking quarterfinalists | Stock up/down ]

Born in Dallas to Mexican-American parents, Gonzalez could have played for either country. An All-American at Maryland, he was the third pick overall in the 2009 MLS draft and then that season was voted MLS Rookie of the Year with the Galaxy, all while being coached by Arena.

During the defender’s time in LA., Gonzalez met Erica, the woman he would marry, at the 30th birthday party of Kenny Arena, now as assistant coach for his dad.

Gonzalez lived in Manhattan Beach but decided to shake up his life with the move to Pachuca, a city of about 265,000, where he now lives with Erica and their two daughters, 2+-year-old Isla and 1-year-old Colette.

“It’s just a totally different lifestyle,” he said. “In LA, you’re done with training and you sit around and you think, what should I do today? There’s always something, to do, and Pachuca there’s not really much to do.”

The family makes the hour-long drive to Costco outside Mexico City to fill the SUV with groceries and supplies. He is careful to check the calendar to avoid shopping on the middle and final days of each month.

“You don’t go to the mall when it’s pay day. When people get paid, it’s packed,” he said.

He is convinced he would not have revived his career had he not decided to leave Los Angeles.

“It’s definitely made me a better player and also made me a better person, living in a different culture, living in a different country, living in an environment you’re not used to,” Gonzalez said.

[ MORE: USMNT – El Salvador preview ]

“I spent my whole career in LA before I made this move, under the same coach, and so things were very comfortable for me, I would say. And what Mexico did was put me in an uncomfortable position, and I went to a place where I was unsure of myself playing every single game, and Mexico I believe is still ahead of MLS in terms of the quality and the players’ technical ability.”

Back with the national team, Gonzalez is competing for what likely will be four center back spots on the U.S. World Cup roster, assuming the Americans qualify.

John Brooks and Geoff Cameron top the depth chart at the moment, with Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Matt Miazga and Matt Hedges the four splitting time at the Gold Cup. Gonzalez put the U.S. ahead in last week’s 2-0 win over Martinique with his second goal in 42 international appearances.

“Moving to Pachuca has allowed him to focus a little bit more on his craft. I don’t think he has the distractions he might have had in Los Angeles,” Arena said,

Gonzalez’s teammates have noticed his strides.

“Your way of dealing with quick, skillful attacking players is put to the test every week,” captain Michael Bradley said. “It’s a guy who continues to show that he has to play a role for us moving forward.”

NUMBERS GAME

Additions to Gold Cup rosters for the knockout rounds must wear numbers 24-29, resulting in some unusual assignments. Forward Clint Dempsey is 28, a combination of his club No. 2 and his national team No. 8. Bradley is 26, because 6 minus 2 equals his usual number 4. Instead of No. 1, Howard is wearing No. 24, his old digits at Everton. Forward Jozy Altidore is 27 instead of 17.

Sporting KC, Minnesota United toss All Star barbs

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Sporting KC feels rightly aggrieved that the MLS All Star Game can lead to rosters based on popularity more than the season’s form.

Tim Melia has been simply fantastic for SKC, but won’t see time against Real Madrid thanks to Colorado Rapids backstop Tim Howard and Seattle Sounders mainstay Stefan Frei.

No one’s debating whether Howard and Frei are quality keepers, but Melia’s season has been pretty, pretty good.

[ MORE: MLS All Star Game roster ]

That said, expansion side Minnesota United pointed out that perhaps SKC should be pleased with having two representatives, Dom Dwyer and Graham Zusi, on the roster.

And in the case of the latter…

The latest on Neymar: “Happy” at Barca

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

In a summer which saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s name in the transfer rumor mill, perhaps it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Neymar also poked his head into the frame.

Barcelona’s Brazilian superstar was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, and a report in his home country said Neymar had accepted PSG’s triggering of his $254 million release clause.

[ EXCLUSIVE: Daley Blind with JPW ]

Barca vice president Jordi Mestre said the star would “200 percent” be with the club this season — two Neymars? Excellent! — and the player reinforced that notion to Goal.com (even if the same report claims the player wants to leave). Neymar says, “I am happy here” and that last season opened some doors for him:

“It was the season where I felt more comfortable, even though we did not win the titles we would have wanted. We played great games and lived incredible moments. Now, we need to work for the 2017-18 season so it will be even more positive individually and as a group.”

That enough to convince you, or do you think there’s something to Neymar wanting to emerge from Lionel Messi’s shadow and dominate the Paris sports scene? PSG fans may dare to dream of an attack with Neymar, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, and Edinson Cavani, but it’s a remarkably fantastic dream.